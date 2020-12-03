All Times EST

AMERICA EAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct New Hampshire 0 0 .000 1 1 .500 UMBC 0 0 .000 1 1 .500 Hartford 0 0 .000 1 2 .333 Mass.-Lowell 0 0 .000 1 3 .250 Albany (NY) 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 Binghamton 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 Maine 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 NJIT 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 Stony Brook 0 0 .000 0 1 .000 Vermont 0 0 .000 0 0 .000

___

Thursday’s Games

NC State 90, Mass.-Lowell 59

Friday’s Games

Sacred Heart at Mass.-Lowell, TBA

Fairfield at Stony Brook, 4 p.m.

CCSU at Hartford, 6 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Towson at UMBC, 1 p.m.

Marist at Binghamton, 2 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

New Hampshire at Quinnipiac, 2 p.m.

Binghamton at Marist, 4 p.m.

AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Houston 0 0 .000 3 0 1.000 SMU 0 0 .000 3 0 1.000 East Carolina 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000 Tulane 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000 Cincinnati 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000 UCF 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000 Wichita St. 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000 Memphis 0 0 .000 2 2 .500 South Florida 0 0 .000 2 2 .500 Temple 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 Tulsa 0 0 .000 0 2 .000

___

Thursday’s Games

Friday’s Games

Florida A&M at South Florida, 5 p.m.

Texas-Arlington at Tulsa, 5 p.m.

Cent. Arkansas at Memphis, 8 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

SMU at Dayton, 2 p.m.

Radford at East Carolina, 2 p.m.

South Carolina at Houston, 6 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

La Salle at Temple, TBA

Missouri at Wichita St., 2 p.m.

Xavier at Cincinnati, 3 p.m.

UCF at Michigan, 4 p.m.

ATLANTIC 10 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Richmond 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000 Saint Louis 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000 Dayton 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000 George Mason 0 0 .000 2 1 .667 Rhode Island 0 0 .000 3 2 .600 Davidson 0 0 .000 2 2 .500 VCU 0 0 .000 2 2 .500 Duquesne 0 0 .000 1 1 .500 Fordham 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 George Washington 0 0 .000 0 2 .000 La Salle 0 0 .000 0 2 .000 Saint Joseph’s 0 0 .000 0 2 .000 St. Bonaventure 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 UMass 0 0 .000 0 0 .000

___

Thursday’s Games

Friday’s Games

Duquesne vs. Winthrop at Louisville, K.Y., 11 a.m.

Rhode Island at Boston College, TBA

Saturday’s Games

SMU at Dayton, 2 p.m.

Coppin St. at George Washington, 2 p.m.

Mount St. Mary’s at VCU, 2 p.m.

Saint Joseph’s at Bradley, TBA

Furman at Richmond, TBA

Ark.-Pine Bluff at Saint Louis, 8 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

La Salle at Temple, TBA

ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Louisville 0 0 .000 4 0 1.000 Virginia Tech 0 0 .000 4 0 1.000 Clemson 0 0 .000 3 0 1.000 NC State 0 0 .000 3 0 1.000 Syracuse 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000 Wake Forest 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000 Florida St. 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000 Miami 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000 North Carolina 0 0 .000 3 1 .750 Virginia 0 0 .000 2 1 .667 Duke 0 0 .000 1 1 .500 Pittsburgh 0 0 .000 1 1 .500 Boston College 0 0 .000 1 3 .250 Georgia Tech 0 0 .000 0 2 .000 Notre Dame 0 0 .000 0 1 .000

___

Thursday’s Games

NC State 90, Mass.-Lowell 59

Syracuse 75, Niagara 45

Virginia Tech 64, VMI 57

Florida 90, Boston College 70

Friday’s Games

Rhode Island at Boston College, TBA

Kent St. at Virginia, 6 p.m.

Bellarmine at Duke, 7 p.m.

Stetson at Miami, 8 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

NC State vs. UConn at Uncasville, C.T., Noon

N. Illinois at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Rider at Syracuse, 7 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Elon at Duke, TBA

Georgia Tech vs. Kentucky at Atlanta, G.A., 5 p.m.

ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Jacksonville 0 0 .000 3 0 1.000 North Alabama 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000 Kennesaw St. 0 0 .000 2 1 .667 Liberty 0 0 .000 3 2 .600 Florida Gulf Coast 0 0 .000 1 1 .500 Lipscomb 0 0 .000 1 2 .333 North Florida 0 0 .000 0 4 .000 Stetson 0 0 .000 0 1 .000

___

Thursday’s Games

Liberty 78, St. Francis (Pa.) 62

Friday’s Games

Kennesaw St. at Creighton, 5 p.m.

Jacksonville at Georgia, 7 p.m.

Stetson at Miami, 8 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Bluefield at Liberty, Noon

North Florida at High Point, 2 p.m.

Lipscomb at Arkansas, 6 p.m.

Florida National at Florida Gulf Coast, 7 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Stetson at Florida, 2 p.m.

Carver at North Alabama, 3 p.m.

BIG 12 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct TCU 0 0 .000 4 0 1.000 Texas 0 0 .000 4 0 1.000 Baylor 0 0 .000 3 0 1.000 Oklahoma St. 0 0 .000 3 0 1.000 Oklahoma 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000 Kansas 0 0 .000 3 1 .750 West Virginia 0 0 .000 3 1 .750 Texas Tech 0 0 .000 2 1 .667 Iowa St. 0 0 .000 1 1 .500 Kansas St. 0 0 .000 1 2 .333

___

Thursday’s Games

Kansas 89, Washburn 54

Oklahoma 105, UTSA 66

TCU 74, Northwestern St. 68

Friday’s Games

Troy at Texas Tech, 9 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Gonzaga vs. Baylor at Indianapolis, I.N., 1 p.m.

N. Dakota St. at Kansas, 4 p.m.

Oakland at Oklahoma St., 7:30 p.m.

UNLV at Kansas St., 8 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Villanova at Texas, 1 p.m.

Grambling St. at Texas Tech, 2 p.m.

Oklahoma at TCU, 4 p.m.

West Virginia at Georgetown, 4:30 p.m.

DePaul at Iowa St., 6 p.m.

BIG EAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Xavier 0 0 .000 5 0 1.000 UConn 0 0 .000 3 0 1.000 Creighton 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000 Butler 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000 St. John’s 0 0 .000 3 1 .750 Villanova 0 0 .000 3 1 .750 Marquette 0 0 .000 2 1 .667 Providence 0 0 .000 2 2 .500 Georgetown 0 0 .000 1 1 .500 Seton Hall 0 0 .000 1 2 .333 DePaul 0 0 .000 0 0 .000

___

Thursday’s Games

UConn 61, Southern Cal 58

Friday’s Games

Kennesaw St. at Creighton, 5 p.m.

Wisconsin at Marquette, 7 p.m.

Seton Hall vs. Oregon at Omaha, N.E., 9 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

NC State vs. UConn at Uncasville, C.T., Noon

Fairleigh Dickinson at Providence, 4:30 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Villanova at Texas, 1 p.m.

N. Kentucky at Butler, TBA

Xavier at Cincinnati, 3 p.m.

West Virginia at Georgetown, 4:30 p.m.

DePaul at Iowa St., 6 p.m.

Seton Hall at Penn St., 8 p.m.

BIG SKY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Sacramento St. 1 0 1.000 2 0 1.000 S. Utah 1 0 1.000 2 1 .667 Weber St. 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000 Montana St. 0 0 .000 1 1 .500 E. Washington 0 0 .000 0 1 .000 Idaho 0 1 .000 0 1 .000 Idaho St. 0 0 .000 0 3 .000 Montana 0 1 .000 0 2 .000 N. Arizona 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 N. Colorado 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 Portland St. 0 0 .000 0 0 .000

___

Thursday’s Games

S. Utah 64, Montana 63

Sacramento St. 77, Idaho 55

Saturday’s Games

Idaho at Sacramento St., 1:35 p.m.

N. Colorado at Arizona, 2 p.m.

Montana at S. Utah, 2 p.m.

Montana-Western at Idaho St., 9 p.m.

Portland St. at Portland, 10 p.m.

BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Winthrop 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000 Campbell 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000 Hampton 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000 Charleston Southern 0 0 .000 0 3 .000 Gardner-Webb 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 High Point 0 0 .000 0 2 .000 Longwood 0 0 .000 0 2 .000 Presbyterian 0 0 .000 0 1 .000 Radford 0 0 .000 0 3 .000 SC-Upstate 0 0 .000 0 3 .000 UNC-Asheville 0 0 .000 0 2 .000

___

Thursday’s Games

Winthrop 80, UALR 75

Regent University at Longwood, TBA

Friday’s Games

Duquesne vs. Winthrop at Louisville, K.Y., 11 a.m.

Saturday’s Games

Radford at East Carolina, 2 p.m.

North Florida at High Point, 2 p.m.

SC State at UNC-Asheville, 2 p.m.

Georgia Southern at SC-Upstate, 6 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Wofford at Presbyterian, 2 p.m.

BIG TEN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Iowa 0 0 .000 3 0 1.000 Maryland 0 0 .000 3 0 1.000 Michigan 0 0 .000 3 0 1.000 Michigan St. 0 0 .000 3 0 1.000 Minnesota 0 0 .000 3 0 1.000 Ohio St. 0 0 .000 3 0 1.000 Rutgers 0 0 .000 3 0 1.000 Wisconsin 0 0 .000 3 0 1.000 Penn St. 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000 Northwestern 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000 Illinois 0 0 .000 3 1 .750 Indiana 0 0 .000 3 1 .750 Nebraska 0 0 .000 3 1 .750 Purdue 0 0 .000 2 1 .667

___

Thursday’s Games

Iowa 99, W. Illinois 58

Friday’s Games

St. Peter’s at Maryland, 3 p.m.

Detroit at Michigan St., 5 p.m.

Wisconsin at Marquette, 7 p.m.

Valparaiso at Purdue, 7 p.m.

North Dakota at Minnesota, 9 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Maryland at James Madison, 3 p.m.

Chicago St. at Northwestern, 3:30 p.m.

Alabama A&M at Ohio St., 7 p.m.

UT Martin at Illinois, 9 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Florida A&M at Nebraska, 2 p.m.

UCF at Michigan, 4 p.m.

W. Michigan at Michigan St., 6 p.m.

Seton Hall at Penn St., 8 p.m.

BIG WEST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Cal Poly 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000 UC Santa Barbara 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000 CS Northridge 0 0 .000 2 1 .667 UC Irvine 0 0 .000 2 2 .500 UC Riverside 0 0 .000 1 1 .500 UC Davis 0 0 .000 1 2 .333 CS Bakersfield 0 0 .000 0 1 .000 Cal St.-Fullerton 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 Hawaii 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 Long Beach St. 0 0 .000 0 0 .000

___

Friday’s Games

William Jessup at UC Davis, 7 p.m.

San Francisco at Cal Poly, 9 p.m.

Long Beach St. at Loyola Marymount, 10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Sunday’s Games

UC Riverside at Denver, 3 p.m.

Seattle at Long Beach St., 4 p.m.

