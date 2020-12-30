Belmont 68, Murray St. 55

MURRAY ST. (4-4)
Robinson 1-6 2-2 4, Williams 5-9 1-2 11, Brown 2-8 2-2 6, Hill 4-10 0-0 9, Whitley 5-9 2-3 15, Gilmore 3-3 0-0 6, Carter 1-4 1-2 4, D.Smith 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 21-49 8-11 55.
BELMONT (9-1)
Sabin 0-2 2-2 2, Muszynski 5-12 2-2 12, Murphy 7-13 0-0 15, Sheppard 9-15 2-2 21, L.Smith 3-9 2-3 9, Wood 0-3 1-2 1, Pierson 2-5 0-0 6, Brauns 1-1 0-0 2, Listau 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 27-60 9-11 68.
Halftime_Belmont 26-25. 3-Point Goals_Murray St. 5-18 (Whitley 3-6, Carter 1-3, Hill 1-4, Williams 0-2, Brown 0-3), Belmont 5-20 (Pierson 2-5, Murphy 1-4, Sheppard 1-4, L.Smith 1-4, Muszynski 0-1, Wood 0-2). Rebounds_Murray St. 27 (Williams, Brown 7), Belmont 31 (Murphy 7). Assists_Murray St. 11 (Brown 5), Belmont 17 (L.Smith 6). Total Fouls_Murray St. 9, Belmont 6. A_756 (5,085).
