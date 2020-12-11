Trending:
Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Banks III scores 19 to lead Saint Peter’s past Niagara 70-54

By The Associated Press
December 11, 2020 11:12 pm
< a min read
      

JERSEY CITY, N.J. (AP) — Daryl Banks III had 19 points as St. Peter’s beat Niagara 70-54 on Friday night.

It was the first Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference matchup of the season for both teams.

KC Ndefo had 12 points and four blocks for St. Peter’s (3-2, 1-0 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference). Matthew Lee added 11 points and nine assists. Fousseyni Drame had 14 rebounds.

Kobi Nwandu had 14 points and seven rebounds for the Purple Eagles (0-2, 0-1). Justin Roberts added 13 points. Greg Kuakumensah had 12 points.

        Insight by Ciena: Federal IT executives provide insight into the future of their networks in this exclusive executive briefing.

Marcus Hammond, the Purple Eagles’ second-leading scorer entering the contest at 8.0 points per game, shot only 15% (2 of 13) from the field.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

11|30 AWS re:Invent
12|7 VetsinTech Cybersecurity Palo Alto...
12|9 Wildfire Management
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

The newest National Monument, the Medgar and Myrlie Evers Home in Mississippi, commemorates the legacies of two civil rights activists