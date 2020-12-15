Big Ten Glance

All Times EST Overall W L T OW OL Pts GF GA W L T Minnesota 8 0 0 0 0 24 27 8 8 0 0 Wisconsin 5 3 0 0 1 16 34 32 5 5 0 Ohio St. 3 4 0 0 1 10 15 21 3 4 0 Notre Dame 3 3 0 0 0 9 21 23 4 4 0 Michigan 3 5 0 1 0 8 30 26 5 5 0 Penn St. 1 5 0 0 0 3 27 34 3 5 0 Michigan St. 1 3 0 1 0 2 11 14 2 3 1 Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Wednesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.