Belmont 78, Auburn 57

BELMONT (4-2)

Chinn 9-15 0-0 21, Luly 3-6 0-0 6, Jones 5-10 0-0 13, Kinney 2-7 0-0 4, Wells 5-12 4-5 15, Browning 0-1 0-0 0, Treece 0-0 0-2 0, Baird 4-6 0-0 11, Cook 1-1 0-0 2, Bartley 0-1 0-0 0, Hay 1-3 2-2 5, Schoenwald 0-0 1-2 1, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 30-62 7-11 78

AUBURN (5-3)

Jordan 0-5 0-0 0, Thompson 9-14 2-6 20, Hughes 3-6 0-0 7, Lowery 0-0 0-0 0, Scott-Grayson 6-13 5-7 18, Levy 1-4 0-0 2, Rice 0-5 0-0 0, Coulibaly 1-4 0-0 2, Robinson-Nwagwu 0-1 0-0 0, Wells 2-7 3-4 8, Patton 0-1 0-0 0, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 22-60 10-17 57

Belmont 26 19 18 15 — 78 Auburn 14 14 19 10 — 57

3-Point Goals_Belmont 11-22 (Chinn 3-6, Jones 3-4, Kinney 0-2, Wells 1-3, Baird 3-5, Hay 1-2), Auburn 3-17 (Jordan 0-2, Hughes 1-2, Scott-Grayson 1-4, Levy 0-2, Rice 0-2, Robinson-Nwagwu 0-1, Wells 1-3, Patton 0-1). Assists_Belmont 18 (Wells 6), Auburn 13 (Scott-Grayson 4). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Belmont 30 (Chinn 3-6), Auburn 47 (Thompson 9-23). Total Fouls_Belmont 19, Auburn 12. Technical Fouls_None. A_515.

