Bennett, Buster lift Lamar past Louisiana-Monroe 63-60

By The Associated Press
December 9, 2020 9:37 pm
MONROE, La. (AP) — Quinlan Bennett had 17 points and 11 rebounds as Lamar edged past Louisiana-Monroe 63-60 on Wednesday night.

Davion Buster added 16 points and while Avery Sullivan chipped in 15 for Lamar (1-4).

Russell Harrison had 22 points and nine rebounds for the Warhawks (1-2). Josh Nicholas added 11 points and Koreem Ozier had seven rebounds.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

