Sports News

BKC Glance

By The Associated Press
December 3, 2020 10:06 am
5 min read
      

All Times EST

AMERICA EAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
New Hampshire 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
UMBC 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
Hartford 0 0 .000 1 2 .333
Mass.-Lowell 0 0 .000 1 3 .250
Albany (NY) 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Binghamton 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Maine 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
NJIT 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Stony Brook 0 0 .000 0 1 .000
Vermont 0 0 .000 0 0 .000

___

Thursday’s Games

NC State 90, Mass.-Lowell 59

Friday’s Games

Sacred Heart at Mass.-Lowell, TBA

Fairfield at Stony Brook, 4 p.m.

CCSU at Hartford, 6 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Towson at UMBC, 1 p.m.

Marist at Binghamton, 2 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

New Hampshire at Quinnipiac, 2 p.m.

Binghamton at Marist, 4 p.m.

AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Houston 0 0 .000 3 0 1.000
SMU 0 0 .000 3 0 1.000
East Carolina 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000
Tulane 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000
Cincinnati 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000
UCF 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000
Wichita St. 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000
Memphis 0 0 .000 2 2 .500
South Florida 0 0 .000 2 2 .500
Temple 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Tulsa 0 0 .000 0 2 .000

___

Thursday’s Games

Friday’s Games

Florida A&M at South Florida, 5 p.m.

Texas-Arlington at Tulsa, 5 p.m.

Cent. Arkansas at Memphis, 8 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

SMU at Dayton, 2 p.m.

Radford at East Carolina, 2 p.m.

South Carolina at Houston, 6 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

La Salle at Temple, TBA

Missouri at Wichita St., 2 p.m.

Xavier at Cincinnati, 3 p.m.

UCF at Michigan, 4 p.m.

ATLANTIC 10 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Richmond 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000
Saint Louis 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000
Dayton 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000
George Mason 0 0 .000 2 1 .667
Rhode Island 0 0 .000 3 2 .600
Davidson 0 0 .000 2 2 .500
VCU 0 0 .000 2 2 .500
Duquesne 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
Fordham 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
George Washington 0 0 .000 0 2 .000
La Salle 0 0 .000 0 2 .000
Saint Joseph’s 0 0 .000 0 2 .000
St. Bonaventure 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
UMass 0 0 .000 0 0 .000

___

Thursday’s Games

Friday’s Games

Duquesne vs. Winthrop at Louisville, K.Y., 11 a.m.

Rhode Island at Boston College, TBA

Saturday’s Games

SMU at Dayton, 2 p.m.

Coppin St. at George Washington, 2 p.m.

Mount St. Mary’s at VCU, 2 p.m.

Saint Joseph’s at Bradley, TBA

Furman at Richmond, TBA

Ark.-Pine Bluff at Saint Louis, 8 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

La Salle at Temple, TBA

ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Louisville 0 0 .000 4 0 1.000
Virginia Tech 0 0 .000 4 0 1.000
Clemson 0 0 .000 3 0 1.000
NC State 0 0 .000 3 0 1.000
Syracuse 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000
Wake Forest 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000
Florida St. 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000
Miami 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000
North Carolina 0 0 .000 3 1 .750
Virginia 0 0 .000 2 1 .667
Duke 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
Pittsburgh 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
Boston College 0 0 .000 1 3 .250
Georgia Tech 0 0 .000 0 2 .000
Notre Dame 0 0 .000 0 1 .000

___

Thursday’s Games

NC State 90, Mass.-Lowell 59

Syracuse 75, Niagara 45

Virginia Tech 64, VMI 57

Florida 90, Boston College 70

Friday’s Games

Rhode Island at Boston College, TBA

Kent St. at Virginia, 6 p.m.

Bellarmine at Duke, 7 p.m.

Stetson at Miami, 8 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

NC State vs. UConn at Uncasville, C.T., Noon

N. Illinois at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Rider at Syracuse, 7 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Elon at Duke, TBA

Georgia Tech vs. Kentucky at Atlanta, G.A., 5 p.m.

ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Jacksonville 0 0 .000 3 0 1.000
North Alabama 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000
Kennesaw St. 0 0 .000 2 1 .667
Liberty 0 0 .000 3 2 .600
Florida Gulf Coast 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
Lipscomb 0 0 .000 1 2 .333
North Florida 0 0 .000 0 4 .000
Stetson 0 0 .000 0 1 .000

___

Thursday’s Games

Liberty 78, St. Francis (Pa.) 62

Friday’s Games

Kennesaw St. at Creighton, 5 p.m.

Jacksonville at Georgia, 7 p.m.

Stetson at Miami, 8 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Bluefield at Liberty, Noon

North Florida at High Point, 2 p.m.

Lipscomb at Arkansas, 6 p.m.

Florida National at Florida Gulf Coast, 7 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Stetson at Florida, 2 p.m.

Carver at North Alabama, 3 p.m.

BIG 12 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
TCU 0 0 .000 4 0 1.000
Texas 0 0 .000 4 0 1.000
Baylor 0 0 .000 3 0 1.000
Oklahoma St. 0 0 .000 3 0 1.000
Oklahoma 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000
Kansas 0 0 .000 3 1 .750
West Virginia 0 0 .000 3 1 .750
Texas Tech 0 0 .000 2 1 .667
Iowa St. 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
Kansas St. 0 0 .000 1 2 .333

___

Thursday’s Games

Kansas 89, Washburn 54

Oklahoma 105, UTSA 66

TCU 74, Northwestern St. 68

Friday’s Games

Troy at Texas Tech, 9 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Gonzaga vs. Baylor at Indianapolis, I.N., 1 p.m.

N. Dakota St. at Kansas, 4 p.m.

Oakland at Oklahoma St., 7:30 p.m.

UNLV at Kansas St., 8 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Villanova at Texas, 1 p.m.

Grambling St. at Texas Tech, 2 p.m.

Oklahoma at TCU, 4 p.m.

West Virginia at Georgetown, 4:30 p.m.

DePaul at Iowa St., 6 p.m.

BIG EAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Xavier 0 0 .000 5 0 1.000
UConn 0 0 .000 3 0 1.000
Creighton 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000
Butler 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000
St. John’s 0 0 .000 3 1 .750
Villanova 0 0 .000 3 1 .750
Marquette 0 0 .000 2 1 .667
Providence 0 0 .000 2 2 .500
Georgetown 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
Seton Hall 0 0 .000 1 2 .333
DePaul 0 0 .000 0 0 .000

___

Thursday’s Games

UConn 61, Southern Cal 58

Friday’s Games

Kennesaw St. at Creighton, 5 p.m.

Wisconsin at Marquette, 7 p.m.

Seton Hall vs. Oregon at Omaha, N.E., 9 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

NC State vs. UConn at Uncasville, C.T., Noon

Fairleigh Dickinson at Providence, 4:30 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Villanova at Texas, 1 p.m.

N. Kentucky at Butler, TBA

Xavier at Cincinnati, 3 p.m.

West Virginia at Georgetown, 4:30 p.m.

DePaul at Iowa St., 6 p.m.

Seton Hall at Penn St., 8 p.m.

BIG SKY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Sacramento St. 1 0 1.000 2 0 1.000
S. Utah 1 0 1.000 2 1 .667
Weber St. 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000
Montana St. 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
E. Washington 0 0 .000 0 1 .000
Idaho 0 1 .000 0 1 .000
Idaho St. 0 0 .000 0 3 .000
Montana 0 1 .000 0 2 .000
N. Arizona 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
N. Colorado 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Portland St. 0 0 .000 0 0 .000

___

Thursday’s Games

S. Utah 64, Montana 63

Sacramento St. 77, Idaho 55

Saturday’s Games

Idaho at Sacramento St., 1:35 p.m.

N. Colorado at Arizona, 2 p.m.

Montana at S. Utah, 2 p.m.

Montana-Western at Idaho St., 9 p.m.

Portland St. at Portland, 10 p.m.

BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Winthrop 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000
Campbell 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000
Hampton 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000
Charleston Southern 0 0 .000 0 3 .000
Gardner-Webb 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
High Point 0 0 .000 0 2 .000
Longwood 0 0 .000 0 2 .000
Presbyterian 0 0 .000 0 1 .000
Radford 0 0 .000 0 3 .000
SC-Upstate 0 0 .000 0 3 .000
UNC-Asheville 0 0 .000 0 2 .000

___

Thursday’s Games

Winthrop 80, UALR 75

Regent University at Longwood, TBA

Friday’s Games

Duquesne vs. Winthrop at Louisville, K.Y., 11 a.m.

Saturday’s Games

Radford at East Carolina, 2 p.m.

North Florida at High Point, 2 p.m.

SC State at UNC-Asheville, 2 p.m.

Georgia Southern at SC-Upstate, 6 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Wofford at Presbyterian, 2 p.m.

BIG TEN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Iowa 0 0 .000 3 0 1.000
Maryland 0 0 .000 3 0 1.000
Michigan 0 0 .000 3 0 1.000
Michigan St. 0 0 .000 3 0 1.000
Minnesota 0 0 .000 3 0 1.000
Ohio St. 0 0 .000 3 0 1.000
Rutgers 0 0 .000 3 0 1.000
Wisconsin 0 0 .000 3 0 1.000
Penn St. 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000
Northwestern 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000
Illinois 0 0 .000 3 1 .750
Indiana 0 0 .000 3 1 .750
Nebraska 0 0 .000 3 1 .750
Purdue 0 0 .000 2 1 .667

___

Thursday’s Games

Iowa 99, W. Illinois 58

Friday’s Games

St. Peter’s at Maryland, 3 p.m.

Detroit at Michigan St., 5 p.m.

Wisconsin at Marquette, 7 p.m.

Valparaiso at Purdue, 7 p.m.

North Dakota at Minnesota, 9 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Maryland at James Madison, 3 p.m.

Chicago St. at Northwestern, 3:30 p.m.

Alabama A&M at Ohio St., 7 p.m.

UT Martin at Illinois, 9 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Florida A&M at Nebraska, 2 p.m.

UCF at Michigan, 4 p.m.

W. Michigan at Michigan St., 6 p.m.

Seton Hall at Penn St., 8 p.m.

BIG WEST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Cal Poly 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000
UC Santa Barbara 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000
CS Northridge 0 0 .000 2 1 .667
UC Irvine 0 0 .000 2 2 .500
UC Riverside 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
UC Davis 0 0 .000 1 2 .333
CS Bakersfield 0 0 .000 0 1 .000
Cal St.-Fullerton 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Hawaii 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Long Beach St. 0 0 .000 0 0 .000

___

Friday’s Games

William Jessup at UC Davis, 7 p.m.

San Francisco at Cal Poly, 9 p.m.

Long Beach St. at Loyola Marymount, 10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Sunday’s Games

UC Riverside at Denver, 3 p.m.

Seattle at Long Beach St., 4 p.m.

