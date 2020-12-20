Big Ten Glance

|All Times EST
|Overall
|W
|L
|T
|OW
|OL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|W
|L
|T
|Minnesota
|8
|0
|0
|0
|0
|24
|27
|8
|8
|0
Wisconsin 53001163432550
|Notre Dame
|3
|4
|1
|0
|1
|12
|25
|28
|4
|5
|1
|Ohio St.
|3
|4
|0
|0
|1
|10
|21
|28
|3
|6
|1
|Michigan
|3
|5
|0
|1
|0
|8
|30
|26
|5
|5
|0
|Michigan St.
|2
|3
|1
|2
|0
|5
|16
|18
|3
|3
|2
|Penn St.
|1
|5
|0
|0
|0
|3
|27
|34
|3
|5
|0
|Saturday’s Games
Michigan St. 1, Notre Dame 1, OT
Michigan St. 4, Notre Dame 3, OT
No games scheduled
