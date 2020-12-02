On Air: On DoD with Jared Serbu
Bills linebackers Milano, Dodson cleared to practice off IR

By JOHN WAWROW
December 2, 2020 11:19 am
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — The Buffalo Bills are in position to get healthier for their stretch run with linebackers Matt Milano and Tyrel Dodson designated to return to practice on Wednesday after spending time on injured reserve.

Milano, a starter, missed three games over four weeks with a partially torn pectoral muscle. Dodson, a primary backup, has been sidelined since hurting his hamstring in a 26-17 loss to Kansas City on Oct. 19.

The Bills now have three weeks to decide whether to activate Milano and Dodson or place them on season-ending IR.

Buffalo leads the AFC East with an 8-3 record, and is preparing to play the San Francisco 49ers at Arizona on Monday night.

Buffalo also signed receiver Jake Kumerow off its practice squad, adding depth at the position with starter John Brown placed on IR due to an ankle injury last weekend. Kumerow has no catches and was used mostly in a special teams role in the Bills past three games.

The Bills filled Kumerow’s practice squad spot by signing offensive lineman Marquel Harrell.

