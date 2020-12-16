On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Bills, Steelers, Saints closing in on division titles

By The Associated Press
December 16, 2020 1:00 pm
1 min read
      

Despite an impressive prime-time win over the Steelers, Bills Mafia can’t celebrate a playoff berth just yet.

But it’s getting closer.

The Bills can wrap up the AFC East for the first time since 1995 win a victory at Denver on Saturday or a Dolphins loss on Sunday against the Patriots. Buffalo can reach the postseason if the Ravens lose at home to the 1-12 Jaguars.

The Steelers, who clinched a playoff spot last week despite their second straight loss, can wrap up the AFC North with a win on Monday night against two-win Cincinnati or a loss by the Browns at the Giants on Sunday night.

The AFC West champion Chiefs can clinch a first-round bye with a win over the Saints and losses by the Steelers and Bills.

And the Tennessee Titans, tied with the Colts for first place in the AFC South, can earn a playoff spot with a win over the Lions and a Ravens loss. The Titans can also get in with a win and losses by the Raiders and Dolphins and a Browns win.

In the NFC, the Los Angeles Rams, who are tied with Seattle for first in the West, can wrap up a playoff spot with a victory over the winless Jets on Sunday.

And Seattle can qualify for the postseason with a win Sunday at Washington.

The Saints can clinch the NFC South with a win over the defending champion Chiefs or a loss by the Buccaneers at Atlanta. Tampa Bay can get into the playoffs with a win.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

11|30 AWS re:Invent
12|14 Winter Simulation Conference 2020
12|14 DreamTX
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

USAID provides 50 ventilators to support Mongolia as it combats COVID-19