BKC Glance

By The Associated Press
December 2, 2020 10:06 am
5 min read
      

All Times EST

PACIFIC-12 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Southern Cal 0 0 .000 3 0 1.000
Colorado 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000
Oregon St. 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000
Washington St. 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000
Arizona 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000
Arizona St. 0 0 .000 2 1 .667
California 0 0 .000 2 1 .667
Stanford 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
UCLA 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
Oregon 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Utah 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Washington 0 0 .000 0 2 .000

___

Tuesday’s Games

Southern Cal 79, BYU 53

UC Riverside 57, Washington 42

North Carolina 67, Stanford 63

Wednesday’s Games

Indiana vs. Stanford at Asheville, N.C., 1:30 p.m.

Colorado at Arizona, TBA

Missouri vs. Oregon at Omaha, N.E., 9 p.m.

Oregon St. at Washington St., 10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Washington at Utah, 6 p.m.

Southern Cal vs. UConn at Uncasville, C.T., 7 p.m.

Seattle at UCLA, 8 p.m.

Arizona St. at California, 10 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Seton Hall vs. Oregon at Omaha, N.E., 9 p.m.

PATRIOT LEAGUE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Army 0 0 .000 3 0 1.000
Navy 0 0 .000 3 1 .750
American U. 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Boston U. 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Bucknell 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Colgate 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Holy Cross 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Lafayette 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Lehigh 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Loyola (Md.) 0 0 .000 0 0 .000

___

Tuesday’s Games

Navy 78, Georgetown 71

Wednesday’s Games

Army vs. Florida at Uncasville, C.T., 2:30 p.m.

SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Arkansas 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000
Georgia 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000
Missouri 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000
Texas A&M 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000
Vanderbilt 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000
Alabama 0 0 .000 2 1 .667
LSU 0 0 .000 2 1 .667
South Carolina 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
Auburn 0 0 .000 1 2 .333
Kentucky 0 0 .000 1 2 .333
Mississippi St. 0 0 .000 1 2 .333
Florida 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Mississippi 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Tennessee 0 0 .000 0 0 .000

___

Tuesday’s Games

Alabama 86, UNLV 74

Kansas 65, Kentucky 62

Wednesday’s Games

Army vs. Florida at Uncasville, C.T., 2:30 p.m.

Providence vs. Alabama at Asheville, N.C., 7 p.m.

Tarleton State at Texas A&M, 7 p.m.

Texas-Arlington at Arkansas, 9 p.m.

Missouri vs. Oregon at Omaha, N.E., 9 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Boston College vs. Florida at Uncasville, C.T., 9:30 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Jacksonville at Georgia, 7 p.m.

North Texas at Mississippi St., 8 p.m.

South Alabama at Auburn, 9 p.m.

SOUTHERN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Mercer 0 0 .000 3 0 1.000
Chattanooga 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000
Furman 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000
Wofford 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000
The Citadel 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000
W. Carolina 0 0 .000 3 1 .750
VMI 0 0 .000 2 1 .667
UNC-Greensboro 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
ETSU 0 0 .000 1 2 .333
Samford 0 0 .000 0 1 .000

___

Tuesday’s Games

VMI 84, Longwood 71

Winthrop 75, UNC-Greensboro 67

Wednesday’s Games

UNC-Greensboro vs. Duquesne at Louisville, K.Y., 6 p.m.

Southern Wesleyan at Furman, 7 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

NC Central at Wofford, 6 p.m.

Mercer at Elon, TBA

NC A&T at The Citadel, 7 p.m.

VMI at Virginia Tech, 8 p.m.

Friday’s Games

UNC-Greensboro at Louisville, 2 p.m.

SOUTHERN INTERCOLLEGIATE ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Savannah St. 0 0 .000 0 0 .000

___

SOUTHLAND CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Abilene Christian 0 0 .000 4 0 1.000
Stephen F. Austin 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000
Incarnate Word 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
Nicholls 0 0 .000 2 3 .400
Texas A&M-CC 0 0 .000 1 2 .333
Cent. Arkansas 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Houston Baptist 0 0 .000 0 2 .000
Lamar 0 0 .000 0 3 .000
McNeese St. 0 0 .000 0 1 .000
New Orleans 0 0 .000 0 2 .000
Northwestern St. 0 0 .000 0 3 .000
SE Louisiana 0 0 .000 0 3 .000
Sam Houston St. 0 0 .000 0 3 .000

___

Tuesday’s Games

Stephen F. Austin 102, LeTourneau 57

Abilene Christian 81, Howard Payne 51

Saint Mary’s (Cal) 73, Nicholls 50

Wednesday’s Games

Dallas Christian at McNeese St., 7:30 p.m.

SE Louisiana at California Baptist, 8 p.m.

Louisiana-Lafayette at New Orleans, 8 p.m.

Texas A&M-CC at Rio Grande, 8 p.m.

Houston Baptist at SMU, 8 p.m.

Incarnate Word at Wyoming, 9 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Northwestern St. at TCU, 8 p.m.

Friday’s Games

SE Louisiana at California Baptist, 5 p.m.

Dallas Christian at Sam Houston St., 7:30 p.m.

Cent. Arkansas at Memphis, 8 p.m.

Arlington Baptist at Texas A&M-CC, 8 p.m.

SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Alabama A&M 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000
Prairie View 0 0 .000 1 2 .333
Texas Southern 0 0 .000 1 2 .333
Alabama St. 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Alcorn St. 0 0 .000 0 1 .000
Ark.-Pine Bluff 0 0 .000 0 3 .000
Grambling St. 0 0 .000 0 2 .000
Jackson St. 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
MVSU 0 0 .000 0 4 .000
Southern U. 0 0 .000 0 2 .000

___

Tuesday’s Games

Grand Canyon 88, MVSU 49

Wednesday’s Games

Ark.-Pine Bluff at Northwestern, 9 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Alcorn St. at Fort Wayne, 7 p.m.

East Texas Baptist at Grambling St., 8 p.m.

Texas Southern at Saint Mary’s (Cal), 10 p.m.

SUMMIT LEAGUE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Denver 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000
UMKC 0 0 .000 2 2 .500
Oral Roberts 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
S. Dakota St. 0 0 .000 1 2 .333
Nebraska-Omaha 0 0 .000 1 3 .250
N. Dakota St. 0 0 .000 0 3 .000
North Dakota 0 0 .000 0 1 .000
South Dakota 0 0 .000 0 3 .000
W. Illinois 0 0 .000 0 0 .000

___

Tuesday’s Games

Creighton 94, Nebraska-Omaha 67

Nebraska 76, South Dakota 69

Wednesday’s Games

S. Dakota St. at Iowa St., 7 p.m.

Oral Roberts at Wichita St., 7 p.m.

Denver at Air Force, TBA

North Dakota at Dixie State, 9 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Nebraska-Omaha at Drake, 8 p.m.

W. Illinois at Iowa, 8 p.m.

Friday’s Games

North Dakota at Minnesota, 9 p.m.

SUN BELT CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Georgia Southern 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000
Coastal Carolina 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000
South Alabama 0 0 .000 3 1 .750
Appalachian St. 0 0 .000 2 1 .667
Georgia St. 0 0 .000 2 1 .667
Texas State 0 0 .000 2 1 .667
UALR 0 0 .000 2 1 .667
Troy 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
Texas-Arlington 0 0 .000 1 2 .333
Arkansas St. 0 0 .000 0 2 .000
Louisiana-Lafayette 0 0 .000 0 1 .000
Louisiana-Monroe 0 0 .000 0 0 .000

___

Tuesday’s Games

South Alabama 86, Emmanuel (GA) 47

Wednesday’s Games

Troy at Wake Forest, TBA

Arkansas St. at Memphis, 8 p.m.

Louisiana-Lafayette at New Orleans, 8 p.m.

Texas-Arlington at Arkansas, 9 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Winthrop vs. UALR at Louisville, K.Y., 4 p.m.

Louisiana-Monroe at Louisiana Tech, 7:30 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Texas-Arlington at Tulsa, 5 p.m.

Georgia St. at Charlotte, 6 p.m.

UALR vs. W. Kentucky at Louisville, K.Y., 7 p.m.

Crowley’s Ridge at Arkansas St., 8 p.m.

South Alabama at Auburn, 9 p.m.

Troy at Texas Tech, 9 p.m.

WEST COAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Santa Clara 0 0 .000 3 0 1.000
Gonzaga 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000
BYU 0 0 .000 3 1 .750
Saint Mary’s (Cal) 0 0 .000 3 1 .750
Portland 0 0 .000 2 1 .667
San Francisco 0 0 .000 2 2 .500
Pacific 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
Pepperdine 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
Loyola Marymount 0 0 .000 1 2 .333
San Diego 0 0 .000 0 0 .000

___

Tuesday’s Games

Southern Cal 79, BYU 53

Saint Mary’s (Cal) 73, Nicholls 50

Wednesday’s Games

Montana St. at Pacific, 5 p.m.

St. John’s vs. BYU at Uncasville, C.T., 5 p.m.

West Virginia vs. Gonzaga at Indianapolis, I.N., 7 p.m.

San Francisco at Nevada, 9 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Texas Southern at Saint Mary’s (Cal), 10 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Westmont at Pacific, 5 p.m.

Long Beach St. at Loyola Marymount, 10 p.m.

WESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Grand Canyon 0 0 .000 3 0 1.000
New Mexico St. 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000
Seattle 0 0 .000 3 1 .750
Rio Grande 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
Utah Valley 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
California Baptist 0 0 .000 0 1 .000
Chicago St. 0 0 .000 0 3 .000

___

Tuesday’s Games

Grand Canyon 88, MVSU 49

Wednesday’s Games

SE Louisiana at California Baptist, 8 p.m.

Texas A&M-CC at Rio Grande, 8 p.m.

Westminster (UT) at Utah Valley, 8 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Chicago St. at E. Illinois, 8 p.m.

Seattle at UCLA, 8 p.m.

Friday’s Games

SE Louisiana at California Baptist, 5 p.m.

Our Lady of the Lake at Rio Grande, 7 p.m.

