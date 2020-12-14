Big Ten Glance

|All Times EST
|
|Overall
|
|W
|L
|T
|OW
|OL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|W
|L
|T
|Minnesota
|8
|0
|0
|0
|0
|24
|27
|8
|8
|0
|0
|Wisconsin
|5
|3
|0
|0
|1
|16
|34
|32
|5
|5
|0
|Ohio St.
|3
|4
|0
|0
|1
|10
|15
|21
|3
|4
|0
|Notre Dame
|3
|3
|0
|0
|0
|9
|21
|23
|4
|4
|0
|Michigan
|3
|5
|0
|1
|0
|8
|30
|26
|5
|5
|0
|Penn St.
|1
|5
|0
|0
|0
|3
|27
|34
|3
|5
|0
|Michigan St.
|1
|3
|0
|1
|0
|2
|11
|14
|2
|3
|1
|Sunday’s Games
Penn State 5, Arizona St. 4, OT
Ohio St. 3, Notre Dame 2
No games scheduled
No games scheduled<
