All Times EST

COLONIAL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Elon 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000 James Madison 0 0 .000 2 1 .667 UNC-Wilmington 0 0 .000 2 1 .667 Coll. of Charleston 0 0 .000 1 1 .500 Hofstra 0 0 .000 1 1 .500 Delaware 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 Drexel 0 0 .000 0 1 .000 Northeastern 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 Towson 0 0 .000 0 3 .000 William & Mary 0 0 .000 0 1 .000

Monday’s Games

Hofstra 73, Fairleigh Dickinson 58

Tuesday’s Games

Wednesday’s Games

Drexel vs. Quinnipiac at Uncasville, C.T., 5:30 p.m.

Richmond at Coll. of Charleston, 7 p.m.

Delaware at UMBC, 7 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Bryant vs. Drexel at Uncasville, C.T., 1:30 p.m.

Mercer at Elon, 7 p.m.

Coppin St. at Towson, 7 p.m.

Hampton at William & Mary, 7 p.m.

CONFERENCE USA

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct FIU 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000 Louisiana Tech 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000 Rice 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000 UAB 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000 Marshall 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000 UTEP 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000 W. Kentucky 0 0 .000 2 1 .667 North Texas 0 0 .000 1 1 .500 Old Dominion 0 0 .000 1 1 .500 UTSA 0 0 .000 1 1 .500 FAU 0 0 .000 1 2 .333 Charlotte 0 0 .000 0 1 .000 Middle Tennessee 0 0 .000 0 2 .000 Southern Miss. 0 0 .000 0 1 .000

Monday’s Games

Tuesday’s Games

W. Kentucky at Louisville, 6 p.m.

Cent. Michigan at FIU, 7 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Marshall at Wright St., TBA

William Carey at Southern Miss., 7 p.m.

Murray St. at Middle Tennessee, 7:30 p.m.

Kennesaw St. at UAB, 7:30 p.m.

Old Dominion at Norfolk St., 8 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

LeTourneau at Rice, 3 p.m.

W. Kentucky vs. Prairie View at Louisville, K.Y., 6 p.m.

Florida National at FAU, 7 p.m.

Louisiana-Monroe at Louisiana Tech, 7:30 p.m.

Sul Ross State University at UTEP, 9 p.m.

HORIZON LEAGUE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Ill.-Chicago 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000 Fort Wayne 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000 N. Kentucky 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000 Cleveland St. 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 Detroit 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 Green Bay 0 0 .000 0 1 .000 IUPUI 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 Milwaukee 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 Oakland 0 0 .000 0 4 .000 Robert Morris 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 Wright St. 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 Youngstown St. 0 0 .000 0 0 .000

Monday’s Games

Fort Wayne at Kent St., TBA

Tuesday’s Games

Oakland at Purdue, 3 p.m.

Green Bay at Wisconsin, 5 p.m.

Valparaiso at Ill.-Chicago, 7 p.m.

Cleveland St. at Toledo, 7 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Marshall at Wright St., TBA

Thursday’s Games

Tennessee Tech at N. Kentucky, 6 p.m.

Alcorn St. at Fort Wayne, 7 p.m.

IVY LEAGUE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Brown 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 Columbia 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 Cornell 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 Dartmouth 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 Harvard 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 Penn 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 Princeton 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 Yale 0 0 .000 0 0 .000

METRO ATLANTIC ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Quinnipiac 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000 St. Peter’s 0 0 .000 1 1 .500 Canisius 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 Fairfield 0 0 .000 0 1 .000 Iona 0 0 .000 0 1 .000 Manhattan 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 Marist 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 Monmouth (NJ) 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 Niagara 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 Rider 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 Siena 0 0 .000 0 0 .000

Monday’s Games

Seton Hall 86, Iona 64

Tuesday’s Games

Stony Brook vs. St. Peter’s at Jersey City, N.J., 6 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Hartford at Fairfield, 5 p.m.

Drexel vs. Quinnipiac at Uncasville, C.T., 5:30 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Merrimack at Iona, TBA

MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Miami (Ohio) 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000 Bowling Green 0 0 .000 2 1 .667 Ohio 0 0 .000 2 1 .667 Buffalo 0 0 .000 1 1 .500 Toledo 0 0 .000 1 2 .333 Akron 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 Ball St. 0 0 .000 0 1 .000 Cent. Michigan 0 0 .000 0 1 .000 E. Michigan 0 0 .000 0 1 .000 Kent St. 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 N. Illinois 0 0 .000 0 1 .000 W. Michigan 0 0 .000 0 1 .000

Monday’s Games

Fort Wayne at Kent St., TBA

Bowling Green 78, Appalachian St. 76, OT

Tuesday’s Games

Cent. Michigan at FIU, 7 p.m.

Cleveland St. at Toledo, 7 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Ball St. at Michigan, 7 p.m.

SIU-Edwardsville at N. Illinois, 7 p.m.

W. Michigan at Notre Dame, 7 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Bowling Green at W. Carolina, TBA

MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Norfolk St. 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000 NC Central 0 0 .000 1 1 .500 NC A&T 0 0 .000 1 2 .333 Bethune-Cookman 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 Coppin St. 0 0 .000 0 1 .000 Delaware St. 0 0 .000 0 1 .000 Florida A&M 0 0 .000 0 2 .000 Howard 0 0 .000 0 3 .000 Md.-Eastern Shore 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 Morgan St. 0 0 .000 0 1 .000 SC State 0 0 .000 0 2 .000

Monday’s Games

Tuesday’s Games

Lincoln (PA) at Morgan St., 6 p.m.

NC A&T at Charleston Southern, 7 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

La Salle at Howard, 4 p.m.

SC State at Clemson, 6 p.m.

Old Dominion at Norfolk St., 8 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

NC Central at Wofford, 6 p.m.

NC A&T at The Citadel, 7 p.m.

Coppin St. at Towson, 7 p.m.

MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Drake 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000 Bradley 0 0 .000 2 1 .667 Illinois St. 0 0 .000 1 1 .500 Evansville 0 0 .000 0 2 .000 Indiana St. 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 Loyola of Chicago 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 Missouri St. 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 N. Iowa 0 0 .000 0 3 .000 S. Illinois 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 Valparaiso 0 0 .000 0 1 .000

Tuesday’s Games

Valparaiso at Ill.-Chicago, 7 p.m.

Judson at Bradley, 8 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

S. Illinois at SE Missouri, 7:30 p.m.

Evansville at UT Martin, 8 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Nebraska-Omaha at Drake, 8 p.m.

MOUNTAIN-WEST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Nevada 0 0 .000 3 0 1.000 San Diego St. 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000 Fresno St. 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000 Air Force 0 0 .000 1 1 .500 Boise St. 0 0 .000 1 1 .500 Wyoming 0 0 .000 1 1 .500 Utah St. 0 0 .000 1 2 .333 Colorado St. 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 New Mexico 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 San Jose St. 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 UNLV 0 0 .000 0 2 .000

Monday’s Games

North Carolina 78, UNLV 51

UC Riverside at Fresno St., TBA

Texas Southern 76, Wyoming 74

Nevada 70, Pacific 58

Tuesday’s Games

UNLV vs. Alabama at Asheville, N.C., 9:30 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

San Jose St. at Pepperdine, 8 p.m.

Denver at Air Force, TBA

San Francisco at Nevada, 9 p.m.

Saint Katherine at San Diego St., 9 p.m.

Incarnate Word at Wyoming, TBA

Thursday’s Games

New Mexico at Boise St., TBA

Colorado St. at San Diego St., TBA

NORTHEAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct St. Francis (Pa.) 0 0 .000 1 1 .500 Mount St. Mary’s 0 0 .000 1 2 .333 Bryant 0 0 .000 0 1 .000 CCSU 0 0 .000 0 2 .000 Fairleigh Dickinson 0 0 .000 0 3 .000 Sacred Heart 0 0 .000 0 1 .000 St. Francis Brooklyn 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 Wagner 0 0 .000 0 0 .000

Monday’s Games

Hofstra 73, Fairleigh Dickinson 58

Tuesday’s Games

Bryant at New Hampshire, 4 p.m.

St. Francis (Pa.) at Virginia, 4 p.m.

Sacred Heart at Stony Brook, TBA

Wednesday’s Games

Fairleigh Dickinson at NJIT, TBA

Thursday’s Games

Bryant vs. Drexel at Uncasville, C.T., 1:30 p.m.

St. Francis (Pa.) at Liberty, 7 p.m.

OHIO VALLEY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Belmont 0 0 .000 3 0 1.000 Murray St. 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000 SE Missouri 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000 Jacksonville St. 0 0 .000 3 1 .750 Austin Peay 0 0 .000 2 1 .667 E. Kentucky 0 0 .000 2 1 .667 Morehead St. 0 0 .000 1 2 .333 SIU-Edwardsville 0 0 .000 1 2 .333 E. Illinois 0 0 .000 0 2 .000 Tennessee St. 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 Tennessee Tech 0 0 .000 0 2 .000 UT Martin 0 0 .000 0 0 .000

Monday’s Games

Jacksonville St. 85, Mobile 66

Chattanooga 62, Tennessee Tech 54

Xavier 99, E. Kentucky 96, OT

Tuesday’s Games

E. Illinois at Dayton, 7 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Morehead St. at Ohio St., 5 p.m.

E. Kentucky at SC-Upstate, 5:30 p.m.

SIU-Edwardsville at N. Illinois, 7 p.m.

Tennessee Tech at Xavier, 7 p.m.

Murray St. at Middle Tennessee, 7:30 p.m.

S. Illinois at SE Missouri, 7:30 p.m.

Evansville at UT Martin, 8 p.m.

Belmont at Tennessee St., 9 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Tennessee Tech at N. Kentucky, 6 p.m.

Chicago St. at E. Illinois, 8 p.m.

