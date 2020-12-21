Trending:
BC looks for home win vs Maine

By The Associated Press
December 21, 2020 3:30 pm
Maine (0-2) vs. Boston College (1-5)

Silvio O. Conte Forum, Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts; Tuesday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Boston College looks for its fourth straight win over Maine at Silvio O. Conte Forum. The last victory for the Black Bears at Boston College was a 52-51 win on Jan. 2, 2010.

SENIOR STUDS: Boston College has relied heavily on its seniors this year. Wynston Tabbs, Makai Ashton-Langford, Rich Kelly and Steffon Mitchell have collectively accounted for 57 percent of the team’s scoring this year and 57 percent of all Eagles points over the last five games.ACCURATE ADEFOLALRIN: Adefolalrin Adetogun has connected on 30 percent of the 10 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also made 80 percent of his free throws this season.

STIFLING DEFENSE: Maine has forced opponents into committing turnovers on 27.6 percent of all possessions this year, the 10th-highest rate among all Division I teams.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

