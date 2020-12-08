Big Ten Glance

|All Times EST
|
|Overall
|
|W
|L
|T
|OW
|OL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|W
|L
|T
|Minnesota
|7
|0
|0
|0
|0
|21
|23
|8
|7
|0
|0
|Wisconsin
|5
|3
|0
|0
|1
|16
|34
|32
|5
|5
|0
|Michigan
|3
|4
|0
|1
|0
|8
|30
|22
|5
|4
|0
|Ohio St.
|2
|4
|0
|0
|1
|7
|12
|16
|2
|4
|0
|Notre Dame
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|6
|16
|20
|3
|3
|0
|Penn St.
|1
|5
|0
|0
|0
|3
|19
|28
|1
|5
|0
|Michigan St.
|1
|3
|0
|1
|0
|2
|11
|14
|2
|3
|1
|Friday’s Games
Wisconsin 3 Ohio St. 1
Minnesota 4, Michigan St. 2
Notre Dame 5, Arizona St. 4
Minnesota 3, Michigan 1
Minnesota at Michigan, 6:30 p.m.
Arizona St. at Penn State, 6 p.m.
