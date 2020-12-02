On Air: Your Turn with Mike Causey
Trending:
Get Email Alerts

Sports News

BKC Glance

By The Associated Press
December 2, 2020 10:06 am
5 min read
      

All Times EST

COLONIAL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Elon 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000
James Madison 0 0 .000 2 1 .667
UNC-Wilmington 0 0 .000 2 1 .667
Coll. of Charleston 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
Hofstra 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
Delaware 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Drexel 0 0 .000 0 1 .000
Northeastern 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Towson 0 0 .000 0 3 .000
William & Mary 0 0 .000 0 1 .000

___

Tuesday’s Games

Wednesday’s Games

Drexel vs. Quinnipiac at Uncasville, C.T., 5:30 p.m.

        Insight by VMware: Be a part of the conversation about what the future of the workforce looks like by downloading this exclusive ebook.

Delaware at UMBC, TBA

Thursday’s Games

Bryant vs. Drexel at Uncasville, C.T., 1:30 p.m.

Mercer at Elon, TBA

Coppin St. at Towson, 7 p.m.

CONFERENCE USA

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
FIU 0 0 .000 3 0 1.000
Louisiana Tech 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000
Rice 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000
UAB 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000
Marshall 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000
UTEP 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000
W. Kentucky 0 0 .000 2 2 .500
North Texas 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
Old Dominion 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
UTSA 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
FAU 0 0 .000 1 2 .333
Charlotte 0 0 .000 0 1 .000
Middle Tennessee 0 0 .000 0 2 .000
Southern Miss. 0 0 .000 0 1 .000

___

Tuesday’s Games

Louisville 75, W. Kentucky 54

FIU 96, Cent. Michigan 76

Wednesday’s Games

William Carey at Southern Miss., 7 p.m.

        Read more Sports News news.

Murray St. at Middle Tennessee, 7:30 p.m.

Kennesaw St. at UAB, 7:30 p.m.

Old Dominion at Norfolk St., 8 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

LeTourneau at Rice, 3 p.m.

Florida National at FAU, 7 p.m.

Marshall at Wright St., 7 p.m.

Louisiana-Monroe at Louisiana Tech, 7:30 p.m.

UTSA at Oklahoma, 8 p.m.

        Sign up for our daily newsletters so you never miss a beat on all things federal

Sul Ross State University at UTEP, 9 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Georgia St. at Charlotte, 6 p.m.

Jacksonville St. at FIU, 7 p.m.

UALR vs. W. Kentucky at Louisville, K.Y., 7 p.m.

Sul Ross State University at UTSA, 7 p.m.

North Texas at Mississippi St., 8 p.m.

HORIZON LEAGUE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Ill.-Chicago 0 0 .000 3 0 1.000
Fort Wayne 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000
N. Kentucky 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000
Cleveland St. 0 0 .000 0 1 .000
Detroit 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Green Bay 0 0 .000 0 2 .000
IUPUI 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Milwaukee 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Oakland 0 0 .000 0 5 .000
Robert Morris 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Wright St. 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Youngstown St. 0 0 .000 0 0 .000

___

Tuesday’s Games

Purdue 93, Oakland 50

Wisconsin 82, Green Bay 42

Ill.-Chicago 66, Valparaiso 50

Toledo 70, Cleveland St. 61

Wednesday’s Games

Thursday’s Games

Tennessee Tech at N. Kentucky, 6 p.m.

Alcorn St. at Fort Wayne, 7 p.m.

Marshall at Wright St., 7 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Detroit at Michigan St., 5 p.m.

IVY LEAGUE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Brown 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Columbia 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Cornell 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Dartmouth 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Harvard 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Penn 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Princeton 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Yale 0 0 .000 0 0 .000

___

METRO ATLANTIC ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Quinnipiac 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000
St. Peter’s 0 0 .000 2 1 .667
Canisius 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Fairfield 0 0 .000 0 1 .000
Iona 0 0 .000 0 1 .000
Manhattan 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Marist 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Monmouth (NJ) 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Niagara 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Rider 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Siena 0 0 .000 0 0 .000

___

Tuesday’s Games

St. Peter’s 82, Stony Brook 68

Wednesday’s Games

Drexel vs. Quinnipiac at Uncasville, C.T., 5:30 p.m.

Hartford at Fairfield, 7 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Merrimack at Iona, 7 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Fairfield at Stony Brook, 4 p.m.

Bryant vs. Quinnipiac at Uncasville, C.T., 4 p.m.

MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Miami (Ohio) 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000
Bowling Green 0 0 .000 2 1 .667
Ohio 0 0 .000 2 1 .667
Toledo 0 0 .000 2 2 .500
Buffalo 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
Akron 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Ball St. 0 0 .000 0 1 .000
Cent. Michigan 0 0 .000 0 2 .000
E. Michigan 0 0 .000 0 1 .000
Kent St. 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
N. Illinois 0 0 .000 0 1 .000
W. Michigan 0 0 .000 0 1 .000

___

Tuesday’s Games

FIU 96, Cent. Michigan 76

Toledo 70, Cleveland St. 61

Wednesday’s Games

Ball St. at Michigan, 7 p.m.

SIU-Edwardsville at N. Illinois, 7 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Friday’s Games

Kent St. at Virginia, 6 p.m.

Toledo at E. Michigan, 7 p.m.

MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Norfolk St. 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000
NC A&T 0 0 .000 2 2 .500
Morgan St. 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
NC Central 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
Bethune-Cookman 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Coppin St. 0 0 .000 0 1 .000
Delaware St. 0 0 .000 0 1 .000
Florida A&M 0 0 .000 0 2 .000
Howard 0 0 .000 0 3 .000
Md.-Eastern Shore 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
SC State 0 0 .000 0 2 .000

___

Tuesday’s Games

Morgan St. 102, Lincoln (PA) 94

NC A&T 70, Charleston Southern 63

Wednesday’s Games

La Salle at Howard, 4 p.m.

SC State at Clemson, 6 p.m.

Old Dominion at Norfolk St., 8 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

NC Central at Wofford, 6 p.m.

NC A&T at The Citadel, 7 p.m.

Coppin St. at Towson, 7 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Florida A&M at South Florida, 5 p.m.

MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Drake 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000
Bradley 0 0 .000 3 1 .750
Illinois St. 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
Evansville 0 0 .000 0 2 .000
Indiana St. 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Loyola of Chicago 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Missouri St. 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
N. Iowa 0 0 .000 0 3 .000
S. Illinois 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Valparaiso 0 0 .000 0 2 .000

___

Tuesday’s Games

Ill.-Chicago 66, Valparaiso 50

Bradley 105, Judson 32

Wednesday’s Games

S. Illinois at SE Missouri, 7:30 p.m.

Evansville at UT Martin, 8 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Nebraska-Omaha at Drake, 8 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Valparaiso at Purdue, 7 p.m.

MOUNTAIN-WEST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Nevada 0 0 .000 3 0 1.000
San Diego St. 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000
Fresno St. 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000
Air Force 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
Boise St. 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
Wyoming 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
Utah St. 0 0 .000 1 2 .333
Colorado St. 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
New Mexico 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
San Jose St. 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
UNLV 0 0 .000 0 3 .000

___

Tuesday’s Games

Alabama 86, UNLV 74

Wednesday’s Games

Denver at Air Force, TBA

San Francisco at Nevada, 9 p.m.

Saint Katherine at San Diego St., 9 p.m.

Incarnate Word at Wyoming, 9 p.m.

Davidson vs. UNLV at Asheville, N.C., 9:30 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

New Mexico at Boise St., TBA

Colorado St. at San Diego St., TBA

Friday’s Games

San Diego Christian at San Diego St., 9 p.m.

NORTHEAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Bryant 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
Mount St. Mary’s 0 0 .000 1 2 .333
St. Francis (Pa.) 0 0 .000 1 2 .333
CCSU 0 0 .000 0 2 .000
Fairleigh Dickinson 0 0 .000 0 3 .000
Sacred Heart 0 0 .000 0 1 .000
St. Francis Brooklyn 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Wagner 0 0 .000 0 0 .000

___

Tuesday’s Games

Bryant 93, New Hampshire 85

Virginia 76, St. Francis (Pa.) 51

Sacred Heart at Stony Brook, TBA

Wednesday’s Games

Thursday’s Games

Bryant vs. Drexel at Uncasville, C.T., 1:30 p.m.

St. Francis (Pa.) at Liberty, 7 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Sacred Heart at Mass.-Lowell, TBA

Bryant vs. Quinnipiac at Uncasville, C.T., 4 p.m.

OHIO VALLEY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Belmont 0 0 .000 3 0 1.000
Murray St. 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000
SE Missouri 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000
Jacksonville St. 0 0 .000 3 1 .750
Austin Peay 0 0 .000 2 1 .667
E. Kentucky 0 0 .000 2 1 .667
Morehead St. 0 0 .000 1 2 .333
SIU-Edwardsville 0 0 .000 1 2 .333
E. Illinois 0 0 .000 0 3 .000
Tennessee St. 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Tennessee Tech 0 0 .000 0 2 .000
UT Martin 0 0 .000 0 0 .000

___

Tuesday’s Games

Dayton 66, E. Illinois 63

Wednesday’s Games

Morehead St. at Ohio St., 5 p.m.

E. Kentucky at SC-Upstate, 5:30 p.m.

SIU-Edwardsville at N. Illinois, 7 p.m.

Tennessee Tech at Xavier, 7 p.m.

Murray St. at Middle Tennessee, 7:30 p.m.

S. Illinois at SE Missouri, 7:30 p.m.

Evansville at UT Martin, 8 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Tennessee Tech at N. Kentucky, 6 p.m.

Chicago St. at E. Illinois, 8 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Jacksonville St. at FIU, 7 p.m.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

10|28 Microsoft Azure Government Webinar...
11|29 RSNA 2020
11|30 AWS re:Invent
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

USCIS welcomed 51 new citizens in a ceremony during halftime of the Jaguars game