Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
All Times EST
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Southern Cal
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|0
|1.000
|Colorado
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Oregon St.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Washington St.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Arizona
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Arizona St.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|California
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|Stanford
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|UCLA
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Oregon
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Utah
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Washington
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|2
|.000
___
Southern Cal 79, BYU 53
UC Riverside 57, Washington 42
Insight by MFGS, Inc.: In this exclusive Federal News Network survey, cybersecurity experts from the military services and intelligence community offer insights into how their agencies are transforming their approaches to cybersecurity to address the ever-changing threats.
North Carolina 67, Stanford 63
Indiana vs. Stanford at Asheville, N.C., 1:30 p.m.
Colorado at Arizona, TBA
Missouri vs. Oregon at Omaha, N.E., 9 p.m.
Oregon St. at Washington St., 10 p.m.
Washington at Utah, 6 p.m.
Southern Cal vs. UConn at Uncasville, C.T., 7 p.m.
Seattle at UCLA, 8 p.m.
Arizona St. at California, 10 p.m.
Seton Hall vs. Oregon at Omaha, N.E., 9 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Army
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|0
|1.000
|Navy
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|1
|.750
|American U.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Boston U.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Bucknell
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Colgate
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Holy Cross
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Lafayette
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Lehigh
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Loyola (Md.)
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
___
Navy 78, Georgetown 71
Army vs. Florida at Uncasville, C.T., 2:30 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Arkansas
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Georgia
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Missouri
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Texas A&M
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Vanderbilt
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Alabama
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|LSU
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|South Carolina
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Auburn
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|2
|.333
|Kentucky
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|2
|.333
|Mississippi St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|2
|.333
|Florida
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Mississippi
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Tennessee
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
___
Alabama 86, UNLV 74
Kansas 65, Kentucky 62
Army vs. Florida at Uncasville, C.T., 2:30 p.m.
Providence vs. Alabama at Asheville, N.C., 7 p.m.
Tarleton State at Texas A&M, 7 p.m.
Texas-Arlington at Arkansas, 9 p.m.
Missouri vs. Oregon at Omaha, N.E., 9 p.m.
Boston College vs. Florida at Uncasville, C.T., 9:30 p.m.
Jacksonville at Georgia, 7 p.m.
North Texas at Mississippi St., 8 p.m.
South Alabama at Auburn, 9 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Mercer
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|0
|1.000
|Chattanooga
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Furman
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Wofford
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|The Citadel
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|W. Carolina
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|1
|.750
|VMI
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|UNC-Greensboro
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|ETSU
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|2
|.333
|Samford
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
___
VMI 84, Longwood 71
Winthrop 75, UNC-Greensboro 67
UNC-Greensboro vs. Duquesne at Louisville, K.Y., 6 p.m.
Southern Wesleyan at Furman, 7 p.m.
NC Central at Wofford, 6 p.m.
Mercer at Elon, TBA
NC A&T at The Citadel, 7 p.m.
VMI at Virginia Tech, 8 p.m.
UNC-Greensboro at Louisville, 2 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Savannah St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
___
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Abilene Christian
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|0
|1.000
|Stephen F. Austin
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Incarnate Word
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Nicholls
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|3
|.400
|Texas A&M-CC
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|2
|.333
|Cent. Arkansas
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Houston Baptist
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|2
|.000
|Lamar
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|3
|.000
|McNeese St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|New Orleans
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|2
|.000
|Northwestern St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|3
|.000
|SE Louisiana
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|3
|.000
|Sam Houston St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|3
|.000
___
Stephen F. Austin 102, LeTourneau 57
Abilene Christian 81, Howard Payne 51
Saint Mary’s (Cal) 73, Nicholls 50
Dallas Christian at McNeese St., 7:30 p.m.
SE Louisiana at California Baptist, 8 p.m.
Louisiana-Lafayette at New Orleans, 8 p.m.
Texas A&M-CC at Rio Grande, 8 p.m.
Houston Baptist at SMU, 8 p.m.
Incarnate Word at Wyoming, 9 p.m.
Northwestern St. at TCU, 8 p.m.
SE Louisiana at California Baptist, 5 p.m.
Dallas Christian at Sam Houston St., 7:30 p.m.
Cent. Arkansas at Memphis, 8 p.m.
Arlington Baptist at Texas A&M-CC, 8 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Alabama A&M
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Prairie View
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|2
|.333
|Texas Southern
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|2
|.333
|Alabama St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Alcorn St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|Ark.-Pine Bluff
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|3
|.000
|Grambling St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|2
|.000
|Jackson St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|MVSU
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|4
|.000
|Southern U.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|2
|.000
___
Grand Canyon 88, MVSU 49
Ark.-Pine Bluff at Northwestern, 9 p.m.
Alcorn St. at Fort Wayne, 7 p.m.
East Texas Baptist at Grambling St., 8 p.m.
Texas Southern at Saint Mary’s (Cal), 10 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Denver
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|UMKC
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|2
|.500
|Oral Roberts
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|S. Dakota St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|2
|.333
|Nebraska-Omaha
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|3
|.250
|N. Dakota St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|3
|.000
|North Dakota
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|South Dakota
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|3
|.000
|W. Illinois
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
___
Creighton 94, Nebraska-Omaha 67
Nebraska 76, South Dakota 69
S. Dakota St. at Iowa St., 7 p.m.
Oral Roberts at Wichita St., 7 p.m.
Denver at Air Force, TBA
North Dakota at Dixie State, 9 p.m.
Nebraska-Omaha at Drake, 8 p.m.
W. Illinois at Iowa, 8 p.m.
North Dakota at Minnesota, 9 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Georgia Southern
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Coastal Carolina
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|South Alabama
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|1
|.750
|Appalachian St.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|Georgia St.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|Texas State
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|UALR
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|Troy
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Texas-Arlington
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|2
|.333
|Arkansas St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|2
|.000
|Louisiana-Lafayette
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|Louisiana-Monroe
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
___
South Alabama 86, Emmanuel (GA) 47
Troy at Wake Forest, TBA
Arkansas St. at Memphis, 8 p.m.
Louisiana-Lafayette at New Orleans, 8 p.m.
Texas-Arlington at Arkansas, 9 p.m.
Winthrop vs. UALR at Louisville, K.Y., 4 p.m.
Louisiana-Monroe at Louisiana Tech, 7:30 p.m.
Texas-Arlington at Tulsa, 5 p.m.
Georgia St. at Charlotte, 6 p.m.
UALR vs. W. Kentucky at Louisville, K.Y., 7 p.m.
Crowley’s Ridge at Arkansas St., 8 p.m.
South Alabama at Auburn, 9 p.m.
Troy at Texas Tech, 9 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Santa Clara
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|0
|1.000
|Gonzaga
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|BYU
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|1
|.750
|Saint Mary’s (Cal)
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|1
|.750
|Portland
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|San Francisco
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|2
|.500
|Pacific
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Pepperdine
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Loyola Marymount
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|2
|.333
|San Diego
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
___
Southern Cal 79, BYU 53
Saint Mary’s (Cal) 73, Nicholls 50
Montana St. at Pacific, 5 p.m.
St. John’s vs. BYU at Uncasville, C.T., 5 p.m.
West Virginia vs. Gonzaga at Indianapolis, I.N., 7 p.m.
San Francisco at Nevada, 9 p.m.
Texas Southern at Saint Mary’s (Cal), 10 p.m.
Westmont at Pacific, 5 p.m.
Long Beach St. at Loyola Marymount, 10 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Grand Canyon
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|0
|1.000
|New Mexico St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Seattle
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|1
|.750
|Rio Grande
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Utah Valley
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|California Baptist
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|Chicago St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|3
|.000
___
Grand Canyon 88, MVSU 49
SE Louisiana at California Baptist, 8 p.m.
Texas A&M-CC at Rio Grande, 8 p.m.
Westminster (UT) at Utah Valley, 8 p.m.
Chicago St. at E. Illinois, 8 p.m.
Seattle at UCLA, 8 p.m.
SE Louisiana at California Baptist, 5 p.m.
Our Lady of the Lake at Rio Grande, 7 p.m.
Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments