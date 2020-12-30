Trending:
Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Barcelona’s Coutinho needs surgery on injured knee

By The Associated Press
December 30, 2020 10:40 am
< a min read
      

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Barcelona said Wednesday that Brazil midfielder Philippe Coutinho must undergo surgery after suffering a knee injury.

The Spanish club said in a statement that Coutinho had injured “the lateral meniscus” of his left knee and it will require “arthroscopic surgery”.

Coutinho, 28, was hurt in the final minutes of Tuesday’s 1-1 draw with Eibar after he came on in the second half.

He became Barcelona’s most expensive signing when it paid Liverpool 160 million euros ($192 million) in Jan. 2018.

        Insight by American Military University: Experts affiliated with American Military University discuss how institutions of higher education must augment offerings to equip students with relevant education and transitional skills in this free webinar.

But after a disappointing season-and-a-half Coutinho was loaned to Bayern Munich. He helped the German club win the Champions League earlier this year and scored two goals in an 8-2 rout of Barcelona in the quarterfinals.

He returned to his parent club this season and has scored three goals.

Barcelona has already lost forward Ansu Fati and Gerard Pique to serious injuries this season. The team is struggling and has slipped to sixth in the Spanish league.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

1|4 HR Auditing: Important Issues for 2021
1|4 Intro to Microsoft Teams for Business
1|4 Microsoft Innovative Educator Training:...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Capt. Amy Bauernschmidt will be first female commanding officer of an aircraft carrier