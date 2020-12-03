Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
All Times EST
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Elon
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Drexel
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|James Madison
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|UNC-Wilmington
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|Coll. of Charleston
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Hofstra
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Delaware
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Northeastern
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Towson
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|3
|.000
|William & Mary
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
___
Drexel 70, Quinnipiac 58
Mercer at Elon, TBA
Coppin St. at Towson, TBA
Delaware at Delaware St., TBA
Towson at UMBC, 1 p.m.
Maryland at James Madison, 3 p.m.
Iona at Hofstra, 4 p.m.
Elon at Duke, TBA
Coppin St. at Drexel, 2 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|FIU
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|0
|1.000
|Louisiana Tech
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|0
|1.000
|Rice
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|0
|1.000
|UAB
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|0
|1.000
|Marshall
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|UTEP
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Old Dominion
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|FAU
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|2
|.500
|W. Kentucky
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|2
|.500
|North Texas
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Southern Miss.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Middle Tennessee
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|2
|.333
|UTSA
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|2
|.333
|Charlotte
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
___
Rice 94, LeTourneau 74
FAU 128, Florida National 64
Marshall 80, Wright St. 64
Louisiana Tech 78, Louisiana-Monroe 62
Oklahoma 105, UTSA 66
Georgia St. at Charlotte, 6 p.m.
Jacksonville St. at FIU, 7 p.m.
Sul Ross State University at UTSA, 7 p.m.
North Texas at Mississippi St., 8 p.m.
Southern Miss. at S. Illinois, 5 p.m.
Rice at Houston Baptist, 8 p.m.
Sul Ross State University at UTEP, 8 p.m.
Jacksonville St. at FIU, 2 p.m.
Troy at UAB, 3 p.m.
Louisiana Tech at LSU, 6 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Ill.-Chicago
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|0
|1.000
|N. Kentucky
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Fort Wayne
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Cleveland St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|Detroit
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Green Bay
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|2
|.000
|IUPUI
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Milwaukee
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Oakland
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|5
|.000
|Robert Morris
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Wright St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|Youngstown St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
___
N. Kentucky 74, Tennessee Tech 65
Marshall 80, Wright St. 64
Detroit at Michigan St., 5 p.m.
Ill.-Chicago at Ball St., 2 p.m.
N. Kentucky at Chattanooga, 2 p.m.
E. Illinois at Green Bay, 3 p.m.
Miami (Ohio) at Wright St., 4 p.m.
Oakland at Oklahoma St., 7:30 p.m.
N. Kentucky at Butler, TBA
IUPUI at Evansville, 2 p.m.
Cleveland St. at Ohio, 2 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Brown
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Columbia
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Cornell
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Dartmouth
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Harvard
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Penn
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Princeton
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Yale
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
___
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|St. Peter’s
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|Quinnipiac
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|2
|.333
|Canisius
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Fairfield
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|2
|.000
|Iona
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|Manhattan
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Marist
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Monmouth (NJ)
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Niagara
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|Rider
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Siena
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
___
Drexel 70, Quinnipiac 58
Syracuse 75, Niagara 45
St. Peter’s at Maryland, 3 p.m.
Fairfield at Stony Brook, 4 p.m.
Marist at Binghamton, 2 p.m.
Iona at Hofstra, 4 p.m.
Rider at Syracuse, 7 p.m.
New Hampshire at Quinnipiac, 2 p.m.
Binghamton at Marist, 4 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Kent St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Miami (Ohio)
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Bowling Green
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|1
|.750
|Ohio
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|Toledo
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|2
|.500
|Buffalo
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Akron
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Ball St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|2
|.000
|Cent. Michigan
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|3
|.000
|E. Michigan
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|N. Illinois
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|2
|.000
|W. Michigan
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
___
Bowling Green 88, Purdue University Northwest 67
Kent St. at Virginia, 6 p.m.
Toledo at E. Michigan, 7 p.m.
Ill.-Chicago at Ball St., 2 p.m.
Miami (Ohio) at Wright St., 4 p.m.
N. Illinois at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.
Cleveland St. at Ohio, 2 p.m.
Buffalo at Bowling Green, 6 p.m.
W. Michigan at Michigan St., 6 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Norfolk St.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|Morgan St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|NC Central
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|NC A&T
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|3
|.400
|Bethune-Cookman
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Coppin St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|Delaware St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|Florida A&M
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|2
|.000
|Howard
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|3
|.000
|Md.-Eastern Shore
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|SC State
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|3
|.000
___
The Citadel 76, NC A&T 70
Coppin St. at Towson, TBA
Florida A&M at South Florida, 5 p.m.
Delaware at Delaware St., TBA
Coppin St. at George Washington, 2 p.m.
SC State at UNC-Asheville, 2 p.m.
Coppin St. at Drexel, 2 p.m.
Florida A&M at Nebraska, 2 p.m.
Bellarmine at Howard, 6 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Drake
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|0
|1.000
|S. Illinois
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Bradley
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|1
|.750
|Illinois St.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|Evansville
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|3
|.000
|Indiana St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Loyola of Chicago
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Missouri St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|N. Iowa
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|3
|.000
|Valparaiso
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|2
|.000
___
Drake 87, Nebraska-Omaha 66
St. Ambrose at N. Iowa, 7 p.m.
Valparaiso at Purdue, 7 p.m.
S. Dakota St. at Bradley, 8 p.m.
Saint Joseph’s at Bradley, TBA
Southern Miss. at S. Illinois, 5 p.m.
Indianapolis at Indiana St., 1 p.m.
IUPUI at Evansville, 2 p.m.
Judson at Valparaiso, 2 p.m.
St. Ambrose at Drake, 3 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|San Diego St.
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|0
|1.000
|Fresno St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Nevada
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|1
|.750
|Wyoming
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|Air Force
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Boise St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Utah St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|2
|.333
|Colorado St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|New Mexico
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|San Jose St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|UNLV
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|4
|.000
___
New Mexico at Boise St., TBA
Colorado St. at San Diego St., TBA
San Diego Christian at San Diego St., TBA
New Mexico at Boise St., TBA
Colorado St. at San Diego St., TBA
Lamar at Air Force, 3 p.m.
UNLV at Kansas St., 8 p.m.
BYU at Utah St., 9 p.m.
Nevada at San Francisco, TBA
Wyoming at Oregon St., 4 p.m.
San Jose St. at Pacific, 6 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Bryant
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Mount St. Mary’s
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|2
|.333
|St. Francis (Pa.)
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|3
|.250
|CCSU
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|2
|.000
|Fairleigh Dickinson
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|3
|.000
|Sacred Heart
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|St. Francis Brooklyn
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Wagner
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
___
Liberty 78, St. Francis (Pa.) 62
Sacred Heart at Mass.-Lowell, TBA
CCSU at Hartford, 6 p.m.
Mount St. Mary’s at VCU, 2 p.m.
Fairleigh Dickinson at Providence, 4:30 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Belmont
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|0
|1.000
|UT Martin
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|E. Kentucky
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|1
|.750
|Jacksonville St.
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|1
|.750
|Austin Peay
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|SIU-Edwardsville
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|2
|.500
|Murray St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|SE Missouri
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|E. Illinois
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|3
|.250
|Morehead St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|3
|.250
|Tennessee St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Tennessee Tech
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|4
|.000
___
E. Illinois 78, Chicago St. 56
N. Kentucky 74, Tennessee Tech 65
Carver at Austin Peay, 7 p.m.
Jacksonville St. at FIU, 7 p.m.
E. Illinois at Green Bay, 3 p.m.
Nebraska-Omaha at SIU-Edwardsville, 3 p.m.
Samford at Belmont, 5 p.m.
UT Martin at Illinois, 9 p.m.
Tennessee Tech at W. Carolina, Noon
Jacksonville St. at FIU, 2 p.m.
