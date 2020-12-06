Trending:
Bassey carries W. Kentucky past Mississippi Valley St. 96-69

By The Associated Press
December 6, 2020 8:10 pm
< a min read
      

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (AP) — Charles Bassey recorded 13 points, 11 rebounds and four blocks to carry Western Kentucky to a 96-69 win over Mississippi Valley State in its home opener on Sunday.

Taveion Hollingsworth had 16 points for the Hilltoppers (3-2), who rebounded after losses to then-No. 15 West Virginia and Louisville. Kevin Osawe added 15 points and seven rebounds. Jordan Rawls had 12 points and five rebounds.

Twelve Hilltoppers scored.

Kam’ron Cunningham had 23 points — 20 after halftime — for the Delta Devils (0-5). Devin Gordon added 21 points. Caleb Hunter had a season-high 15 points. MVSU has lost 11 of its last 12 games going back to last season.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

