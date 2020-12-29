On Air: GW Presents American Jazz
Trending:
Get Email Alerts

Sports News

‘Bama reaches 800th SEC victory in 82-64 win over Ole Miss

By The Associated Press
December 29, 2020 11:36 pm
1 min read
      

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) — Jahvon Quinerly scored 24 points off the bench and John Petty Jr. scored 13, and Alabama beat Mississippi 82-64 on Tuesday night in a Southeastern Conference opener for both teams.

The win marked Alabama’s (6-3, 1-0) 800th SEC victory. The Crimson Tide are only the second team in league history to achieve that mark. Kentucky has 1,012 conference wins.

Alabama built an 8-0 lead and never trailed.

The Tide led 43-34 at halftime before Ole Miss (5-2, 0-1) reduced its deficit to 49-43 when Romello White made a layup and sank 1 of 2 from the foul line with 15:05 left. Alabama responded with a 10-2 run over the next four minutes and were up by double digits for most of the remainder.

        Insight by Chainalysis: Law enforcement and national security officials tell a story as to why they need to have the tools and data to understand, stop and apprehend those using cryptocurrency to carry out illegal activities in this exclusive executive briefing.

White scored 20 points with 11 rebounds for Ole Miss. KJ Buffen had 15 points and Jarkel Joiner 12.

It will be the only contest played between the two teams this season.

FOR THE RECORD

Alabama has an all-time conference record of 800-626 (.561). Alabama now ranks third in all-time SEC winning percentage, trailing only Kentucky (.780) and Tennessee (.564) in that category.

UP NEXT

Ole Miss: Host Wichita State on Saturday.

Alabama: Heads to Knoxville, Tennessee to face No. 7 Tennessee on Saturday.

___

        Read more Sports News news.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

1|4 HR Auditing: Important Issues for 2021
1|4 Intro to Microsoft Teams for Business
1|4 Microsoft Innovative Educator Training:...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Capt. Amy Bauernschmidt will be first female commanding officer of an aircraft carrier