Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
All Times EST
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|New Hampshire
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|UMBC
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Mass.-Lowell
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|2
|.333
|Albany (NY)
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Binghamton
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Hartford
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|2
|.000
|Maine
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|NJIT
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Stony Brook
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|Vermont
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
___
Bryant 93, New Hampshire 85
Villanova 87, Hartford 53
St. Peter’s 82, Stony Brook 68
Sacred Heart at Stony Brook, TBA
Hartford at Fairfield, 7 p.m.
Delaware at UMBC, TBA
Sacred Heart at Mass.-Lowell, TBA
Fairfield at Stony Brook, 4 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Houston
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|0
|1.000
|East Carolina
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|SMU
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Tulane
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|UCF
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Memphis
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|2
|.333
|South Florida
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|2
|.333
|Cincinnati
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Temple
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Tulsa
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|2
|.000
|Wichita St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
___
East Carolina 91, NC Wesleyan 62
Lipscomb at Cincinnati, 5 p.m.
Florida Gulf Coast at South Florida, 5 p.m.
Oral Roberts at Wichita St., 7 p.m.
Arkansas St. at Memphis, 8 p.m.
Houston Baptist at SMU, 8 p.m.
Florida A&M at South Florida, 5 p.m.
Texas-Arlington at Tulsa, 5 p.m.
Cent. Arkansas at Memphis, 8 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Richmond
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Saint Louis
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Dayton
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|George Mason
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|VCU
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|Rhode Island
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|2
|.500
|Davidson
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|2
|.333
|Duquesne
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|Fordham
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|George Washington
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|2
|.000
|La Salle
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|2
|.000
|Saint Joseph’s
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|2
|.000
|St. Bonaventure
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|UMass
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
___
Providence 63, Davidson 62
Dayton 66, E. Illinois 63
Hampton 82, George Washington 78
Saint Joseph’s at Villanova, TBA
La Salle at Howard, 4 p.m.
VCU at Penn St., 5 p.m.
UNC-Greensboro vs. Duquesne at Louisville, K.Y., 6 p.m.
Seton Hall at Rhode Island, 7 p.m.
Davidson vs. UNLV at Asheville, N.C., 9:30 p.m.
Duquesne vs. Winthrop at Louisville, K.Y., 11 a.m.
George Mason at Maryland, 3 p.m.
Rhode Island at Boston College, TBA
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Louisville
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|0
|1.000
|North Carolina
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|0
|1.000
|Virginia Tech
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|0
|1.000
|Clemson
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|NC State
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Wake Forest
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Miami
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Syracuse
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Virginia
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|Duke
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Pittsburgh
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Boston College
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|2
|.333
|Florida St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Georgia Tech
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|2
|.000
|Notre Dame
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
___
Virginia 76, St. Francis (Pa.) 51
North Carolina 67, Stanford 63
Louisville 75, W. Kentucky 54
Michigan St. 75, Duke 69
Texas vs. North Carolina at Asheville, N.C., 4 p.m.
Troy at Wake Forest, TBA
SC State at Clemson, 6 p.m.
North Florida at Florida St., 8 p.m.
VMI at Virginia Tech, 8 p.m.
Boston College vs. Florida at Uncasville, C.T., 9:30 p.m.
UNC-Greensboro at Louisville, 2 p.m.
Rhode Island at Boston College, TBA
Kent St. at Virginia, 6 p.m.
Bellarmine at Duke, 7 p.m.
Stetson at Miami, 8 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Jacksonville
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Kennesaw St.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Florida Gulf Coast
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|North Alabama
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Liberty
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|2
|.500
|Lipscomb
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|North Florida
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|3
|.000
|Stetson
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
___
Lipscomb at Cincinnati, 5 p.m.
Florida Gulf Coast at South Florida, 5 p.m.
Presbyterian at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.
Kennesaw St. at UAB, 7:30 p.m.
North Florida at Florida St., 8 p.m.
St. Francis (Pa.) at Liberty, 7 p.m.
Kennesaw St. at Creighton, 5 p.m.
Jacksonville at Georgia, 7 p.m.
Stetson at Miami, 8 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Oklahoma St.
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|0
|1.000
|TCU
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|0
|1.000
|Texas
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|0
|1.000
|West Virginia
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|0
|1.000
|Baylor
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Iowa St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Kansas
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|Texas Tech
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|Kansas St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|2
|.333
|Oklahoma
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
___
Texas 66, Indiana 44
Oklahoma St. 70, Marquette 62
Kansas 65, Kentucky 62
Texas vs. North Carolina at Asheville, N.C., 4 p.m.
West Virginia vs. Gonzaga at Indianapolis, I.N., 7 p.m.
S. Dakota St. at Iowa St., 7 p.m.
Illinois vs. Baylor at Indianapolis, I.N., 10 p.m.
Washburn at Kansas, 8 p.m.
UTSA at Oklahoma, 8 p.m.
Northwestern St. at TCU, 8 p.m.
Troy at Texas Tech, 9 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Xavier
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|0
|1.000
|St. John’s
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|0
|1.000
|Creighton
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|UConn
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Butler
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Villanova
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|1
|.750
|Marquette
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|Providence
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|Georgetown
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Seton Hall
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|DePaul
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
___
Creighton 94, Nebraska-Omaha 67
Villanova 87, Hartford 53
Navy 78, Georgetown 71
Providence 63, Davidson 62
Oklahoma St. 70, Marquette 62
Saint Joseph’s at Villanova, TBA
St. John’s vs. BYU at Uncasville, C.T., 5 p.m.
Providence vs. Alabama at Asheville, N.C., 7 p.m.
Seton Hall at Rhode Island, 7 p.m.
Tennessee Tech at Xavier, 7 p.m.
Southern Cal vs. UConn at Uncasville, C.T., 7 p.m.
Kennesaw St. at Creighton, 5 p.m.
Wisconsin at Marquette, 7 p.m.
Seton Hall vs. Oregon at Omaha, N.E., 9 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Montana St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Sacramento St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Weber St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|S. Utah
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|E. Washington
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|Idaho
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Idaho St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|3
|.000
|Montana
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|N. Arizona
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|N. Colorado
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Portland St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
___
Montana St. at Pacific, 5 p.m.
Idaho at Sacramento St., 8:05 p.m.
Montana at S. Utah, 9 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Campbell
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Hampton
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Winthrop
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Charleston Southern
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|3
|.000
|Gardner-Webb
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|High Point
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|2
|.000
|Longwood
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|2
|.000
|Presbyterian
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Radford
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|3
|.000
|SC-Upstate
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|2
|.000
|UNC-Asheville
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|2
|.000
___
VMI 84, Longwood 71
NC A&T 70, Charleston Southern 63
Hampton 82, George Washington 78
Winthrop 75, UNC-Greensboro 67
E. Kentucky at SC-Upstate, 5:30 p.m.
Mars Hill at Radford, 6 p.m.
Presbyterian at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.
Winthrop vs. UALR at Louisville, K.Y., 4 p.m.
Regent University at Longwood, 6 p.m.
St. Andrews at Charleston Southern, 7 p.m.
Duquesne vs. Winthrop at Louisville, K.Y., 11 a.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Illinois
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|0
|1.000
|Maryland
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|0
|1.000
|Michigan St.
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|0
|1.000
|Minnesota
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|0
|1.000
|Rutgers
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|0
|1.000
|Wisconsin
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|0
|1.000
|Iowa
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Michigan
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Ohio St.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Penn St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Nebraska
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|1
|.750
|Indiana
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|Purdue
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|Northwestern
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
___
Texas 66, Indiana 44
Purdue 93, Oakland 50
Wisconsin 82, Green Bay 42
Michigan St. 75, Duke 69
Nebraska 76, South Dakota 69
Indiana vs. Stanford at Asheville, N.C., 1:30 p.m.
Morehead St. at Ohio St., 5 p.m.
VCU at Penn St., 5 p.m.
Ball St. at Michigan, 7 p.m.
Ark.-Pine Bluff at Northwestern, 9 p.m.
Illinois vs. Baylor at Indianapolis, I.N., 10 p.m.
W. Illinois at Iowa, 8 p.m.
George Mason at Maryland, 3 p.m.
Detroit at Michigan St., 5 p.m.
Wisconsin at Marquette, 7 p.m.
Valparaiso at Purdue, 7 p.m.
North Dakota at Minnesota, 9 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Cal Poly
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|UC Santa Barbara
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|CS Northridge
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|UC Riverside
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|UC Davis
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|2
|.333
|CS Bakersfield
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Cal St.-Fullerton
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Hawaii
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Long Beach St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|UC Irvine
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|2
|.000
___
UC Riverside 57, Washington 42
Bethesda at UC Riverside, TBA
La Sierra at UC Irvine, 9 p.m.
Long Beach St. at Loyola Marymount, 10 p.m.
Comments