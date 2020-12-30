On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Belmont 68, Murray St. 55

By The Associated Press
December 30, 2020 9:16 pm
< a min read
      

MURRAY ST. (4-4)

Robinson 1-6 2-2 4, Williams 5-9 1-2 11, Brown 2-8 2-2 6, Hill 4-10 0-0 9, Whitley 5-9 2-3 15, Gilmore 3-3 0-0 6, Carter 1-4 1-2 4, D.Smith 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 21-49 8-11 55.

BELMONT (9-1)

Sabin 0-2 2-2 2, Muszynski 5-12 2-2 12, Murphy 7-13 0-0 15, Sheppard 9-15 2-2 21, L.Smith 3-9 2-3 9, Wood 0-3 1-2 1, Pierson 2-5 0-0 6, Brauns 1-1 0-0 2, Listau 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 27-60 9-11 68.

Halftime_Belmont 26-25. 3-Point Goals_Murray St. 5-18 (Whitley 3-6, Carter 1-3, Hill 1-4, Williams 0-2, Brown 0-3), Belmont 5-20 (Pierson 2-5, Murphy 1-4, Sheppard 1-4, L.Smith 1-4, Muszynski 0-1, Wood 0-2). Rebounds_Murray St. 27 (Williams, Brown 7), Belmont 31 (Murphy 7). Assists_Murray St. 11 (Brown 5), Belmont 17 (L.Smith 6). Total Fouls_Murray St. 9, Belmont 6. A_756 (5,085).

        Insight by American Military University: Experts affiliated with American Military University discuss how institutions of higher education must augment offerings to equip students with relevant education and transitional skills in this free webinar.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

1|4 Ask a Marketing Cloud Expert
1|4 Intro to Microsoft Teams for Business
1|4 Microsoft Innovative Educator Training:...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Capt. Amy Bauernschmidt will be first female commanding officer of an aircraft carrier