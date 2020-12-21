Baxter scores 22 to lead Morgan St. past Delaware 65-59

On Air: Motley Fool Money
By The Associated Press
December 21, 2020 9:42 pm
< a min read
      

NEWARK, Del. (AP) — Troy Baxter had 22 points as Morgan State beat Delaware 65-59 on Monday night.

Lagio Grantsaan had 13 points and seven rebounds for Morgan State (3-2). Tahj-Malik Campbell added six rebounds. Malik Miller had 5 points and 10 rebounds.

Ryan Allen had 22 points for the Fightin’ Blue Hens (2-3). Johnny McCoy added 12 points. Kevin Anderson had 12 points and six assists.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

