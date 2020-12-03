On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Binghamton welcomes Marist in 2020-21 season opener

By The Associated Press
December 3, 2020 3:30 pm
< a min read
      

Marist (0-0) vs. Binghamton (0-0)

Events Center, Vestal, New York; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Two New York schools will meet as Binghamton gets its 2020-21 season underway by hosting the Marist Red Foxes. Marist went 7-23 last year and finished 11th in the MAAC, while Binghamton ended up 10-19 and finished ninth in the America East.

DID YOU KNOW: Marist went 1-8 against non-conference schools last season. In those nine games, the Red Foxes gave up 65.8 points per game while scoring 56.2 per outing. Binghamton went 4-7 in non-conference play, averaging 67.8 points and allowing 79 per game in the process.

        Insight by Akamai: Learn how the Air Force and other services are embracing zero trust in this free webinar.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

10|28 Microsoft Azure Government Webinar...
11|29 RSNA 2020
11|30 vIITSEC 2020
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Colorado Guard First Sgt. honors father's service