PACIFIC-12 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Southern Cal 0 0 .000 3 0 1.000 Colorado 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000 Oregon St. 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000 Washington St. 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000 Arizona 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000 Arizona St. 0 0 .000 2 1 .667 California 0 0 .000 2 1 .667 Stanford 0 0 .000 1 1 .500 UCLA 0 0 .000 1 1 .500 Oregon 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 Utah 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 Washington 0 0 .000 0 2 .000

Tuesday’s Games

Southern Cal 79, BYU 53

UC Riverside 57, Washington 42

North Carolina 67, Stanford 63

Wednesday’s Games

Indiana vs. Stanford at Asheville, N.C., 1:30 p.m.

Colorado at Arizona, TBA

Missouri vs. Oregon at Omaha, N.E., 9 p.m.

Oregon St. at Washington St., 10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Washington at Utah, 6 p.m.

Southern Cal vs. UConn at Uncasville, C.T., 7 p.m.

Seattle at UCLA, 8 p.m.

Arizona St. at California, 10 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Seton Hall vs. Oregon at Omaha, N.E., 9 p.m.

PATRIOT LEAGUE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Army 0 0 .000 3 0 1.000 Navy 0 0 .000 3 1 .750 American U. 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 Boston U. 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 Bucknell 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 Colgate 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 Holy Cross 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 Lafayette 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 Lehigh 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 Loyola (Md.) 0 0 .000 0 0 .000

Tuesday’s Games

Navy 78, Georgetown 71

Wednesday’s Games

Army vs. Florida at Uncasville, C.T., 2:30 p.m.

SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Arkansas 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000 Georgia 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000 Missouri 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000 Texas A&M 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000 Vanderbilt 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000 Alabama 0 0 .000 2 1 .667 LSU 0 0 .000 2 1 .667 South Carolina 0 0 .000 1 1 .500 Auburn 0 0 .000 1 2 .333 Kentucky 0 0 .000 1 2 .333 Mississippi St. 0 0 .000 1 2 .333 Florida 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 Mississippi 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 Tennessee 0 0 .000 0 0 .000

Tuesday’s Games

Alabama 86, UNLV 74

Kansas 65, Kentucky 62

Wednesday’s Games

Army vs. Florida at Uncasville, C.T., 2:30 p.m.

Providence vs. Alabama at Asheville, N.C., 7 p.m.

Tarleton State at Texas A&M, 7 p.m.

Texas-Arlington at Arkansas, 9 p.m.

Missouri vs. Oregon at Omaha, N.E., 9 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Boston College vs. Florida at Uncasville, C.T., 9:30 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Jacksonville at Georgia, 7 p.m.

North Texas at Mississippi St., 8 p.m.

South Alabama at Auburn, 9 p.m.

SOUTHERN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Mercer 0 0 .000 3 0 1.000 Chattanooga 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000 Furman 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000 Wofford 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000 The Citadel 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000 W. Carolina 0 0 .000 3 1 .750 VMI 0 0 .000 2 1 .667 UNC-Greensboro 0 0 .000 1 1 .500 ETSU 0 0 .000 1 2 .333 Samford 0 0 .000 0 1 .000

Tuesday’s Games

VMI 84, Longwood 71

Winthrop 75, UNC-Greensboro 67

Wednesday’s Games

UNC-Greensboro vs. Duquesne at Louisville, K.Y., 6 p.m.

Southern Wesleyan at Furman, 7 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

NC Central at Wofford, 6 p.m.

Mercer at Elon, TBA

NC A&T at The Citadel, 7 p.m.

VMI at Virginia Tech, 8 p.m.

Friday’s Games

UNC-Greensboro at Louisville, 2 p.m.

SOUTHERN INTERCOLLEGIATE ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Savannah St. 0 0 .000 0 0 .000

SOUTHLAND CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Abilene Christian 0 0 .000 4 0 1.000 Stephen F. Austin 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000 Incarnate Word 0 0 .000 1 1 .500 Nicholls 0 0 .000 2 3 .400 Texas A&M-CC 0 0 .000 1 2 .333 Cent. Arkansas 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 Houston Baptist 0 0 .000 0 2 .000 Lamar 0 0 .000 0 3 .000 McNeese St. 0 0 .000 0 1 .000 New Orleans 0 0 .000 0 2 .000 Northwestern St. 0 0 .000 0 3 .000 SE Louisiana 0 0 .000 0 3 .000 Sam Houston St. 0 0 .000 0 3 .000

Tuesday’s Games

Stephen F. Austin 102, LeTourneau 57

Abilene Christian 81, Howard Payne 51

Saint Mary’s (Cal) 73, Nicholls 50

Wednesday’s Games

Dallas Christian at McNeese St., 7:30 p.m.

SE Louisiana at California Baptist, 8 p.m.

Louisiana-Lafayette at New Orleans, 8 p.m.

Texas A&M-CC at Rio Grande, 8 p.m.

Houston Baptist at SMU, 8 p.m.

Incarnate Word at Wyoming, 9 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Northwestern St. at TCU, 8 p.m.

Friday’s Games

SE Louisiana at California Baptist, 5 p.m.

Dallas Christian at Sam Houston St., 7:30 p.m.

Cent. Arkansas at Memphis, 8 p.m.

Arlington Baptist at Texas A&M-CC, 8 p.m.

SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Alabama A&M 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000 Prairie View 0 0 .000 1 2 .333 Texas Southern 0 0 .000 1 2 .333 Alabama St. 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 Alcorn St. 0 0 .000 0 1 .000 Ark.-Pine Bluff 0 0 .000 0 3 .000 Grambling St. 0 0 .000 0 2 .000 Jackson St. 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 MVSU 0 0 .000 0 4 .000 Southern U. 0 0 .000 0 2 .000

Tuesday’s Games

Grand Canyon 88, MVSU 49

Wednesday’s Games

Ark.-Pine Bluff at Northwestern, 9 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Alcorn St. at Fort Wayne, 7 p.m.

East Texas Baptist at Grambling St., 8 p.m.

Texas Southern at Saint Mary’s (Cal), 10 p.m.

SUMMIT LEAGUE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Denver 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000 UMKC 0 0 .000 2 2 .500 Oral Roberts 0 0 .000 1 1 .500 S. Dakota St. 0 0 .000 1 2 .333 Nebraska-Omaha 0 0 .000 1 3 .250 N. Dakota St. 0 0 .000 0 3 .000 North Dakota 0 0 .000 0 1 .000 South Dakota 0 0 .000 0 3 .000 W. Illinois 0 0 .000 0 0 .000

Tuesday’s Games

Creighton 94, Nebraska-Omaha 67

Nebraska 76, South Dakota 69

Wednesday’s Games

S. Dakota St. at Iowa St., 7 p.m.

Oral Roberts at Wichita St., 7 p.m.

Denver at Air Force, TBA

North Dakota at Dixie State, 9 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Nebraska-Omaha at Drake, 8 p.m.

W. Illinois at Iowa, 8 p.m.

Friday’s Games

North Dakota at Minnesota, 9 p.m.

SUN BELT CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Georgia Southern 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000 Coastal Carolina 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000 South Alabama 0 0 .000 3 1 .750 Appalachian St. 0 0 .000 2 1 .667 Georgia St. 0 0 .000 2 1 .667 Texas State 0 0 .000 2 1 .667 UALR 0 0 .000 2 1 .667 Troy 0 0 .000 1 1 .500 Texas-Arlington 0 0 .000 1 2 .333 Arkansas St. 0 0 .000 0 2 .000 Louisiana-Lafayette 0 0 .000 0 1 .000 Louisiana-Monroe 0 0 .000 0 0 .000

Tuesday’s Games

South Alabama 86, Emmanuel (GA) 47

Wednesday’s Games

Troy at Wake Forest, TBA

Arkansas St. at Memphis, 8 p.m.

Louisiana-Lafayette at New Orleans, 8 p.m.

Texas-Arlington at Arkansas, 9 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Winthrop vs. UALR at Louisville, K.Y., 4 p.m.

Louisiana-Monroe at Louisiana Tech, 7:30 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Texas-Arlington at Tulsa, 5 p.m.

Georgia St. at Charlotte, 6 p.m.

UALR vs. W. Kentucky at Louisville, K.Y., 7 p.m.

Crowley’s Ridge at Arkansas St., 8 p.m.

South Alabama at Auburn, 9 p.m.

Troy at Texas Tech, 9 p.m.

WEST COAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Santa Clara 0 0 .000 3 0 1.000 Gonzaga 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000 BYU 0 0 .000 3 1 .750 Saint Mary’s (Cal) 0 0 .000 3 1 .750 Portland 0 0 .000 2 1 .667 San Francisco 0 0 .000 2 2 .500 Pacific 0 0 .000 1 1 .500 Pepperdine 0 0 .000 1 1 .500 Loyola Marymount 0 0 .000 1 2 .333 San Diego 0 0 .000 0 0 .000

Tuesday’s Games

Southern Cal 79, BYU 53

Saint Mary’s (Cal) 73, Nicholls 50

Wednesday’s Games

Montana St. at Pacific, 5 p.m.

St. John’s vs. BYU at Uncasville, C.T., 5 p.m.

West Virginia vs. Gonzaga at Indianapolis, I.N., 7 p.m.

San Francisco at Nevada, 9 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Texas Southern at Saint Mary’s (Cal), 10 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Westmont at Pacific, 5 p.m.

Long Beach St. at Loyola Marymount, 10 p.m.

WESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Grand Canyon 0 0 .000 3 0 1.000 New Mexico St. 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000 Seattle 0 0 .000 3 1 .750 Rio Grande 0 0 .000 1 1 .500 Utah Valley 0 0 .000 1 1 .500 California Baptist 0 0 .000 0 1 .000 Chicago St. 0 0 .000 0 3 .000

Tuesday’s Games

Grand Canyon 88, MVSU 49

Wednesday’s Games

SE Louisiana at California Baptist, 8 p.m.

Texas A&M-CC at Rio Grande, 8 p.m.

Westminster (UT) at Utah Valley, 8 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Chicago St. at E. Illinois, 8 p.m.

Seattle at UCLA, 8 p.m.

Friday’s Games

SE Louisiana at California Baptist, 5 p.m.

Our Lady of the Lake at Rio Grande, 7 p.m.

