By The Associated Press
December 2, 2020 10:06 am
5 min read
      

All Times EST

AMERICA EAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
New Hampshire 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
UMBC 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
Mass.-Lowell 0 0 .000 1 2 .333
Albany (NY) 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Binghamton 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Hartford 0 0 .000 0 2 .000
Maine 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
NJIT 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Stony Brook 0 0 .000 0 1 .000
Vermont 0 0 .000 0 0 .000

___

Tuesday’s Games

Bryant 93, New Hampshire 85

Villanova 87, Hartford 53

St. Peter’s 82, Stony Brook 68

Sacred Heart at Stony Brook, TBA

Wednesday’s Games

Hartford at Fairfield, 7 p.m.

Delaware at UMBC, TBA

Thursday’s Games

Friday’s Games

Sacred Heart at Mass.-Lowell, TBA

Fairfield at Stony Brook, 4 p.m.

AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Houston 0 0 .000 3 0 1.000
East Carolina 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000
SMU 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000
Tulane 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000
UCF 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000
Memphis 0 0 .000 1 2 .333
South Florida 0 0 .000 1 2 .333
Cincinnati 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Temple 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Tulsa 0 0 .000 0 2 .000
Wichita St. 0 0 .000 0 0 .000

___

Tuesday’s Games

East Carolina 91, NC Wesleyan 62

Wednesday’s Games

Lipscomb at Cincinnati, 5 p.m.

Florida Gulf Coast at South Florida, 5 p.m.

Oral Roberts at Wichita St., 7 p.m.

Arkansas St. at Memphis, 8 p.m.

Houston Baptist at SMU, 8 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Friday’s Games

Florida A&M at South Florida, 5 p.m.

Texas-Arlington at Tulsa, 5 p.m.

Cent. Arkansas at Memphis, 8 p.m.

ATLANTIC 10 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Richmond 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000
Saint Louis 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000
Dayton 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000
George Mason 0 0 .000 2 1 .667
VCU 0 0 .000 2 1 .667
Rhode Island 0 0 .000 2 2 .500
Davidson 0 0 .000 1 2 .333
Duquesne 0 0 .000 0 1 .000
Fordham 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
George Washington 0 0 .000 0 2 .000
La Salle 0 0 .000 0 2 .000
Saint Joseph’s 0 0 .000 0 2 .000
St. Bonaventure 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
UMass 0 0 .000 0 0 .000

___

Tuesday’s Games

Providence 63, Davidson 62

Dayton 66, E. Illinois 63

Hampton 82, George Washington 78

Wednesday’s Games

Saint Joseph’s at Villanova, TBA

La Salle at Howard, 4 p.m.

VCU at Penn St., 5 p.m.

UNC-Greensboro vs. Duquesne at Louisville, K.Y., 6 p.m.

Seton Hall at Rhode Island, 7 p.m.

Davidson vs. UNLV at Asheville, N.C., 9:30 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Friday’s Games

Duquesne vs. Winthrop at Louisville, K.Y., 11 a.m.

George Mason at Maryland, 3 p.m.

Rhode Island at Boston College, TBA

ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Louisville 0 0 .000 4 0 1.000
North Carolina 0 0 .000 3 0 1.000
Virginia Tech 0 0 .000 3 0 1.000
Clemson 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000
NC State 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000
Wake Forest 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000
Miami 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000
Syracuse 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000
Virginia 0 0 .000 2 1 .667
Duke 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
Pittsburgh 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
Boston College 0 0 .000 1 2 .333
Florida St. 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Georgia Tech 0 0 .000 0 2 .000
Notre Dame 0 0 .000 0 1 .000

___

Tuesday’s Games

Virginia 76, St. Francis (Pa.) 51

North Carolina 67, Stanford 63

Louisville 75, W. Kentucky 54

Michigan St. 75, Duke 69

Wednesday’s Games

Texas vs. North Carolina at Asheville, N.C., 4 p.m.

Troy at Wake Forest, TBA

SC State at Clemson, 6 p.m.

North Florida at Florida St., 8 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

VMI at Virginia Tech, 8 p.m.

Boston College vs. Florida at Uncasville, C.T., 9:30 p.m.

Friday’s Games

UNC-Greensboro at Louisville, 2 p.m.

Rhode Island at Boston College, TBA

Kent St. at Virginia, 6 p.m.

Bellarmine at Duke, 7 p.m.

Stetson at Miami, 8 p.m.

ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Jacksonville 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000
Kennesaw St. 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000
Florida Gulf Coast 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000
North Alabama 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000
Liberty 0 0 .000 2 2 .500
Lipscomb 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
North Florida 0 0 .000 0 3 .000
Stetson 0 0 .000 0 1 .000

___

Wednesday’s Games

Lipscomb at Cincinnati, 5 p.m.

Florida Gulf Coast at South Florida, 5 p.m.

Presbyterian at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.

Kennesaw St. at UAB, 7:30 p.m.

North Florida at Florida St., 8 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

St. Francis (Pa.) at Liberty, 7 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Kennesaw St. at Creighton, 5 p.m.

Jacksonville at Georgia, 7 p.m.

Stetson at Miami, 8 p.m.

BIG 12 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Oklahoma St. 0 0 .000 3 0 1.000
TCU 0 0 .000 3 0 1.000
Texas 0 0 .000 3 0 1.000
West Virginia 0 0 .000 3 0 1.000
Baylor 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000
Iowa St. 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000
Kansas 0 0 .000 2 1 .667
Texas Tech 0 0 .000 2 1 .667
Kansas St. 0 0 .000 1 2 .333
Oklahoma 0 0 .000 0 0 .000

___

Tuesday’s Games

Texas 66, Indiana 44

Oklahoma St. 70, Marquette 62

Kansas 65, Kentucky 62

Wednesday’s Games

Texas vs. North Carolina at Asheville, N.C., 4 p.m.

West Virginia vs. Gonzaga at Indianapolis, I.N., 7 p.m.

S. Dakota St. at Iowa St., 7 p.m.

Illinois vs. Baylor at Indianapolis, I.N., 10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Washburn at Kansas, 8 p.m.

UTSA at Oklahoma, 8 p.m.

Northwestern St. at TCU, 8 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Troy at Texas Tech, 9 p.m.

BIG EAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Xavier 0 0 .000 4 0 1.000
St. John’s 0 0 .000 3 0 1.000
Creighton 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000
UConn 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000
Butler 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000
Villanova 0 0 .000 3 1 .750
Marquette 0 0 .000 2 1 .667
Providence 0 0 .000 2 1 .667
Georgetown 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
Seton Hall 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
DePaul 0 0 .000 0 0 .000

___

Tuesday’s Games

Creighton 94, Nebraska-Omaha 67

Villanova 87, Hartford 53

Navy 78, Georgetown 71

Providence 63, Davidson 62

Oklahoma St. 70, Marquette 62

Wednesday’s Games

Saint Joseph’s at Villanova, TBA

St. John’s vs. BYU at Uncasville, C.T., 5 p.m.

Providence vs. Alabama at Asheville, N.C., 7 p.m.

Seton Hall at Rhode Island, 7 p.m.

Tennessee Tech at Xavier, 7 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Southern Cal vs. UConn at Uncasville, C.T., 7 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Kennesaw St. at Creighton, 5 p.m.

Wisconsin at Marquette, 7 p.m.

Seton Hall vs. Oregon at Omaha, N.E., 9 p.m.

BIG SKY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Montana St. 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000
Sacramento St. 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000
Weber St. 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000
S. Utah 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
E. Washington 0 0 .000 0 1 .000
Idaho 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Idaho St. 0 0 .000 0 3 .000
Montana 0 0 .000 0 1 .000
N. Arizona 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
N. Colorado 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Portland St. 0 0 .000 0 0 .000

___

Wednesday’s Games

Montana St. at Pacific, 5 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Idaho at Sacramento St., 8:05 p.m.

Montana at S. Utah, 9 p.m.

BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Campbell 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000
Hampton 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000
Winthrop 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000
Charleston Southern 0 0 .000 0 3 .000
Gardner-Webb 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
High Point 0 0 .000 0 2 .000
Longwood 0 0 .000 0 2 .000
Presbyterian 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Radford 0 0 .000 0 3 .000
SC-Upstate 0 0 .000 0 2 .000
UNC-Asheville 0 0 .000 0 2 .000

___

Tuesday’s Games

VMI 84, Longwood 71

NC A&T 70, Charleston Southern 63

Hampton 82, George Washington 78

Winthrop 75, UNC-Greensboro 67

Wednesday’s Games

E. Kentucky at SC-Upstate, 5:30 p.m.

Mars Hill at Radford, 6 p.m.

Presbyterian at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Winthrop vs. UALR at Louisville, K.Y., 4 p.m.

Regent University at Longwood, 6 p.m.

St. Andrews at Charleston Southern, 7 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Duquesne vs. Winthrop at Louisville, K.Y., 11 a.m.

BIG TEN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Illinois 0 0 .000 3 0 1.000
Maryland 0 0 .000 3 0 1.000
Michigan St. 0 0 .000 3 0 1.000
Minnesota 0 0 .000 3 0 1.000
Rutgers 0 0 .000 3 0 1.000
Wisconsin 0 0 .000 3 0 1.000
Iowa 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000
Michigan 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000
Ohio St. 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000
Penn St. 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000
Nebraska 0 0 .000 3 1 .750
Indiana 0 0 .000 2 1 .667
Purdue 0 0 .000 2 1 .667
Northwestern 0 0 .000 0 0 .000

___

Tuesday’s Games

Texas 66, Indiana 44

Purdue 93, Oakland 50

Wisconsin 82, Green Bay 42

Michigan St. 75, Duke 69

Nebraska 76, South Dakota 69

Wednesday’s Games

Indiana vs. Stanford at Asheville, N.C., 1:30 p.m.

Morehead St. at Ohio St., 5 p.m.

VCU at Penn St., 5 p.m.

Ball St. at Michigan, 7 p.m.

Ark.-Pine Bluff at Northwestern, 9 p.m.

Illinois vs. Baylor at Indianapolis, I.N., 10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

W. Illinois at Iowa, 8 p.m.

Friday’s Games

George Mason at Maryland, 3 p.m.

Detroit at Michigan St., 5 p.m.

Wisconsin at Marquette, 7 p.m.

Valparaiso at Purdue, 7 p.m.

North Dakota at Minnesota, 9 p.m.

BIG WEST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Cal Poly 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000
UC Santa Barbara 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000
CS Northridge 0 0 .000 2 1 .667
UC Riverside 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
UC Davis 0 0 .000 1 2 .333
CS Bakersfield 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Cal St.-Fullerton 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Hawaii 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Long Beach St. 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
UC Irvine 0 0 .000 0 2 .000

___

Tuesday’s Games

UC Riverside 57, Washington 42

Wednesday’s Games

Bethesda at UC Riverside, TBA

La Sierra at UC Irvine, 9 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Long Beach St. at Loyola Marymount, 10 p.m.

