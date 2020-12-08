Trending:
Ball St. 79, N. Illinois 70, OT

By The Associated Press
December 8, 2020 10:26 pm
BALL ST. (2-2)

Hazen 1-1 8-9 10, Thomas 3-5 4-8 13, Bumbalough 1-4 0-2 3, El-Amin 7-20 1-2 18, Walton 5-9 8-10 18, Acree 1-4 1-2 3, Windham 2-7 0-0 5, Huggins 0-0 1-2 1, Gunn 1-2 1-2 4, Suokas 1-2 0-0 3, Hendriks 0-0 1-2 1. Totals 22-54 25-39 79.

N. ILLINOIS (0-4)

Kueth 2-5 1-3 5, Makuoi 2-2 2-2 6, Beane 7-17 4-4 18, Crump 1-3 0-2 2, Hankerson 7-20 0-0 18, Thornton 3-6 2-2 9, Okanu 3-5 3-4 9, Johnson 0-1 3-4 3, Cole 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 25-60 15-21 70.

Halftime_N. Illinois 34-28. 3-Point Goals_Ball St. 10-29 (Thomas 3-4, El-Amin 3-10, Gunn 1-2, Suokas 1-2, Bumbalough 1-3, Windham 1-6, Acree 0-2), N. Illinois 5-19 (Hankerson 4-11, Thornton 1-3, Kueth 0-2, Beane 0-3). Fouled Out_Makuoi, Crump, Okanu. Rebounds_Ball St. 32 (Hazen 8), N. Illinois 33 (Thornton 6). Assists_Ball St. 13 (El-Amin 4), N. Illinois 10 (Hankerson, Thornton 3). Total Fouls_Ball St. 22, N. Illinois 28.

