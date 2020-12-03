Trending:
Get Email Alerts

Sports News

BKC Glance

By The Associated Press
December 3, 2020 10:08 am
5 min read
      

All Times EST

COLONIAL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Elon 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000
Drexel 0 0 .000 2 1 .667
James Madison 0 0 .000 2 1 .667
UNC-Wilmington 0 0 .000 2 1 .667
Coll. of Charleston 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
Hofstra 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
Delaware 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Northeastern 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Towson 0 0 .000 0 3 .000
William & Mary 0 0 .000 0 1 .000

___

Thursday’s Games

Drexel 70, Quinnipiac 58

        Insight by Ciena: Federal IT executives provide insight into the future of their networks in this exclusive executive briefing.

Mercer at Elon, TBA

Coppin St. at Towson, TBA

Saturday’s Games

Delaware at Delaware St., TBA

Towson at UMBC, 1 p.m.

Maryland at James Madison, 3 p.m.

Iona at Hofstra, 4 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Elon at Duke, TBA

Coppin St. at Drexel, 2 p.m.

        Read more Sports News news.

CONFERENCE USA

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
FIU 0 0 .000 3 0 1.000
Louisiana Tech 0 0 .000 3 0 1.000
Rice 0 0 .000 3 0 1.000
UAB 0 0 .000 3 0 1.000
Marshall 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000
UTEP 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000
Old Dominion 0 0 .000 2 1 .667
FAU 0 0 .000 2 2 .500
W. Kentucky 0 0 .000 2 2 .500
North Texas 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
Southern Miss. 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
Middle Tennessee 0 0 .000 1 2 .333
UTSA 0 0 .000 1 2 .333
Charlotte 0 0 .000 0 1 .000

___

Thursday’s Games

Rice 94, LeTourneau 74

FAU 128, Florida National 64

Marshall 80, Wright St. 64

Louisiana Tech 78, Louisiana-Monroe 62

Oklahoma 105, UTSA 66

Friday’s Games

Georgia St. at Charlotte, 6 p.m.

Jacksonville St. at FIU, 7 p.m.

        Want to stay up to date with the latest federal news and information from all your devices? Download the revamped Federal News Network app

Sul Ross State University at UTSA, 7 p.m.

North Texas at Mississippi St., 8 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Southern Miss. at S. Illinois, 5 p.m.

Rice at Houston Baptist, 8 p.m.

Sul Ross State University at UTEP, 8 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Jacksonville St. at FIU, 2 p.m.

Troy at UAB, 3 p.m.

Louisiana Tech at LSU, 6 p.m.

HORIZON LEAGUE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Ill.-Chicago 0 0 .000 3 0 1.000
N. Kentucky 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000
Fort Wayne 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000
Cleveland St. 0 0 .000 0 1 .000
Detroit 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Green Bay 0 0 .000 0 2 .000
IUPUI 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Milwaukee 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Oakland 0 0 .000 0 5 .000
Robert Morris 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Wright St. 0 0 .000 0 1 .000
Youngstown St. 0 0 .000 0 0 .000

___

Thursday’s Games

N. Kentucky 74, Tennessee Tech 65

Marshall 80, Wright St. 64

Friday’s Games

Detroit at Michigan St., 5 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Ill.-Chicago at Ball St., 2 p.m.

N. Kentucky at Chattanooga, 2 p.m.

E. Illinois at Green Bay, 3 p.m.

Miami (Ohio) at Wright St., 4 p.m.

Oakland at Oklahoma St., 7:30 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

N. Kentucky at Butler, TBA

IUPUI at Evansville, 2 p.m.

Cleveland St. at Ohio, 2 p.m.

IVY LEAGUE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Brown 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Columbia 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Cornell 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Dartmouth 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Harvard 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Penn 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Princeton 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Yale 0 0 .000 0 0 .000

___

METRO ATLANTIC ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
St. Peter’s 0 0 .000 2 1 .667
Quinnipiac 0 0 .000 1 2 .333
Canisius 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Fairfield 0 0 .000 0 2 .000
Iona 0 0 .000 0 1 .000
Manhattan 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Marist 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Monmouth (NJ) 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Niagara 0 0 .000 0 1 .000
Rider 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Siena 0 0 .000 0 0 .000

___

Thursday’s Games

Drexel 70, Quinnipiac 58

Syracuse 75, Niagara 45

Friday’s Games

St. Peter’s at Maryland, 3 p.m.

Fairfield at Stony Brook, 4 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Marist at Binghamton, 2 p.m.

Iona at Hofstra, 4 p.m.

Rider at Syracuse, 7 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

New Hampshire at Quinnipiac, 2 p.m.

Binghamton at Marist, 4 p.m.

MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Kent St. 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000
Miami (Ohio) 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000
Bowling Green 0 0 .000 3 1 .750
Ohio 0 0 .000 2 1 .667
Toledo 0 0 .000 2 2 .500
Buffalo 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
Akron 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Ball St. 0 0 .000 0 2 .000
Cent. Michigan 0 0 .000 0 3 .000
E. Michigan 0 0 .000 0 1 .000
N. Illinois 0 0 .000 0 2 .000
W. Michigan 0 0 .000 0 1 .000

___

Thursday’s Games

Bowling Green 88, Purdue University Northwest 67

Friday’s Games

Kent St. at Virginia, 6 p.m.

Toledo at E. Michigan, 7 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Ill.-Chicago at Ball St., 2 p.m.

Miami (Ohio) at Wright St., 4 p.m.

N. Illinois at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Cleveland St. at Ohio, 2 p.m.

Buffalo at Bowling Green, 6 p.m.

W. Michigan at Michigan St., 6 p.m.

MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Norfolk St. 0 0 .000 2 1 .667
Morgan St. 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
NC Central 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
NC A&T 0 0 .000 2 3 .400
Bethune-Cookman 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Coppin St. 0 0 .000 0 1 .000
Delaware St. 0 0 .000 0 1 .000
Florida A&M 0 0 .000 0 2 .000
Howard 0 0 .000 0 3 .000
Md.-Eastern Shore 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
SC State 0 0 .000 0 3 .000

___

Thursday’s Games

The Citadel 76, NC A&T 70

Coppin St. at Towson, TBA

Friday’s Games

Florida A&M at South Florida, 5 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Delaware at Delaware St., TBA

Coppin St. at George Washington, 2 p.m.

SC State at UNC-Asheville, 2 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Coppin St. at Drexel, 2 p.m.

Florida A&M at Nebraska, 2 p.m.

Bellarmine at Howard, 6 p.m.

MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Drake 0 0 .000 3 0 1.000
S. Illinois 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000
Bradley 0 0 .000 3 1 .750
Illinois St. 0 0 .000 2 1 .667
Evansville 0 0 .000 0 3 .000
Indiana St. 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Loyola of Chicago 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Missouri St. 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
N. Iowa 0 0 .000 0 3 .000
Valparaiso 0 0 .000 0 2 .000

___

Thursday’s Games

Drake 87, Nebraska-Omaha 66

Friday’s Games

St. Ambrose at N. Iowa, 7 p.m.

Valparaiso at Purdue, 7 p.m.

S. Dakota St. at Bradley, 8 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Saint Joseph’s at Bradley, TBA

Southern Miss. at S. Illinois, 5 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Indianapolis at Indiana St., 1 p.m.

IUPUI at Evansville, 2 p.m.

Judson at Valparaiso, 2 p.m.

St. Ambrose at Drake, 3 p.m.

MOUNTAIN-WEST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
San Diego St. 0 0 .000 3 0 1.000
Fresno St. 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000
Nevada 0 0 .000 3 1 .750
Wyoming 0 0 .000 2 1 .667
Air Force 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
Boise St. 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
Utah St. 0 0 .000 1 2 .333
Colorado St. 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
New Mexico 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
San Jose St. 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
UNLV 0 0 .000 0 4 .000

___

Thursday’s Games

New Mexico at Boise St., TBA

Colorado St. at San Diego St., TBA

Friday’s Games

San Diego Christian at San Diego St., TBA

Saturday’s Games

New Mexico at Boise St., TBA

Colorado St. at San Diego St., TBA

Lamar at Air Force, 3 p.m.

UNLV at Kansas St., 8 p.m.

BYU at Utah St., 9 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Nevada at San Francisco, TBA

Wyoming at Oregon St., 4 p.m.

San Jose St. at Pacific, 6 p.m.

NORTHEAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Bryant 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
Mount St. Mary’s 0 0 .000 1 2 .333
St. Francis (Pa.) 0 0 .000 1 3 .250
CCSU 0 0 .000 0 2 .000
Fairleigh Dickinson 0 0 .000 0 3 .000
Sacred Heart 0 0 .000 0 1 .000
St. Francis Brooklyn 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Wagner 0 0 .000 0 0 .000

___

Thursday’s Games

Liberty 78, St. Francis (Pa.) 62

Friday’s Games

Sacred Heart at Mass.-Lowell, TBA

CCSU at Hartford, 6 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Mount St. Mary’s at VCU, 2 p.m.

Fairleigh Dickinson at Providence, 4:30 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

OHIO VALLEY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Belmont 0 0 .000 3 0 1.000
UT Martin 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000
E. Kentucky 0 0 .000 3 1 .750
Jacksonville St. 0 0 .000 3 1 .750
Austin Peay 0 0 .000 2 1 .667
SIU-Edwardsville 0 0 .000 2 2 .500
Murray St. 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
SE Missouri 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
E. Illinois 0 0 .000 1 3 .250
Morehead St. 0 0 .000 1 3 .250
Tennessee St. 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Tennessee Tech 0 0 .000 0 4 .000

___

Thursday’s Games

E. Illinois 78, Chicago St. 56

N. Kentucky 74, Tennessee Tech 65

Friday’s Games

Carver at Austin Peay, 7 p.m.

Jacksonville St. at FIU, 7 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

E. Illinois at Green Bay, 3 p.m.

Nebraska-Omaha at SIU-Edwardsville, 3 p.m.

Samford at Belmont, 5 p.m.

UT Martin at Illinois, 9 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Tennessee Tech at W. Carolina, Noon

Jacksonville St. at FIU, 2 p.m.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

10|28 Microsoft Azure Government Webinar...
11|29 RSNA 2020
11|30 vIITSEC 2020
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Colorado Guard First Sgt. honors father's service