All Times EST

AMERICA EAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct New Hampshire 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000 UMBC 0 0 .000 1 1 .500 Mass.-Lowell 0 0 .000 1 2 .333 Albany (NY) 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 Binghamton 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 Hartford 0 0 .000 0 1 .000 Maine 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 NJIT 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 Stony Brook 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 Vermont 0 0 .000 0 0 .000

___

Tuesday’s Games

Bryant at New Hampshire, 4 p.m.

Hartford vs. Villanova at Uncasville, C.T., 5 p.m.

Stony Brook vs. St. Peter’s at Jersey City, N.J., 6 p.m.

Sacred Heart at Stony Brook, TBA

Wednesday’s Games

Fairleigh Dickinson at NJIT, TBA

Hartford at Fairfield, 5 p.m.

Delaware at UMBC, 7 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Houston 0 0 .000 3 0 1.000 SMU 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000 Tulane 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000 East Carolina 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000 UCF 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000 Memphis 0 0 .000 1 2 .333 South Florida 0 0 .000 1 2 .333 Cincinnati 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 Temple 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 Tulsa 0 0 .000 0 2 .000 Wichita St. 0 0 .000 0 0 .000

___

Monday’s Games

UCF 63, Auburn 55

SMU 91, Texas A&M-CC 54

Tuesday’s Games

NC Wesleyan at East Carolina, 5 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Lipscomb at Cincinnati, 5 p.m.

Florida Gulf Coast at South Florida, 5 p.m.

Oral Roberts at Wichita St., 7 p.m.

Arkansas St. at Memphis, 8 p.m.

Houston Baptist at SMU, 8 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

ATLANTIC 10 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Richmond 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000 Saint Louis 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000 George Mason 0 0 .000 2 1 .667 VCU 0 0 .000 2 1 .667 Rhode Island 0 0 .000 2 2 .500 Davidson 0 0 .000 1 1 .500 Dayton 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 Duquesne 0 0 .000 0 1 .000 Fordham 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 George Washington 0 0 .000 0 1 .000 La Salle 0 0 .000 0 2 .000 Saint Joseph’s 0 0 .000 0 2 .000 St. Bonaventure 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 UMass 0 0 .000 0 0 .000

___

Monday’s Games

Texas 78, Davidson 76

UALR 76, Duquesne 66

Tuesday’s Games

Davidson vs. Providence at Asheville, N.C., 7 p.m.

E. Illinois at Dayton, 7 p.m.

Hampton at George Washington, 8 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

UNC-Greensboro vs. Duquesne at Louisville, K.Y., 1 p.m.

Saint Joseph’s at Villanova, TBA

La Salle at Howard, 4 p.m.

VCU at Penn St., 5 p.m.

Richmond at Coll. of Charleston, 7 p.m.

Seton Hall at Rhode Island, 7 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Louisville 0 0 .000 3 0 1.000 Virginia Tech 0 0 .000 3 0 1.000 Clemson 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000 NC State 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000 North Carolina 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000 Wake Forest 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000 Duke 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000 Miami 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000 Syracuse 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000 Pittsburgh 0 0 .000 1 1 .500 Virginia 0 0 .000 1 1 .500 Boston College 0 0 .000 1 2 .333 Florida St. 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 Georgia Tech 0 0 .000 0 2 .000 Notre Dame 0 0 .000 0 1 .000

___

Monday’s Games

St. John’s 97, Boston College 93

North Carolina 78, UNLV 51

Tuesday’s Games

North Carolina vs. Stanford at Asheville, N.C., 4 p.m.

St. Francis (Pa.) at Virginia, 4 p.m.

W. Kentucky at Louisville, 6 p.m.

Michigan St. at Duke, 7:30 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Missouri vs. Boston College at Uncasville, C.T., 12:30 p.m.

Troy at Wake Forest, 4 p.m.

SC State at Clemson, 6 p.m.

W. Michigan at Notre Dame, 7 p.m.

North Florida at Florida St., 8 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

VMI at Virginia Tech, 8 p.m.

Boston College vs. Florida at Uncasville, C.T., 9:30 p.m.

ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Jacksonville 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000 Kennesaw St. 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000 Florida Gulf Coast 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000 North Alabama 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000 Liberty 0 0 .000 2 2 .500 Lipscomb 0 0 .000 1 1 .500 North Florida 0 0 .000 0 3 .000 Stetson 0 0 .000 0 1 .000

___

Monday’s Games

Emmanuel (GA) 64, Stetson 61

Wednesday’s Games

Lipscomb at Cincinnati, 5 p.m.

Florida Gulf Coast at South Florida, 5 p.m.

Presbyterian at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.

Jackson St. at North Alabama, 7 p.m.

Kennesaw St. at UAB, 7:30 p.m.

North Florida at Florida St., 8 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

St. Francis (Pa.) at Liberty, 7 p.m.

BIG 12 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct TCU 0 0 .000 3 0 1.000 West Virginia 0 0 .000 3 0 1.000 Baylor 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000 Oklahoma St. 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000 Texas 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000 Iowa St. 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000 Texas Tech 0 0 .000 2 1 .667 Kansas 0 0 .000 1 1 .500 Kansas St. 0 0 .000 1 2 .333 Oklahoma 0 0 .000 0 0 .000

___

Monday’s Games

Texas 78, Davidson 76

Kansas St. 62, UMKC 58

Tuesday’s Games

Texas vs. Indiana at Asheville, N.C., 1:30 p.m.

Oklahoma St. at Marquette, 7 p.m.

Kentucky vs. Kansas at Chicago, I.L., 9:30 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

West Virginia vs. Gonzaga at Indianapolis, I.N., 7 p.m.

S. Dakota St. at Iowa St., 7 p.m.

Illinois vs. Baylor at Indianapolis, I.N., 10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Washburn at Kansas, 8 p.m.

Northwestern St. at TCU, 8 p.m.

BIG EAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Xavier 0 0 .000 4 0 1.000 St. John’s 0 0 .000 3 0 1.000 Marquette 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000 UConn 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000 Butler 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000 Creighton 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000 Georgetown 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000 Villanova 0 0 .000 2 1 .667 Providence 0 0 .000 1 1 .500 Seton Hall 0 0 .000 1 1 .500 DePaul 0 0 .000 0 0 .000

___

Monday’s Games

Indiana 79, Providence 58

St. John’s 97, Boston College 93

Xavier 99, E. Kentucky 96, OT

Seton Hall 86, Iona 64

Tuesday’s Games

Nebraska-Omaha at Creighton, 5 p.m.

Hartford vs. Villanova at Uncasville, C.T., 5 p.m.

Navy at Georgetown, 6 p.m.

Davidson vs. Providence at Asheville, N.C., 7 p.m.

Oklahoma St. at Marquette, 7 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Saint Joseph’s at Villanova, TBA

Seton Hall at Rhode Island, 7 p.m.

Tennessee Tech at Xavier, 7 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

BIG SKY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Montana St. 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000 Sacramento St. 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000 Weber St. 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000 S. Utah 0 0 .000 1 1 .500 E. Washington 0 0 .000 0 1 .000 Idaho 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 Idaho St. 0 0 .000 0 3 .000 Montana 0 0 .000 0 1 .000 N. Arizona 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 N. Colorado 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 Portland St. 0 0 .000 0 0 .000

___

Monday’s Games

Wednesday’s Games

Montana St. at Pacific, 5 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Idaho at Sacramento St., 8:05 p.m.

Montana at S. Utah, 9 p.m.

BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Campbell 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000 Charleston Southern 0 0 .000 0 2 .000 Gardner-Webb 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 Hampton 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 High Point 0 0 .000 0 2 .000 Longwood 0 0 .000 0 1 .000 Presbyterian 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 Radford 0 0 .000 0 3 .000 SC-Upstate 0 0 .000 0 2 .000 UNC-Asheville 0 0 .000 0 2 .000 Winthrop 0 0 .000 0 0 .000

___

Monday’s Games

Campbell 85, St. Andrews 51

Tuesday’s Games

Longwood at VMI, 5 p.m.

NC A&T at Charleston Southern, 7 p.m.

Hampton at George Washington, 8 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Winthrop vs. UALR at Louisville, K.Y., 4 p.m.

E. Kentucky at SC-Upstate, 5:30 p.m.

Mars Hill at Radford, 6 p.m.

Presbyterian at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Regent University at Longwood, 6 p.m.

St. Andrews at Charleston Southern, 7 p.m.

Hampton at William & Mary, 7 p.m.

BIG TEN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Illinois 0 0 .000 3 0 1.000 Maryland 0 0 .000 3 0 1.000 Minnesota 0 0 .000 3 0 1.000 Rutgers 0 0 .000 3 0 1.000 Indiana 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000 Iowa 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000 Michigan 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000 Michigan St. 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000 Ohio St. 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000 Wisconsin 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000 Penn St. 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000 Nebraska 0 0 .000 2 1 .667 Purdue 0 0 .000 1 1 .500 Northwestern 0 0 .000 0 0 .000

___

Monday’s Games

Indiana 79, Providence 58

Minnesota 67, Loyola Marymount 64

Tuesday’s Games

Texas vs. Indiana at Asheville, N.C., 1:30 p.m.

Oakland at Purdue, 3 p.m.

Green Bay at Wisconsin, 5 p.m.

Michigan St. at Duke, 7:30 p.m.

South Dakota at Nebraska, 9 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Morehead St. at Ohio St., 5 p.m.

VCU at Penn St., 5 p.m.

Ball St. at Michigan, 7 p.m.

Ark.-Pine Bluff at Northwestern, 9 p.m.

Illinois vs. Baylor at Indianapolis, I.N., 10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

W. Illinois at Iowa, 8 p.m.

BIG WEST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Cal Poly 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000 UC Santa Barbara 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000 CS Northridge 0 0 .000 2 1 .667 UC Davis 0 0 .000 1 2 .333 CS Bakersfield 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 Cal St.-Fullerton 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 Hawaii 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 Long Beach St. 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 UC Irvine 0 0 .000 0 2 .000 UC Riverside 0 0 .000 0 1 .000

___

Monday’s Games

CS Northridge 76, Seattle 65

UC Riverside at Fresno St., TBA

Long Beach St. at UCLA, TBA

Tuesday’s Games

UC Riverside vs. Washington at Paradise, N.V., 4 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Bethesda at UC Riverside, TBA

