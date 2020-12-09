On Air: The Jim Bohannon Show
Bean leads Utah St. past College of Idaho 90-64

By The Associated Press
December 9, 2020 12:07 am
LOGAN, Utah (AP) — Justin Bean had 21 points as Utah State easily beat NAIA member College of Idaho 90-64 on Tuesday night.

Steven Ashworth added 15 points and seven assists, both career-highs, for the Aggies (2-3). Rollie Worster and Sean Bairstow scored 11 points apiece.

Ricardo Time had 16 points for the Coyotes, Jalen Galloway added 13 and Charles Elzie III 12.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

