Big Ten Glance

|All Times EST
|
|Overall
|
|W
|L
|T
|OW
|OL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|W
|L
|T
|Minnesota
|8
|0
|0
|0
|0
|24
|27
|8
|8
|0
|0
|Wisconsin
|5
|3
|0
|0
|1
|16
|34
|32
|5
|5
|0
|Michigan
|3
|5
|0
|1
|0
|8
|30
|26
|5
|5
|0
|Ohio St.
|2
|4
|0
|0
|1
|7
|12
|16
|2
|4
|0
|Notre Dame
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|6
|16
|20
|3
|3
|0
|Penn St.
|1
|5
|0
|0
|0
|3
|22
|30
|2
|5
|0
|Michigan St.
|1
|3
|0
|1
|0
|2
|11
|14
|2
|3
|1
|Wednesday’s Games
Minnesota 4, Michigan 0
Penn State 3, Arizona St. 2, OT
Ohio St. at Notre Dame, 7 p.m.
Arizona St. at Penn State, 2 p.m.
Ohio St. at Notre Dame, 5 p.m.
