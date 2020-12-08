Trending:
Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Big Ten Glance

By The Associated Press
December 8, 2020 10:24 pm
< a min read
      
All Times EST
Overall
W L T OW OL Pts GF GA W L T
Minnesota 7 0 0 0 0 21 23 8 7 0 0
Wisconsin 5 3 0 1 0 16 34 32 5 5 0
Michigan 3 4 0 0 1 8 30 22 5 4 0
Ohio St. 2 4 0 0 1 7 12 16 2 4 0
Notre Dame 2 2 0 0 0 6 16 20 3 3 0
Michigan St. 1 3 0 1 0 3 8 13 2 3 1
Penn St. 1 5 0 0 0 3 19 28 1 5 0
Friday’s Games

Wisconsin 3 Ohio St. 1

Minnesota 4, Michigan St. 2

Notre Dame 5, Arizona St. 4

Tuesday’s Games

Minnesota 3, Michigan 1

        Insight by Ciena: Federal IT executives provide insight into the future of their networks in this exclusive executive briefing.
Wednesday’s Games

Minnesota at Michigan, 6:30 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Arizona St. at Penn State, 6 p.m.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

10|28 Microsoft Azure Government Webinar...
11|30 AWS re:Invent
12|6 ASHP Midyear 2020
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Peace Corps staff member works to improve support of Deaf Volunteers