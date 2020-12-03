Big Ten Glance

|All Times EST
|
|Overall
|
|W
|L
|T
|OW
|OL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|W
|L
|T
|Minnesota
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|16
|5
|5
|0
|0
|Wisconsin
|4
|3
|0
|0
|1
|13
|31
|31
|4
|5
|0
|Michigan
|3
|3
|0
|0
|1
|8
|29
|19
|5
|3
|0
|Ohio St.
|2
|3
|0
|0
|1
|7
|11
|13
|2
|3
|0
|Notre Dame
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|6
|11
|16
|2
|3
|0
|Penn St.
|1
|5
|0
|0
|0
|3
|19
|28
|1
|5
|0
|Michigan St.
|1
|2
|0
|1
|0
|2
|9
|10
|2
|2
|1
|Thursday’s Games
Arizona St. 6, Notre Dame 3
Minnesota 3, Michigan St. 1
Ohio St. 4, Wisconsin 2
Penn St. 9, Michigan 5
Wisconsin at Ohio St., 5:30 p.m.
Minnesota at Michigan St., 8 p.m.
Arizona St. at Notre Dame, 7 p.m.
Wisconsin at Michigan St., 6 p.m.
Minnesota at Michigan, 8:30 p.m.
