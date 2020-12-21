On Air: Motley Fool Money
Belmont 72, Evansville 63

By The Associated Press
December 21, 2020 9:01 pm
BELMONT (7-1)

Hollander 1-3 0-0 2, Muszynski 5-11 1-1 11, Murphy 5-6 0-0 10, Sheppard 2-2 1-3 6, Smith 4-8 4-4 14, Wood 6-8 6-7 18, Listau 0-2 0-0 0, Sabin 0-2 2-2 2, Pierson 0-1 0-0 0, Bellinger 3-4 0-0 7, Brauns 0-0 2-2 2. Totals 26-47 16-19 72.

EVANSVILLE (2-3)

Kuhlman 3-12 0-0 7, Levitch 1-3 0-0 3, Frederking 3-6 2-2 11, Givance 3-10 0-0 7, Newton 3-6 2-2 9, Curtis 4-6 8-10 19, Gilgeous-Alexander 2-3 0-0 5, Enaruna 1-4 0-0 2, Hall 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 20-50 12-14 63.

Halftime_Belmont 36-27. 3-Point Goals_Belmont 4-13 (Smith 2-5, Sheppard 1-1, Bellinger 1-2, Hollander 0-1, Listau 0-1, Pierson 0-1, Sabin 0-1, Wood 0-1), Evansville 11-26 (Curtis 3-4, Frederking 3-6, Gilgeous-Alexander 1-2, Levitch 1-2, Givance 1-3, Newton 1-3, Kuhlman 1-6). Rebounds_Belmont 31 (Sheppard 7), Evansville 19 (Frederking 5). Assists_Belmont 9 (Murphy 3), Evansville 10 (Givance 6). Total Fouls_Belmont 20, Evansville 15.

