On Air: The Jim Bohannon Show
Trending:
Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Balanced Arkansas tops Southern 79-44 to remain unbeaten

By The Associated Press
December 9, 2020 11:00 pm
1 min read
      

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (AP) — Davonte Davis scored 14 points to lead six in double-figures and Arkansas remains undefeated with a 79-44 rout over Southern on Wednesday night.

Moses Moody, a freshman from Little Rock, Arkansas, had 12 points for Arkansas (5-0). Moody is the only Razorback to score in double figures in each game.

Jalen Tate and JD Notae had 12 points, and Justin Smith and Desi Sills added 11 apiece for Arkansas, which had its Tuesday game against Tulsa postponed due to COVID-19 protocols.

Moody, Tate and Notae each scored nine points as the Razorbacks built a 42-20 halftime lead. Arkansas opened the second half on a 11-6 surge that included a Smith dunk and Sills’ 3-pointer with 15 minutes to play.

        Insight by Ciena: Federal IT executives provide insight into the future of their networks in this exclusive executive briefing.

But the Razorbacks were scoreless more than four minutes before Vance Jackson, Notae and Moody hit consecutive 3-pointers to stretch their lead to 62-34 midway through the second half.

Jayden Saddler scored nine points and had six rebounds to lead Southern (0-3), which was scheduled to play at top-ranked Gonzaga on Thursday prior to Gonzaga pausing team activities due to COVID-19.

The Razorbacks are scheduled to host Central Arkansas, Oral Roberts and Abilene Christian before opening Southeastern Conference play at Auburn on Dec. 30.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

11|30 AWS re:Invent
12|6 ASHP Midyear 2020
12|7 VetsinTech Cybersecurity Palo Alto...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Military teams compete in the 2020 WPW and AFSAM Sniper Championships