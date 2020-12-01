Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
All Times EST
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Colorado
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Oregon St.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Southern Cal
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Washington St.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Arizona
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Stanford
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Arizona St.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|California
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|UCLA
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Oregon
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Utah
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Washington
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
___
California 60, Nicholls 49
Stanford 82, Alabama 64
Long Beach St. at UCLA, TBA
Southern Cal vs. BYU at Uncasville, C.T., 2:30 p.m.
North Carolina vs. Stanford at Asheville, N.C., 4 p.m.
UC Riverside vs. Washington at Paradise, N.V., 4 p.m.
Colorado at Arizona, 8 p.m.
Missouri vs. Oregon at Omaha, N.E., 9 p.m.
Oregon St. at Washington St., 10 p.m.
Washington at Utah, 6 p.m.
Seattle at UCLA, 8 p.m.
Arizona St. at California, 10 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Army
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|0
|1.000
|Navy
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|American U.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Boston U.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Bucknell
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Colgate
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Holy Cross
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Lafayette
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Lehigh
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Loyola (Md.)
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
___
Navy at Georgetown, 6 p.m.
Army vs. Florida at Uncasville, C.T., 2:30 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Arkansas
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Georgia
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Missouri
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Texas A&M
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Vanderbilt
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|LSU
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|Alabama
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Kentucky
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|South Carolina
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Auburn
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|2
|.333
|Mississippi St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|2
|.333
|Florida
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Mississippi
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Tennessee
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
___
UCF 63, Auburn 55
LSU 96, SE Louisiana 43
Mississippi St. 68, Texas State 51
Stanford 82, Alabama 64
UNLV vs. Alabama at Asheville, N.C., 9:30 p.m.
Kentucky vs. Kansas at Chicago, I.L., 9:30 p.m.
Missouri vs. Boston College at Uncasville, C.T., 12:30 p.m.
Army vs. Florida at Uncasville, C.T., 2:30 p.m.
Tarleton State at Texas A&M, 7 p.m.
Texas-Arlington at Arkansas, 9 p.m.
Missouri vs. Oregon at Omaha, N.E., 9 p.m.
Boston College vs. Florida at Uncasville, C.T., 9:30 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Mercer
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|0
|1.000
|Chattanooga
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Furman
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Wofford
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|The Citadel
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|UNC-Greensboro
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|W. Carolina
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|1
|.750
|VMI
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|ETSU
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|2
|.333
|Samford
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
___
W. Carolina 96, Piedmont 58
Mercer 86, Georgia St. 69
Chattanooga 62, Tennessee Tech 54
Prairie View vs. UNC-Greensboro at Louisville, K.Y., 3 p.m.
Longwood at VMI, 5 p.m.
UNC-Greensboro vs. Duquesne at Louisville, K.Y., 1 p.m.
Southern Wesleyan at Furman, 7 p.m.
Bowling Green at W. Carolina, TBA
NC Central at Wofford, 6 p.m.
Mercer at Elon, 7 p.m.
NC A&T at The Citadel, 7 p.m.
VMI at Virginia Tech, 8 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Savannah St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
___
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Abilene Christian
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|0
|1.000
|Nicholls
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|2
|.500
|Incarnate Word
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Texas A&M-CC
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|2
|.333
|Cent. Arkansas
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Houston Baptist
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|2
|.000
|Lamar
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|3
|.000
|McNeese St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|New Orleans
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|2
|.000
|Northwestern St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|3
|.000
|SE Louisiana
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|3
|.000
|Sam Houston St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|3
|.000
|Stephen F. Austin
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
___
California 60, Nicholls 49
Bacone at McNeese St., TBA
LSU 96, SE Louisiana 43
SMU 91, Texas A&M-CC 54
LeTourneau at Stephen F. Austin, 7:30 p.m.
Howard Payne at Abilene Christian, 8:30 p.m.
Nicholls at Saint Mary’s (Cal), 10 p.m.
Dallas Christian at McNeese St., 7:30 p.m.
Louisiana-Lafayette at New Orleans, 8 p.m.
Texas A&M-CC at Rio Grande, 8 p.m.
Houston Baptist at SMU, 8 p.m.
Incarnate Word at Wyoming, TBA
Northwestern St. at TCU, 8 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Alabama A&M
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Prairie View
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|2
|.333
|Texas Southern
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|2
|.333
|Alabama St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Alcorn St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|Ark.-Pine Bluff
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|3
|.000
|Grambling St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|2
|.000
|Jackson St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|MVSU
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|3
|.000
|Southern U.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|2
|.000
___
Texas Southern 76, Wyoming 74
Prairie View vs. UNC-Greensboro at Louisville, K.Y., 3 p.m.
MVSU at Grand Canyon, 9 p.m.
Jackson St. at North Alabama, 7 p.m.
Ark.-Pine Bluff at Northwestern, 9 p.m.
W. Kentucky vs. Prairie View at Louisville, K.Y., 6 p.m.
Alcorn St. at Fort Wayne, 7 p.m.
East Texas Baptist at Grambling St., 8 p.m.
Texas Southern at Saint Mary’s (Cal), 10 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Denver
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|UMKC
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|2
|.500
|Oral Roberts
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Nebraska-Omaha
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|2
|.333
|S. Dakota St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|2
|.333
|N. Dakota St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|3
|.000
|North Dakota
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|South Dakota
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|2
|.000
|W. Illinois
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
___
Kansas St. 62, UMKC 58
Nebraska-Omaha at Creighton, 5 p.m.
South Dakota at Nebraska, 9 p.m.
S. Dakota St. at Iowa St., 7 p.m.
Oral Roberts at Wichita St., 7 p.m.
Denver at Air Force, TBA
North Dakota at Dixie State, 9 p.m.
Nebraska-Omaha at Drake, 8 p.m.
W. Illinois at Iowa, 8 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Georgia Southern
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Coastal Carolina
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Appalachian St.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|Georgia St.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|South Alabama
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|Texas State
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|UALR
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|Troy
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Texas-Arlington
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|2
|.333
|Arkansas St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|2
|.000
|Louisiana-Lafayette
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|Louisiana-Monroe
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
___
UALR 76, Duquesne 66
Bowling Green 78, Appalachian St. 76, OT
Mercer 86, Georgia St. 69
Mississippi St. 68, Texas State 51
St. Andrews at Appalachian St., 6 p.m.
Emmanuel (GA) at South Alabama, 7 p.m.
Winthrop vs. UALR at Louisville, K.Y., 4 p.m.
Troy at Wake Forest, 4 p.m.
Arkansas St. at Memphis, 8 p.m.
Louisiana-Lafayette at New Orleans, 8 p.m.
Texas-Arlington at Arkansas, 9 p.m.
Louisiana-Monroe at Louisiana Tech, 7:30 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|BYU
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|0
|1.000
|Santa Clara
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|0
|1.000
|Gonzaga
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Portland
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|Saint Mary’s (Cal)
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|San Francisco
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|2
|.500
|Pacific
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Pepperdine
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Loyola Marymount
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|2
|.333
|San Diego
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
___
Minnesota 67, Loyola Marymount 64
Nevada 70, Pacific 58
Southern Cal vs. BYU at Uncasville, C.T., 2:30 p.m.
Nicholls at Saint Mary’s (Cal), 10 p.m.
Montana St. at Pacific, 5 p.m.
West Virginia vs. Gonzaga at Indianapolis, I.N., 7 p.m.
San Jose St. at Pepperdine, 8 p.m.
San Francisco at Nevada, 9 p.m.
Texas Southern at Saint Mary’s (Cal), 10 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Grand Canyon
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|New Mexico St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Seattle
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|1
|.750
|Rio Grande
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Utah Valley
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|California Baptist
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|Chicago St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|3
|.000
___
CS Northridge 76, Seattle 65
MVSU at Grand Canyon, 9 p.m.
Texas A&M-CC at Rio Grande, 8 p.m.
Westminster (UT) at Utah Valley, 8 p.m.
Chicago St. at E. Illinois, 8 p.m.
Seattle at UCLA, 8 p.m.
