Battle leads George Washington past Fordham 71-47

By The Associated Press
December 30, 2020 3:59 pm
NEW YORK (AP) — Jamison Battle had 24 points and James Bishop added 23 as George Washington routed Fordham 71-47 on Wednesday in their first Atlantic 10 Conference game of the season.

Sloan Seymour had 11 points for George Washington (2-6), which ended its four-game losing streak. Matt Moyer added eight rebounds.

Josh Colon had 14 points for the Rams (0-1). Joel Soriano added 12 points, 12 rebounds and four blocks.

Fordham entered as one of six teams that hadn’t played a game in the 2020-21 season (not including Ivy and Patriot League schools) because of COVID-19 delays.

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

