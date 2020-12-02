All Times EST

AMERICA EAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct New Hampshire 0 0 .000 1 1 .500 UMBC 0 0 .000 1 1 .500 Mass.-Lowell 0 0 .000 1 2 .333 Albany (NY) 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 Binghamton 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 Hartford 0 0 .000 0 2 .000 Maine 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 NJIT 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 Stony Brook 0 0 .000 0 1 .000 Vermont 0 0 .000 0 0 .000

___

Tuesday’s Games

Bryant 93, New Hampshire 85

Villanova 87, Hartford 53

St. Peter’s 82, Stony Brook 68

Sacred Heart at Stony Brook, TBA

Wednesday’s Games

Hartford at Fairfield, 7 p.m.

Delaware at UMBC, TBA

Thursday’s Games

Friday’s Games

Sacred Heart at Mass.-Lowell, TBA

Fairfield at Stony Brook, 4 p.m.

AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Houston 0 0 .000 3 0 1.000 East Carolina 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000 SMU 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000 Tulane 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000 UCF 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000 Memphis 0 0 .000 1 2 .333 South Florida 0 0 .000 1 2 .333 Cincinnati 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 Temple 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 Tulsa 0 0 .000 0 2 .000 Wichita St. 0 0 .000 0 0 .000

___

Tuesday’s Games

East Carolina 91, NC Wesleyan 62

Wednesday’s Games

Lipscomb at Cincinnati, 5 p.m.

Florida Gulf Coast at South Florida, 5 p.m.

Oral Roberts at Wichita St., 7 p.m.

Arkansas St. at Memphis, 8 p.m.

Houston Baptist at SMU, 8 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Friday’s Games

Florida A&M at South Florida, 5 p.m.

Texas-Arlington at Tulsa, 5 p.m.

Cent. Arkansas at Memphis, 8 p.m.

ATLANTIC 10 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Richmond 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000 Saint Louis 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000 Dayton 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000 George Mason 0 0 .000 2 1 .667 VCU 0 0 .000 2 1 .667 Rhode Island 0 0 .000 2 2 .500 Davidson 0 0 .000 1 2 .333 Duquesne 0 0 .000 0 1 .000 Fordham 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 George Washington 0 0 .000 0 2 .000 La Salle 0 0 .000 0 2 .000 Saint Joseph’s 0 0 .000 0 2 .000 St. Bonaventure 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 UMass 0 0 .000 0 0 .000

___

Tuesday’s Games

Providence 63, Davidson 62

Dayton 66, E. Illinois 63

Hampton 82, George Washington 78

Wednesday’s Games

Saint Joseph’s at Villanova, TBA

La Salle at Howard, 4 p.m.

VCU at Penn St., 5 p.m.

UNC-Greensboro vs. Duquesne at Louisville, K.Y., 6 p.m.

Seton Hall at Rhode Island, 7 p.m.

Davidson vs. UNLV at Asheville, N.C., 9:30 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Friday’s Games

Duquesne vs. Winthrop at Louisville, K.Y., 11 a.m.

George Mason at Maryland, 3 p.m.

Rhode Island at Boston College, TBA

ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Louisville 0 0 .000 4 0 1.000 North Carolina 0 0 .000 3 0 1.000 Virginia Tech 0 0 .000 3 0 1.000 Clemson 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000 NC State 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000 Wake Forest 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000 Miami 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000 Syracuse 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000 Virginia 0 0 .000 2 1 .667 Duke 0 0 .000 1 1 .500 Pittsburgh 0 0 .000 1 1 .500 Boston College 0 0 .000 1 2 .333 Florida St. 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 Georgia Tech 0 0 .000 0 2 .000 Notre Dame 0 0 .000 0 1 .000

___

Tuesday’s Games

Virginia 76, St. Francis (Pa.) 51

North Carolina 67, Stanford 63

Louisville 75, W. Kentucky 54

Michigan St. 75, Duke 69

Wednesday’s Games

Texas vs. North Carolina at Asheville, N.C., 4 p.m.

Troy at Wake Forest, TBA

SC State at Clemson, 6 p.m.

North Florida at Florida St., 8 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

VMI at Virginia Tech, 8 p.m.

Boston College vs. Florida at Uncasville, C.T., 9:30 p.m.

Friday’s Games

UNC-Greensboro at Louisville, 2 p.m.

Rhode Island at Boston College, TBA

Kent St. at Virginia, 6 p.m.

Bellarmine at Duke, 7 p.m.

Stetson at Miami, 8 p.m.

ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Jacksonville 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000 Kennesaw St. 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000 Florida Gulf Coast 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000 North Alabama 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000 Liberty 0 0 .000 2 2 .500 Lipscomb 0 0 .000 1 1 .500 North Florida 0 0 .000 0 3 .000 Stetson 0 0 .000 0 1 .000

___

Wednesday’s Games

Lipscomb at Cincinnati, 5 p.m.

Florida Gulf Coast at South Florida, 5 p.m.

Presbyterian at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.

Kennesaw St. at UAB, 7:30 p.m.

North Florida at Florida St., 8 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

St. Francis (Pa.) at Liberty, 7 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Kennesaw St. at Creighton, 5 p.m.

Jacksonville at Georgia, 7 p.m.

Stetson at Miami, 8 p.m.

BIG 12 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Oklahoma St. 0 0 .000 3 0 1.000 TCU 0 0 .000 3 0 1.000 Texas 0 0 .000 3 0 1.000 West Virginia 0 0 .000 3 0 1.000 Baylor 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000 Iowa St. 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000 Kansas 0 0 .000 2 1 .667 Texas Tech 0 0 .000 2 1 .667 Kansas St. 0 0 .000 1 2 .333 Oklahoma 0 0 .000 0 0 .000

___

Tuesday’s Games

Texas 66, Indiana 44

Oklahoma St. 70, Marquette 62

Kansas 65, Kentucky 62

Wednesday’s Games

Texas vs. North Carolina at Asheville, N.C., 4 p.m.

West Virginia vs. Gonzaga at Indianapolis, I.N., 7 p.m.

S. Dakota St. at Iowa St., 7 p.m.

Illinois vs. Baylor at Indianapolis, I.N., 10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Washburn at Kansas, 8 p.m.

UTSA at Oklahoma, 8 p.m.

Northwestern St. at TCU, 8 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Troy at Texas Tech, 9 p.m.

BIG EAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Xavier 0 0 .000 4 0 1.000 St. John’s 0 0 .000 3 0 1.000 Creighton 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000 UConn 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000 Butler 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000 Villanova 0 0 .000 3 1 .750 Marquette 0 0 .000 2 1 .667 Providence 0 0 .000 2 1 .667 Georgetown 0 0 .000 1 1 .500 Seton Hall 0 0 .000 1 1 .500 DePaul 0 0 .000 0 0 .000

___

Tuesday’s Games

Creighton 94, Nebraska-Omaha 67

Villanova 87, Hartford 53

Navy 78, Georgetown 71

Providence 63, Davidson 62

Oklahoma St. 70, Marquette 62

Wednesday’s Games

Saint Joseph’s at Villanova, TBA

St. John’s vs. BYU at Uncasville, C.T., 5 p.m.

Providence vs. Alabama at Asheville, N.C., 7 p.m.

Seton Hall at Rhode Island, 7 p.m.

Tennessee Tech at Xavier, 7 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Southern Cal vs. UConn at Uncasville, C.T., 7 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Kennesaw St. at Creighton, 5 p.m.

Wisconsin at Marquette, 7 p.m.

Seton Hall vs. Oregon at Omaha, N.E., 9 p.m.

BIG SKY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Montana St. 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000 Sacramento St. 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000 Weber St. 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000 S. Utah 0 0 .000 1 1 .500 E. Washington 0 0 .000 0 1 .000 Idaho 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 Idaho St. 0 0 .000 0 3 .000 Montana 0 0 .000 0 1 .000 N. Arizona 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 N. Colorado 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 Portland St. 0 0 .000 0 0 .000

___

Wednesday’s Games

Montana St. at Pacific, 5 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Idaho at Sacramento St., 8:05 p.m.

Montana at S. Utah, 9 p.m.

BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Campbell 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000 Hampton 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000 Winthrop 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000 Charleston Southern 0 0 .000 0 3 .000 Gardner-Webb 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 High Point 0 0 .000 0 2 .000 Longwood 0 0 .000 0 2 .000 Presbyterian 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 Radford 0 0 .000 0 3 .000 SC-Upstate 0 0 .000 0 2 .000 UNC-Asheville 0 0 .000 0 2 .000

___

Tuesday’s Games

VMI 84, Longwood 71

NC A&T 70, Charleston Southern 63

Hampton 82, George Washington 78

Winthrop 75, UNC-Greensboro 67

Wednesday’s Games

E. Kentucky at SC-Upstate, 5:30 p.m.

Mars Hill at Radford, 6 p.m.

Presbyterian at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Winthrop vs. UALR at Louisville, K.Y., 4 p.m.

Regent University at Longwood, 6 p.m.

St. Andrews at Charleston Southern, 7 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Duquesne vs. Winthrop at Louisville, K.Y., 11 a.m.

BIG TEN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Illinois 0 0 .000 3 0 1.000 Maryland 0 0 .000 3 0 1.000 Michigan St. 0 0 .000 3 0 1.000 Minnesota 0 0 .000 3 0 1.000 Rutgers 0 0 .000 3 0 1.000 Wisconsin 0 0 .000 3 0 1.000 Iowa 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000 Michigan 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000 Ohio St. 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000 Penn St. 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000 Nebraska 0 0 .000 3 1 .750 Indiana 0 0 .000 2 1 .667 Purdue 0 0 .000 2 1 .667 Northwestern 0 0 .000 0 0 .000

___

Tuesday’s Games

Texas 66, Indiana 44

Purdue 93, Oakland 50

Wisconsin 82, Green Bay 42

Michigan St. 75, Duke 69

Nebraska 76, South Dakota 69

Wednesday’s Games

Indiana vs. Stanford at Asheville, N.C., 1:30 p.m.

Morehead St. at Ohio St., 5 p.m.

VCU at Penn St., 5 p.m.

Ball St. at Michigan, 7 p.m.

Ark.-Pine Bluff at Northwestern, 9 p.m.

Illinois vs. Baylor at Indianapolis, I.N., 10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

W. Illinois at Iowa, 8 p.m.

Friday’s Games

George Mason at Maryland, 3 p.m.

Detroit at Michigan St., 5 p.m.

Wisconsin at Marquette, 7 p.m.

Valparaiso at Purdue, 7 p.m.

North Dakota at Minnesota, 9 p.m.

BIG WEST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Cal Poly 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000 UC Santa Barbara 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000 CS Northridge 0 0 .000 2 1 .667 UC Riverside 0 0 .000 1 1 .500 UC Davis 0 0 .000 1 2 .333 CS Bakersfield 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 Cal St.-Fullerton 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 Hawaii 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 Long Beach St. 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 UC Irvine 0 0 .000 0 2 .000

___

Tuesday’s Games

UC Riverside 57, Washington 42

Wednesday’s Games

Bethesda at UC Riverside, TBA

La Sierra at UC Irvine, 9 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Long Beach St. at Loyola Marymount, 10 p.m.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.