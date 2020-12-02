Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
All Times EST
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Elon
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|James Madison
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|UNC-Wilmington
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|Coll. of Charleston
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Hofstra
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Delaware
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Drexel
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|Northeastern
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Towson
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|3
|.000
|William & Mary
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
___
Drexel vs. Quinnipiac at Uncasville, C.T., 5:30 p.m.
Delaware at UMBC, TBA
Bryant vs. Drexel at Uncasville, C.T., 1:30 p.m.
Mercer at Elon, TBA
Coppin St. at Towson, 7 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|FIU
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|0
|1.000
|Louisiana Tech
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Rice
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|UAB
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Marshall
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|UTEP
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|W. Kentucky
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|2
|.500
|North Texas
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Old Dominion
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|UTSA
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|FAU
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|2
|.333
|Charlotte
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|Middle Tennessee
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|2
|.000
|Southern Miss.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
___
Louisville 75, W. Kentucky 54
FIU 96, Cent. Michigan 76
William Carey at Southern Miss., 7 p.m.
Murray St. at Middle Tennessee, 7:30 p.m.
Kennesaw St. at UAB, 7:30 p.m.
Old Dominion at Norfolk St., 8 p.m.
LeTourneau at Rice, 3 p.m.
Florida National at FAU, 7 p.m.
Marshall at Wright St., 7 p.m.
Louisiana-Monroe at Louisiana Tech, 7:30 p.m.
UTSA at Oklahoma, 8 p.m.
Sul Ross State University at UTEP, 9 p.m.
Georgia St. at Charlotte, 6 p.m.
Jacksonville St. at FIU, 7 p.m.
UALR vs. W. Kentucky at Louisville, K.Y., 7 p.m.
Sul Ross State University at UTSA, 7 p.m.
North Texas at Mississippi St., 8 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Ill.-Chicago
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|0
|1.000
|Fort Wayne
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|N. Kentucky
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Cleveland St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|Detroit
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Green Bay
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|2
|.000
|IUPUI
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Milwaukee
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Oakland
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|5
|.000
|Robert Morris
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Wright St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Youngstown St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
___
Purdue 93, Oakland 50
Wisconsin 82, Green Bay 42
Ill.-Chicago 66, Valparaiso 50
Toledo 70, Cleveland St. 61
Tennessee Tech at N. Kentucky, 6 p.m.
Alcorn St. at Fort Wayne, 7 p.m.
Marshall at Wright St., 7 p.m.
Detroit at Michigan St., 5 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Brown
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Columbia
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Cornell
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Dartmouth
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Harvard
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Penn
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Princeton
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Yale
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
___
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Quinnipiac
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|St. Peter’s
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|Canisius
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Fairfield
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|Iona
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|Manhattan
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Marist
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Monmouth (NJ)
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Niagara
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Rider
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Siena
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
___
St. Peter’s 82, Stony Brook 68
Drexel vs. Quinnipiac at Uncasville, C.T., 5:30 p.m.
Hartford at Fairfield, 7 p.m.
Merrimack at Iona, 7 p.m.
Fairfield at Stony Brook, 4 p.m.
Bryant vs. Quinnipiac at Uncasville, C.T., 4 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Miami (Ohio)
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Bowling Green
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|Ohio
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|Toledo
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|2
|.500
|Buffalo
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Akron
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Ball St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|Cent. Michigan
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|2
|.000
|E. Michigan
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|Kent St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|N. Illinois
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|W. Michigan
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
___
FIU 96, Cent. Michigan 76
Toledo 70, Cleveland St. 61
Ball St. at Michigan, 7 p.m.
SIU-Edwardsville at N. Illinois, 7 p.m.
Kent St. at Virginia, 6 p.m.
Toledo at E. Michigan, 7 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Norfolk St.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|NC A&T
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|2
|.500
|Morgan St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|NC Central
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Bethune-Cookman
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Coppin St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|Delaware St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|Florida A&M
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|2
|.000
|Howard
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|3
|.000
|Md.-Eastern Shore
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|SC State
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|2
|.000
___
Morgan St. 102, Lincoln (PA) 94
NC A&T 70, Charleston Southern 63
La Salle at Howard, 4 p.m.
SC State at Clemson, 6 p.m.
Old Dominion at Norfolk St., 8 p.m.
NC Central at Wofford, 6 p.m.
NC A&T at The Citadel, 7 p.m.
Coppin St. at Towson, 7 p.m.
Florida A&M at South Florida, 5 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Drake
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Bradley
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|1
|.750
|Illinois St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Evansville
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|2
|.000
|Indiana St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Loyola of Chicago
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Missouri St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|N. Iowa
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|3
|.000
|S. Illinois
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Valparaiso
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|2
|.000
___
Ill.-Chicago 66, Valparaiso 50
Bradley 105, Judson 32
S. Illinois at SE Missouri, 7:30 p.m.
Evansville at UT Martin, 8 p.m.
Nebraska-Omaha at Drake, 8 p.m.
Valparaiso at Purdue, 7 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Nevada
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|0
|1.000
|San Diego St.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Fresno St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Air Force
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Boise St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Wyoming
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Utah St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|2
|.333
|Colorado St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|New Mexico
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|San Jose St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|UNLV
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|3
|.000
___
Alabama 86, UNLV 74
Denver at Air Force, TBA
San Francisco at Nevada, 9 p.m.
Saint Katherine at San Diego St., 9 p.m.
Incarnate Word at Wyoming, 9 p.m.
Davidson vs. UNLV at Asheville, N.C., 9:30 p.m.
New Mexico at Boise St., TBA
Colorado St. at San Diego St., TBA
San Diego Christian at San Diego St., 9 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Bryant
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Mount St. Mary’s
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|2
|.333
|St. Francis (Pa.)
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|2
|.333
|CCSU
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|2
|.000
|Fairleigh Dickinson
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|3
|.000
|Sacred Heart
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|St. Francis Brooklyn
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Wagner
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
___
Bryant 93, New Hampshire 85
Virginia 76, St. Francis (Pa.) 51
Sacred Heart at Stony Brook, TBA
Bryant vs. Drexel at Uncasville, C.T., 1:30 p.m.
St. Francis (Pa.) at Liberty, 7 p.m.
Sacred Heart at Mass.-Lowell, TBA
Bryant vs. Quinnipiac at Uncasville, C.T., 4 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Belmont
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|0
|1.000
|Murray St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|SE Missouri
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Jacksonville St.
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|1
|.750
|Austin Peay
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|E. Kentucky
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|Morehead St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|2
|.333
|SIU-Edwardsville
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|2
|.333
|E. Illinois
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|3
|.000
|Tennessee St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Tennessee Tech
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|2
|.000
|UT Martin
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
___
Dayton 66, E. Illinois 63
Morehead St. at Ohio St., 5 p.m.
E. Kentucky at SC-Upstate, 5:30 p.m.
SIU-Edwardsville at N. Illinois, 7 p.m.
Tennessee Tech at Xavier, 7 p.m.
Murray St. at Middle Tennessee, 7:30 p.m.
S. Illinois at SE Missouri, 7:30 p.m.
Evansville at UT Martin, 8 p.m.
Tennessee Tech at N. Kentucky, 6 p.m.
Chicago St. at E. Illinois, 8 p.m.
Jacksonville St. at FIU, 7 p.m.
