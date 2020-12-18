On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Belmont 88, Tennessee St. 63

By The Associated Press
December 18, 2020 9:33 pm
BELMONT (7-1)

Hollander 3-4 0-0 6, Muszynski 4-5 4-4 13, Murphy 4-7 0-0 8, Sheppard 1-5 3-4 5, Smith 3-10 0-0 7, Wood 6-13 6-8 19, Listau 4-7 0-0 11, Pierson 0-1 1-2 1, Brauns 2-4 0-0 4, Bellinger 2-3 0-0 5, Sabin 2-2 2-2 6, Jakubicek 1-1 0-0 3. Totals 32-62 16-20 88.

TENNESSEE ST. (0-3)

Johnson 2-5 2-2 6, Linder 2-5 1-2 5, Barrett 7-12 0-1 17, Freeman 3-9 5-6 12, Johal 2-7 0-0 5, Fitzgerald 2-7 0-0 5, Mohamed 1-4 0-0 3, Moody 2-4 0-0 4, Green 2-3 2-2 6, Lanier 0-0 0-0 0, Malone 0-0 0-0 0, Womack 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 23-57 10-13 63.

Halftime_Belmont 34-27. 3-Point Goals_Belmont 8-24 (Listau 3-6, Jakubicek 1-1, Muszynski 1-1, Bellinger 1-2, Wood 1-3, Smith 1-5, Hollander 0-1, Pierson 0-1, Murphy 0-2, Sheppard 0-2), Tennessee St. 7-26 (Barrett 3-5, Mohamed 1-3, Freeman 1-4, Johal 1-5, Fitzgerald 1-6, Linder 0-1, Moody 0-2). Rebounds_Belmont 40 (Murphy 9), Tennessee St. 23 (Johnson 5). Assists_Belmont 17 (Murphy, Wood, Pierson 3), Tennessee St. 9 (Johal 3). Total Fouls_Belmont 17, Tennessee St. 21. A_224 (10,500).

