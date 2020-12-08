Trending:
Belmont 79, Tennessee St. 64

By The Associated Press
December 8, 2020 10:02 pm
TENNESSEE ST. (0-1)

Johnson 1-5 0-4 2, Linder 3-5 1-2 7, Barrett 3-8 0-0 7, Freeman 10-16 4-4 26, Johal 1-6 4-4 6, Fitzgerald 1-6 0-0 2, Womack 2-2 0-2 5, Mohamed 1-5 2-4 4, Moody 2-4 1-2 5, Brown 0-1 0-0 0, Green 0-4 0-2 0, Lanier 0-1 0-0 0, Malone 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 24-63 12-24 64.

BELMONT (4-1)

Hollander 1-4 1-2 3, Muszynski 3-10 16-21 22, Murphy 5-7 0-0 10, Sheppard 2-4 2-4 7, Smith 8-15 0-0 23, Wood 3-7 2-2 10, Pierson 0-2 0-0 0, Listau 0-1 0-0 0, Brauns 0-1 0-0 0, Shanks 0-0 1-2 1, Bellinger 0-1 2-2 2, Sabin 0-0 1-4 1, Jakubicek 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 22-52 25-37 79.

Halftime_Belmont 33-26. 3-Point Goals_Tennessee St. 4-21 (Freeman 2-6, Womack 1-1, Barrett 1-3, Brown 0-1, Fitzgerald 0-3, Mohamed 0-3, Johal 0-4), Belmont 10-23 (Smith 7-10, Wood 2-3, Sheppard 1-3, Listau 0-1, Murphy 0-1, Pierson 0-2, Hollander 0-3). Fouled Out_Johnson, Mohamed, Green. Rebounds_Tennessee St. 38 (Johnson, Mohamed 6), Belmont 41 (Muszynski 11). Assists_Tennessee St. 9 (Barrett 4), Belmont 12 (Murphy 3). Total Fouls_Tennessee St. 33, Belmont 19. A_250 (5,085).

