Big Ten Glance

By The Associated Press
December 19, 2020 9:52 pm
All Times EST
Overall
W L T OW OL Pts GF GA W L T
Minnesota 8 0 0 0 0 24 27 8 8 0 0
Wisconsin 5 3 0 0 1 16 34 32 5 5 0
Ohio St. 3 4 0 0 1 10 21 28 3 6 1
Notre Dame 3 3 1 0 0 11 22 24 4 4 1
Michigan 3 5 0 1 0 8 30 26 5 5 0
Michigan St. 1 3 1 1 0 3 12 15 2 3 2
Penn St. 1 5 0 0 0 3 27 34 3 5 0
Friday’s Games

Arizona St. 3, Ohio St. 2

Saturday’s Games

Michigan St. 1, Notre Dame 1, OT

Sunday’s Games

Michigan St. at Notre Dame, 5 p.m.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

