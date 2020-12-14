On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Baltimore 47, Cleveland 42

By The Associated Press
December 14, 2020 11:53 pm
1 min read
      
Baltimore 7 14 13 13 47
Cleveland 7 7 6 22 42

First Quarter

Cle_Chubb 7 run (Parkey kick), 9:06.

Bal_L.Jackson 5 run (Tucker kick), 3:04.

Second Quarter

Bal_Edwards 11 run (Tucker kick), 7:49.

        Insight by Ciena: Federal IT executives provide insight into the future of their networks in this exclusive executive briefing.

Cle_Chubb 14 run (Parkey kick), 4:16.

Bal_L.Jackson 17 run (Tucker kick), :30.

Third Quarter

Bal_Edwards 19 run (Tucker kick), 12:47.

Cle_Hunt 5 run (kick failed), 9:06.

Bal_Dobbins 1 run (kick blocked), 4:21.

Fourth Quarter

Cle_Higgins 21 pass from Mayfield (Peoples-Jones pass from Mayfield), 13:36.

Cle_Mayfield 5 run (Parkey kick), 6:33.

Bal_M.Brown 44 pass from L.Jackson (Dobbins run), 1:51.

Cle_Hunt 22 pass from Mayfield (Parkey kick), 1:04.

        Read more Sports News news.

Bal_FG Tucker 55, :02.

Bal_safety, :00.

A_11,974.

___

Bal Cle
First downs 25 33
Total Net Yards 385 493
Rushes-yards 32-231 28-138
Passing 154 355
Punt Returns 0-0 1-5
Kickoff Returns 3-71 1-16
Interceptions Ret. 1-17 0-0
Comp-Att-Int 12-21-0 29-48-1
Sacked-Yards Lost 4-22 0-0
Punts 4-43.0 2-45.5
Fumbles-Lost 1-0 7-0
Penalties-Yards 8-69 8-75
Time of Possession 28:03 31:57

___

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Baltimore, Jackson 9-124, Dobbins 13-53, Edwards 7-49, Hill 1-4, McSorley 2-1. Cleveland, Chubb 17-82, Hunt 6-33, Mayfield 5-23.

PASSING_Baltimore, Jackson 11-17-0-163, McSorley 1-4-0-13. Cleveland, Mayfield 28-47-1-343, Landry 1-1-0-12.

RECEIVING_Baltimore, Andrews 5-78, Snead 3-29, M.Brown 2-50, Boykin 1-15, Edwards 1-4. Cleveland, Hunt 6-77, Higgins 6-68, Landry 6-52, Peoples-Jones 3-74, Njoku 3-45, Bryant 3-18, Chubb 2-21.

        Sign up for our daily newsletters so you never miss a beat on all things federal

MISSED FIELD GOALS_Cleveland, Parkey 39.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

11|30 AWS re:Invent
12|14 Winter Simulation Conference 2020
12|14 DreamTX
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Initial distributions of COVID-19 vaccines arrive at Indian Health Service facilities