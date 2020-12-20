On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Big Ten Glance

By The Associated Press
December 20, 2020 8:35 pm
< a min read
      
All Times EST
Overall
W L T OW OL Pts GF GA W L T
Minnesota 8 0 0 0 0 24 27 8 8 0 0kill HKCB10

Wisconsin 53001163432550

Notre Dame 3 4 1 0 1 12 25 28 4 5 1
Ohio St. 3 4 0 0 1 10 21 28 3 6 1
Michigan 3 5 0 1 0 8 30 26 5 5 0
Michigan St. 2 3 1 2 0 5 16 18 3 3 2
Penn St. 1 5 0 0 0 3 27 34 3 5 0
Saturday’s Games

Michigan St. 1, Notre Dame 1, OT

Sunday’s Games

Michigan St. 4, Notre Dame 3, OT

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

12|28 Work Better Together with Microsoft...
12|28 From Zero to Hero with Kafka Connect
12|28 Empowering Collaboration in the Modern...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

NIH Director Dr. Francis Collins receives Moderna COVID-19 vaccine