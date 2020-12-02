Trending:
Bailey lifts Pacific past Montana St. 74-70 in OT

By The Associated Press
December 2, 2020 8:53 pm
Jeremiah Bailey had 10 points and 10 rebounds to lift Pacific to a 74-70 overtime win over Montana State on Wednesday.

Broc Finstuen had 19 points and nine rebounds for Pacific (2-1). Daniss Jenkins added 17 points.

Amin Adamu had 17 points for the Bobcats (1-1). Xavier Bishop added 15 points and six rebounds. Borja Fernandez had 10 points.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

