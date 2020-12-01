On Air: Off The Shelf
By The Associated Press
December 1, 2020 10:06 am
5 min read
      

All Times EST

COLONIAL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Elon 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000
James Madison 0 0 .000 2 1 .667
UNC-Wilmington 0 0 .000 2 1 .667
Coll. of Charleston 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
Hofstra 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
Delaware 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Drexel 0 0 .000 0 1 .000
Northeastern 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Towson 0 0 .000 0 3 .000
William & Mary 0 0 .000 0 1 .000

___

Monday’s Games

Hofstra 73, Fairleigh Dickinson 58

Tuesday’s Games

Wednesday’s Games

Drexel vs. Quinnipiac at Uncasville, C.T., 5:30 p.m.

Richmond at Coll. of Charleston, 7 p.m.

Delaware at UMBC, 7 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Bryant vs. Drexel at Uncasville, C.T., 1:30 p.m.

Mercer at Elon, 7 p.m.

Coppin St. at Towson, 7 p.m.

Hampton at William & Mary, 7 p.m.

CONFERENCE USA

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
FIU 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000
Louisiana Tech 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000
Rice 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000
UAB 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000
Marshall 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000
UTEP 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000
W. Kentucky 0 0 .000 2 1 .667
North Texas 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
Old Dominion 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
UTSA 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
FAU 0 0 .000 1 2 .333
Charlotte 0 0 .000 0 1 .000
Middle Tennessee 0 0 .000 0 2 .000
Southern Miss. 0 0 .000 0 1 .000

___

Monday’s Games

Tuesday’s Games

W. Kentucky at Louisville, 6 p.m.

Cent. Michigan at FIU, 7 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Marshall at Wright St., TBA

William Carey at Southern Miss., 7 p.m.

Murray St. at Middle Tennessee, 7:30 p.m.

Kennesaw St. at UAB, 7:30 p.m.

Old Dominion at Norfolk St., 8 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

LeTourneau at Rice, 3 p.m.

W. Kentucky vs. Prairie View at Louisville, K.Y., 6 p.m.

Florida National at FAU, 7 p.m.

Louisiana-Monroe at Louisiana Tech, 7:30 p.m.

Sul Ross State University at UTEP, 9 p.m.

HORIZON LEAGUE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Ill.-Chicago 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000
Fort Wayne 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000
N. Kentucky 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000
Cleveland St. 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Detroit 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Green Bay 0 0 .000 0 1 .000
IUPUI 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Milwaukee 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Oakland 0 0 .000 0 4 .000
Robert Morris 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Wright St. 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Youngstown St. 0 0 .000 0 0 .000

___

Monday’s Games

Fort Wayne at Kent St., TBA

Tuesday’s Games

Oakland at Purdue, 3 p.m.

Green Bay at Wisconsin, 5 p.m.

Valparaiso at Ill.-Chicago, 7 p.m.

Cleveland St. at Toledo, 7 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Marshall at Wright St., TBA

Thursday’s Games

Tennessee Tech at N. Kentucky, 6 p.m.

Alcorn St. at Fort Wayne, 7 p.m.

IVY LEAGUE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Brown 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Columbia 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Cornell 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Dartmouth 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Harvard 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Penn 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Princeton 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Yale 0 0 .000 0 0 .000

___

METRO ATLANTIC ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Quinnipiac 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000
St. Peter’s 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
Canisius 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Fairfield 0 0 .000 0 1 .000
Iona 0 0 .000 0 1 .000
Manhattan 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Marist 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Monmouth (NJ) 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Niagara 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Rider 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Siena 0 0 .000 0 0 .000

___

Monday’s Games

Seton Hall 86, Iona 64

Tuesday’s Games

Stony Brook vs. St. Peter’s at Jersey City, N.J., 6 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Hartford at Fairfield, 5 p.m.

Drexel vs. Quinnipiac at Uncasville, C.T., 5:30 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Merrimack at Iona, TBA

MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Miami (Ohio) 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000
Bowling Green 0 0 .000 2 1 .667
Ohio 0 0 .000 2 1 .667
Buffalo 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
Toledo 0 0 .000 1 2 .333
Akron 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Ball St. 0 0 .000 0 1 .000
Cent. Michigan 0 0 .000 0 1 .000
E. Michigan 0 0 .000 0 1 .000
Kent St. 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
N. Illinois 0 0 .000 0 1 .000
W. Michigan 0 0 .000 0 1 .000

___

Monday’s Games

Fort Wayne at Kent St., TBA

Bowling Green 78, Appalachian St. 76, OT

Tuesday’s Games

Cent. Michigan at FIU, 7 p.m.

Cleveland St. at Toledo, 7 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Ball St. at Michigan, 7 p.m.

SIU-Edwardsville at N. Illinois, 7 p.m.

W. Michigan at Notre Dame, 7 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Bowling Green at W. Carolina, TBA

MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Norfolk St. 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000
NC Central 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
NC A&T 0 0 .000 1 2 .333
Bethune-Cookman 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Coppin St. 0 0 .000 0 1 .000
Delaware St. 0 0 .000 0 1 .000
Florida A&M 0 0 .000 0 2 .000
Howard 0 0 .000 0 3 .000
Md.-Eastern Shore 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Morgan St. 0 0 .000 0 1 .000
SC State 0 0 .000 0 2 .000

___

Monday’s Games

Tuesday’s Games

Lincoln (PA) at Morgan St., 6 p.m.

NC A&T at Charleston Southern, 7 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

La Salle at Howard, 4 p.m.

SC State at Clemson, 6 p.m.

Old Dominion at Norfolk St., 8 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

NC Central at Wofford, 6 p.m.

NC A&T at The Citadel, 7 p.m.

Coppin St. at Towson, 7 p.m.

MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Drake 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000
Bradley 0 0 .000 2 1 .667
Illinois St. 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
Evansville 0 0 .000 0 2 .000
Indiana St. 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Loyola of Chicago 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Missouri St. 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
N. Iowa 0 0 .000 0 3 .000
S. Illinois 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Valparaiso 0 0 .000 0 1 .000

___

Tuesday’s Games

Valparaiso at Ill.-Chicago, 7 p.m.

Judson at Bradley, 8 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

S. Illinois at SE Missouri, 7:30 p.m.

Evansville at UT Martin, 8 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Nebraska-Omaha at Drake, 8 p.m.

MOUNTAIN-WEST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Nevada 0 0 .000 3 0 1.000
San Diego St. 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000
Fresno St. 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000
Air Force 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
Boise St. 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
Wyoming 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
Utah St. 0 0 .000 1 2 .333
Colorado St. 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
New Mexico 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
San Jose St. 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
UNLV 0 0 .000 0 2 .000

___

Monday’s Games

North Carolina 78, UNLV 51

UC Riverside at Fresno St., TBA

Texas Southern 76, Wyoming 74

Nevada 70, Pacific 58

Tuesday’s Games

UNLV vs. Alabama at Asheville, N.C., 9:30 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

San Jose St. at Pepperdine, 8 p.m.

Denver at Air Force, TBA

San Francisco at Nevada, 9 p.m.

Saint Katherine at San Diego St., 9 p.m.

Incarnate Word at Wyoming, TBA

Thursday’s Games

New Mexico at Boise St., TBA

Colorado St. at San Diego St., TBA

NORTHEAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
St. Francis (Pa.) 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
Mount St. Mary’s 0 0 .000 1 2 .333
Bryant 0 0 .000 0 1 .000
CCSU 0 0 .000 0 2 .000
Fairleigh Dickinson 0 0 .000 0 3 .000
Sacred Heart 0 0 .000 0 1 .000
St. Francis Brooklyn 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Wagner 0 0 .000 0 0 .000

___

Monday’s Games

Hofstra 73, Fairleigh Dickinson 58

Tuesday’s Games

Bryant at New Hampshire, 4 p.m.

St. Francis (Pa.) at Virginia, 4 p.m.

Sacred Heart at Stony Brook, TBA

Wednesday’s Games

Fairleigh Dickinson at NJIT, TBA

Thursday’s Games

Bryant vs. Drexel at Uncasville, C.T., 1:30 p.m.

St. Francis (Pa.) at Liberty, 7 p.m.

OHIO VALLEY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Belmont 0 0 .000 3 0 1.000
Murray St. 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000
SE Missouri 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000
Jacksonville St. 0 0 .000 3 1 .750
Austin Peay 0 0 .000 2 1 .667
E. Kentucky 0 0 .000 2 1 .667
Morehead St. 0 0 .000 1 2 .333
SIU-Edwardsville 0 0 .000 1 2 .333
E. Illinois 0 0 .000 0 2 .000
Tennessee St. 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Tennessee Tech 0 0 .000 0 2 .000
UT Martin 0 0 .000 0 0 .000

___

Monday’s Games

Jacksonville St. 85, Mobile 66

Chattanooga 62, Tennessee Tech 54

Xavier 99, E. Kentucky 96, OT

Tuesday’s Games

E. Illinois at Dayton, 7 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Morehead St. at Ohio St., 5 p.m.

E. Kentucky at SC-Upstate, 5:30 p.m.

SIU-Edwardsville at N. Illinois, 7 p.m.

Tennessee Tech at Xavier, 7 p.m.

Murray St. at Middle Tennessee, 7:30 p.m.

S. Illinois at SE Missouri, 7:30 p.m.

Evansville at UT Martin, 8 p.m.

Belmont at Tennessee St., 9 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Tennessee Tech at N. Kentucky, 6 p.m.

Chicago St. at E. Illinois, 8 p.m.

