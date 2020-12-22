Ball St. 76, W. Michigan 68

BALL ST. (4-3)

Hazen 6-11 1-2 15, Thomas 1-3 0-0 3, Bumbalough 6-7 1-2 17, El-Amin 2-8 3-4 7, Walton 10-15 0-0 20, Windham 0-2 2-2 2, Huggins 1-1 0-0 2, Acree 0-5 2-2 2, Gunn 2-3 0-0 6, Suokas 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 29-56 9-12 76.

W. MICHIGAN (2-5)

Lee 1-4 1-1 3, Wright 2-3 0-0 4, Artis White 6-12 6-9 20, Boyer-Richard 1-2 0-0 3, Whitens 3-6 4-4 10, Cruz 6-14 5-6 18, Emilien 0-2 0-0 0, Freeman 3-6 0-0 8, Kolp 0-1 0-0 0, Martin 1-2 0-1 2. Totals 23-52 16-21 68.

Halftime_W. Michigan 43-36. 3-Point Goals_Ball St. 9-20 (Bumbalough 4-5, Gunn 2-3, Hazen 2-4, Thomas 1-3, Acree 0-1, Windham 0-1, El-Amin 0-3), W. Michigan 6-19 (Freeman 2-4, Artis White 2-6, Boyer-Richard 1-2, Cruz 1-4, Whitens 0-1, Emilien 0-2). Fouled Out_Wright. Rebounds_Ball St. 29 (El-Amin 6), W. Michigan 29 (Cruz 7). Assists_Ball St. 14 (El-Amin 7), W. Michigan 9 (Lee 3). Total Fouls_Ball St. 19, W. Michigan 14.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.