Bannan leads Montana past Dickinson State 78-51

By The Associated Press
December 18, 2020 9:30 pm
MISSOULA, Mont. (AP) — Josh Bannan recorded 16 points and 12 rebounds to lead Montana to a 78-51 win over Dickinson State on Friday.

Michael Steadman had 18 points for Montana (3-4). Kyle Owens added 10 points and nine rebounds.

Bryce Knox had 20 points for the Blue Hawks.

