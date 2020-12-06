On Air: Federal News Network program
Binghamton seeks revenge on Marist

By The Associated Press
December 6, 2020 6:30 am
< a min read
      

Binghamton (0-1) vs. Marist (1-0)

McCann Center, Poughkeepsie, New York; Sunday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Binghamton seeks revenge on Marist after dropping the first matchup in Vestal. The teams last met on Dec. 5, when the Red Foxes shot 40.4 percent from the field while holding Binghamton to just 35.8 percent en route to a 68-65 victory.

DID YOU KNOW: Binghamton went 4-7 against non-conference schools last season. In those 11 games, the Bearcats gave up 79 points per game while scoring 67.8 per contest. Marist went 1-8 in non-conference play, averaging 56.2 points and allowing 65.8 per game in the process.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

