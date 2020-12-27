On Air: Panel Discussions
Baltimore 27, N.Y. Giants 13

By The Associated Press
December 27, 2020 4:12 pm
N.Y. Giants 0 3 3 7 13
Baltimore 14 6 0 7 27

First Quarter

Bal_M.Brown 6 pass from Jackson (Tucker kick), 6:48.

Bal_Dobbins 2 run (Tucker kick), :07.

Second Quarter

Bal_FG Tucker 20, 4:38.

NYG_FG Gano 31, 1:08.

Bal_FG Tucker 28, :00.

Third Quarter

NYG_FG Gano 42, 3:54.

Fourth Quarter

Bal_Bryant 8 pass from Jackson (Tucker kick), 14:55.

NYG_Shepard 3 pass from Jones (Gano kick), 8:40.

A_0.

___

NYG Bal
First downs 24 25
Total Net Yards 269 432
Rushes-yards 12-54 40-249
Passing 215 183
Punt Returns 1-6 2-36
Kickoff Returns 4-80 2-39
Interceptions Ret. 0-0 0-0
Comp-Att-Int 24-41-0 17-26-0
Sacked-Yards Lost 6-37 0-0
Punts 3-47.0 2-34.0
Fumbles-Lost 0-0 1-1
Penalties-Yards 5-35 10-65
Time of Possession 24:51 35:09

___

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_N.Y. Giants, Gallman 6-27, Lewis 1-15, Engram 1-5, Morris 3-4, Jones 1-3. Baltimore, Edwards 15-85, Jackson 13-80, Dobbins 11-77, Duvernay 1-7.

PASSING_N.Y. Giants, Jones 24-41-0-252. Baltimore, Jackson 17-26-0-183.

RECEIVING_N.Y. Giants, Shepard 9-77, Engram 7-65, Pettis 2-33, Gallman 2-26, Slayton 2-26, Board 1-16, Morris 1-9. Baltimore, Andrews 6-76, M.Brown 4-25, Edwards 2-37, Snead 2-24, Boykin 1-13, Bryant 1-8, Duvernay 1-0.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.

Sports News

