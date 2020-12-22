Trending:
Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Bender scores 21 to lead Mercer past Kennesaw State 81-71

By The Associated Press
December 22, 2020 5:13 pm
< a min read
      

KENNESAW, Ga. (AP) — Maciej Bender had a career-high 21 points and Mercer beat Kennesaw State 81-71 on Tuesday.

Ross Cummings had 15 points for Mercer (7-1), Leon Ayers III added 15 points and Felipe Haase had 11 points, 10 rebounds and five assists.

Spencer Rodgers had 20 points for the Owls (3-5). Terrell Burden added 17 points. Chris Youngblood had 10 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

12|28 Work Better Together with Microsoft...
12|28 From Zero to Hero with Kafka Connect
12|28 Empowering Collaboration in the Modern...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Season’s greetings to Earth from the International Space Station