Baltimore 47, Cleveland 42

|Baltimore
|7
|14
|13
|13
|—
|47
|Cleveland
|7
|7
|6
|22
|—
|42
First Quarter
Cle_Chubb 7 run (Parkey kick), 9:06.
Bal_L.Jackson 5 run (Tucker kick), 3:04.
Second Quarter
Bal_Edwards 11 run (Tucker kick), 7:49.
Cle_Chubb 14 run (Parkey kick), 4:16.
Bal_L.Jackson 17 run (Tucker kick), :30.
Third Quarter
Bal_Edwards 19 run (Tucker kick), 12:47.
Cle_Hunt 5 run (kick failed), 9:06.
Bal_Dobbins 1 run (kick blocked), 4:21.
Fourth Quarter
Cle_Higgins 21 pass from Mayfield (Peoples-Jones pass from Mayfield), 13:36.
Cle_Mayfield 5 run (Parkey kick), 6:33.
Bal_M.Brown 44 pass from L.Jackson (Dobbins run), 1:51.
Cle_Hunt 22 pass from Mayfield (Parkey kick), 1:04.
Bal_FG Tucker 55, :02.
Bal_safety, :00.
A_11,974.
|
|Bal
|Cle
|First downs
|25
|33
|Total Net Yards
|385
|493
|Rushes-yards
|32-231
|28-138
|Passing
|154
|355
|Punt Returns
|0-0
|1-5
|Kickoff Returns
|3-71
|1-16
|Interceptions Ret.
|1-17
|0-0
|Comp-Att-Int
|12-21-0
|29-48-1
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|4-22
|0-0
|Punts
|4-43.0
|2-45.5
|Fumbles-Lost
|1-0
|7-0
|Penalties-Yards
|8-69
|8-75
|Time of Possession
|28:03
|31:57
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_Baltimore, Jackson 9-124, Dobbins 13-53, Edwards 7-49, Hill 1-4, McSorley 2-1. Cleveland, Chubb 17-82, Hunt 6-33, Mayfield 5-23.
PASSING_Baltimore, Jackson 11-17-0-163, McSorley 1-4-0-13. Cleveland, Mayfield 28-47-1-343, Landry 1-1-0-12.
RECEIVING_Baltimore, Andrews 5-78, Snead 3-29, M.Brown 2-50, Boykin 1-15, Edwards 1-4. Cleveland, Hunt 6-77, Higgins 6-68, Landry 6-52, Peoples-Jones 3-74, Njoku 3-45, Bryant 3-18, Chubb 2-21.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_Cleveland, Parkey 39.
