By The Associated Press
December 1, 2020 10:06 am
5 min read
      

All Times EST

PACIFIC-12 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Colorado 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000
Oregon St. 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000
Southern Cal 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000
Washington St. 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000
Arizona 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000
Stanford 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000
Arizona St. 0 0 .000 2 1 .667
California 0 0 .000 2 1 .667
UCLA 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
Oregon 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Utah 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Washington 0 0 .000 0 1 .000

___

Monday’s Games

California 60, Nicholls 49

Stanford 82, Alabama 64

Long Beach St. at UCLA, TBA

Tuesday’s Games

Southern Cal vs. BYU at Uncasville, C.T., 2:30 p.m.

North Carolina vs. Stanford at Asheville, N.C., 4 p.m.

UC Riverside vs. Washington at Paradise, N.V., 4 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Colorado at Arizona, 8 p.m.

Missouri vs. Oregon at Omaha, N.E., 9 p.m.

Oregon St. at Washington St., 10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Washington at Utah, 6 p.m.

        Read more Sports News news.

Seattle at UCLA, 8 p.m.

Arizona St. at California, 10 p.m.

PATRIOT LEAGUE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Army 0 0 .000 3 0 1.000
Navy 0 0 .000 2 1 .667
American U. 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Boston U. 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Bucknell 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Colgate 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Holy Cross 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Lafayette 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Lehigh 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Loyola (Md.) 0 0 .000 0 0 .000

___

Tuesday’s Games

Navy at Georgetown, 6 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Army vs. Florida at Uncasville, C.T., 2:30 p.m.

SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Arkansas 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000
Georgia 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000
Missouri 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000
Texas A&M 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000
Vanderbilt 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000
LSU 0 0 .000 2 1 .667
Alabama 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
Kentucky 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
South Carolina 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
Auburn 0 0 .000 1 2 .333
Mississippi St. 0 0 .000 1 2 .333
Florida 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Mississippi 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Tennessee 0 0 .000 0 0 .000

___

Monday’s Games

UCF 63, Auburn 55

LSU 96, SE Louisiana 43

Mississippi St. 68, Texas State 51

Stanford 82, Alabama 64

Tuesday’s Games

UNLV vs. Alabama at Asheville, N.C., 9:30 p.m.

Kentucky vs. Kansas at Chicago, I.L., 9:30 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Missouri vs. Boston College at Uncasville, C.T., 12:30 p.m.

Army vs. Florida at Uncasville, C.T., 2:30 p.m.

Tarleton State at Texas A&M, 7 p.m.

Texas-Arlington at Arkansas, 9 p.m.

Missouri vs. Oregon at Omaha, N.E., 9 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Boston College vs. Florida at Uncasville, C.T., 9:30 p.m.

SOUTHERN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Mercer 0 0 .000 3 0 1.000
Chattanooga 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000
Furman 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000
Wofford 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000
The Citadel 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000
UNC-Greensboro 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000
W. Carolina 0 0 .000 3 1 .750
VMI 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
ETSU 0 0 .000 1 2 .333
Samford 0 0 .000 0 1 .000

___

Monday’s Games

W. Carolina 96, Piedmont 58

Mercer 86, Georgia St. 69

Chattanooga 62, Tennessee Tech 54

Tuesday’s Games

Prairie View vs. UNC-Greensboro at Louisville, K.Y., 3 p.m.

Longwood at VMI, 5 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

UNC-Greensboro vs. Duquesne at Louisville, K.Y., 1 p.m.

Southern Wesleyan at Furman, 7 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Bowling Green at W. Carolina, TBA

NC Central at Wofford, 6 p.m.

Mercer at Elon, 7 p.m.

NC A&T at The Citadel, 7 p.m.

VMI at Virginia Tech, 8 p.m.

SOUTHERN INTERCOLLEGIATE ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Savannah St. 0 0 .000 0 0 .000

___

SOUTHLAND CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Abilene Christian 0 0 .000 3 0 1.000
Nicholls 0 0 .000 2 2 .500
Incarnate Word 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
Texas A&M-CC 0 0 .000 1 2 .333
Cent. Arkansas 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Houston Baptist 0 0 .000 0 2 .000
Lamar 0 0 .000 0 3 .000
McNeese St. 0 0 .000 0 1 .000
New Orleans 0 0 .000 0 2 .000
Northwestern St. 0 0 .000 0 3 .000
SE Louisiana 0 0 .000 0 3 .000
Sam Houston St. 0 0 .000 0 3 .000
Stephen F. Austin 0 0 .000 0 0 .000

___

Monday’s Games

California 60, Nicholls 49

Bacone at McNeese St., TBA

LSU 96, SE Louisiana 43

SMU 91, Texas A&M-CC 54

Tuesday’s Games

LeTourneau at Stephen F. Austin, 7:30 p.m.

Howard Payne at Abilene Christian, 8:30 p.m.

Nicholls at Saint Mary’s (Cal), 10 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Dallas Christian at McNeese St., 7:30 p.m.

Louisiana-Lafayette at New Orleans, 8 p.m.

Texas A&M-CC at Rio Grande, 8 p.m.

Houston Baptist at SMU, 8 p.m.

Incarnate Word at Wyoming, TBA

Thursday’s Games

Northwestern St. at TCU, 8 p.m.

SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Alabama A&M 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000
Prairie View 0 0 .000 1 2 .333
Texas Southern 0 0 .000 1 2 .333
Alabama St. 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Alcorn St. 0 0 .000 0 1 .000
Ark.-Pine Bluff 0 0 .000 0 3 .000
Grambling St. 0 0 .000 0 2 .000
Jackson St. 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
MVSU 0 0 .000 0 3 .000
Southern U. 0 0 .000 0 2 .000

___

Monday’s Games

Texas Southern 76, Wyoming 74

Tuesday’s Games

Prairie View vs. UNC-Greensboro at Louisville, K.Y., 3 p.m.

MVSU at Grand Canyon, 9 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Jackson St. at North Alabama, 7 p.m.

Ark.-Pine Bluff at Northwestern, 9 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

W. Kentucky vs. Prairie View at Louisville, K.Y., 6 p.m.

Alcorn St. at Fort Wayne, 7 p.m.

East Texas Baptist at Grambling St., 8 p.m.

Texas Southern at Saint Mary’s (Cal), 10 p.m.

SUMMIT LEAGUE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Denver 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000
UMKC 0 0 .000 2 2 .500
Oral Roberts 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
Nebraska-Omaha 0 0 .000 1 2 .333
S. Dakota St. 0 0 .000 1 2 .333
N. Dakota St. 0 0 .000 0 3 .000
North Dakota 0 0 .000 0 1 .000
South Dakota 0 0 .000 0 2 .000
W. Illinois 0 0 .000 0 0 .000

___

Monday’s Games

Kansas St. 62, UMKC 58

Tuesday’s Games

Nebraska-Omaha at Creighton, 5 p.m.

South Dakota at Nebraska, 9 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

S. Dakota St. at Iowa St., 7 p.m.

Oral Roberts at Wichita St., 7 p.m.

Denver at Air Force, TBA

North Dakota at Dixie State, 9 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Nebraska-Omaha at Drake, 8 p.m.

W. Illinois at Iowa, 8 p.m.

SUN BELT CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Georgia Southern 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000
Coastal Carolina 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000
Appalachian St. 0 0 .000 2 1 .667
Georgia St. 0 0 .000 2 1 .667
South Alabama 0 0 .000 2 1 .667
Texas State 0 0 .000 2 1 .667
UALR 0 0 .000 2 1 .667
Troy 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
Texas-Arlington 0 0 .000 1 2 .333
Arkansas St. 0 0 .000 0 2 .000
Louisiana-Lafayette 0 0 .000 0 1 .000
Louisiana-Monroe 0 0 .000 0 0 .000

___

Monday’s Games

UALR 76, Duquesne 66

Bowling Green 78, Appalachian St. 76, OT

Mercer 86, Georgia St. 69

Mississippi St. 68, Texas State 51

Tuesday’s Games

St. Andrews at Appalachian St., 6 p.m.

Emmanuel (GA) at South Alabama, 7 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Winthrop vs. UALR at Louisville, K.Y., 4 p.m.

Troy at Wake Forest, 4 p.m.

Arkansas St. at Memphis, 8 p.m.

Louisiana-Lafayette at New Orleans, 8 p.m.

Texas-Arlington at Arkansas, 9 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Louisiana-Monroe at Louisiana Tech, 7:30 p.m.

WEST COAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
BYU 0 0 .000 3 0 1.000
Santa Clara 0 0 .000 3 0 1.000
Gonzaga 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000
Portland 0 0 .000 2 1 .667
Saint Mary’s (Cal) 0 0 .000 2 1 .667
San Francisco 0 0 .000 2 2 .500
Pacific 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
Pepperdine 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
Loyola Marymount 0 0 .000 1 2 .333
San Diego 0 0 .000 0 0 .000

___

Monday’s Games

Minnesota 67, Loyola Marymount 64

Nevada 70, Pacific 58

Tuesday’s Games

Southern Cal vs. BYU at Uncasville, C.T., 2:30 p.m.

Nicholls at Saint Mary’s (Cal), 10 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Montana St. at Pacific, 5 p.m.

West Virginia vs. Gonzaga at Indianapolis, I.N., 7 p.m.

San Jose St. at Pepperdine, 8 p.m.

San Francisco at Nevada, 9 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Texas Southern at Saint Mary’s (Cal), 10 p.m.

WESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Grand Canyon 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000
New Mexico St. 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000
Seattle 0 0 .000 3 1 .750
Rio Grande 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
Utah Valley 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
California Baptist 0 0 .000 0 1 .000
Chicago St. 0 0 .000 0 3 .000

___

Monday’s Games

CS Northridge 76, Seattle 65

Tuesday’s Games

MVSU at Grand Canyon, 9 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Texas A&M-CC at Rio Grande, 8 p.m.

Westminster (UT) at Utah Valley, 8 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Chicago St. at E. Illinois, 8 p.m.

Seattle at UCLA, 8 p.m.

