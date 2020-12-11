Big Ten Glance

Trending:
By The Associated Press
December 11, 2020 9:47 pm
All Times EST
Overall
W L T OW OL Pts GF GA W L T
Minnesota 8 0 0 0 0 24 27 8 8 0 0
Wisconsin 5 3 0 0 1 16 34 32 5 5 0
Michigan 3 5 0 1 0 8 30 26 5 5 0
Ohio St. 2 4 0 0 1 7 12 16 2 4 0
Notre Dame 2 2 0 0 0 6 16 20 3 3 0
Penn St. 1 5 0 0 0 3 22 30 2 5 0
Michigan St. 1 3 0 1 0 2 11 14 2 3 1
Wednesday’s Games

Minnesota 4, Michigan 0

Friday’s Games

Penn State 3, Arizona St. 2, OT

Saturday’s Games

Ohio St. at Notre Dame, 7 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Arizona St. at Penn State, 2 p.m.

Ohio St. at Notre Dame, 5 p.m.

