Baltimore 27, N.Y. Giants 13

|N.Y. Giants
|0
|3
|3
|7
|—
|13
|Baltimore
|14
|6
|0
|7
|—
|27
First Quarter
Bal_M.Brown 6 pass from Jackson (Tucker kick), 6:48.
Bal_Dobbins 2 run (Tucker kick), :07.
Second Quarter
Bal_FG Tucker 20, 4:38.
NYG_FG Gano 31, 1:08.
Bal_FG Tucker 28, :00.
Third Quarter
NYG_FG Gano 42, 3:54.
Fourth Quarter
Bal_Bryant 8 pass from Jackson (Tucker kick), 14:55.
NYG_Shepard 3 pass from Jones (Gano kick), 8:40.
A_0.
___
|
|NYG
|Bal
|First downs
|24
|25
|Total Net Yards
|269
|432
|Rushes-yards
|12-54
|40-249
|Passing
|215
|183
|Punt Returns
|1-6
|2-36
|Kickoff Returns
|4-80
|2-39
|Interceptions Ret.
|0-0
|0-0
|Comp-Att-Int
|24-41-0
|17-26-0
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|6-37
|0-0
|Punts
|3-47.0
|2-34.0
|Fumbles-Lost
|0-0
|1-1
|Penalties-Yards
|5-35
|10-65
|Time of Possession
|24:51
|35:09
___
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_N.Y. Giants, Gallman 6-27, Lewis 1-15, Engram 1-5, Morris 3-4, Jones 1-3. Baltimore, Edwards 15-85, Jackson 13-80, Dobbins 11-77, Duvernay 1-7.
PASSING_N.Y. Giants, Jones 24-41-0-252. Baltimore, Jackson 17-26-0-183.
RECEIVING_N.Y. Giants, Shepard 9-77, Engram 7-65, Pettis 2-33, Gallman 2-26, Slayton 2-26, Board 1-16, Morris 1-9. Baltimore, Andrews 6-76, M.Brown 4-25, Edwards 2-37, Snead 2-24, Boykin 1-13, Bryant 1-8, Duvernay 1-0.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.
