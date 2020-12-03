Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
All Times EST
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|New Hampshire
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|UMBC
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Hartford
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|2
|.333
|Mass.-Lowell
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|3
|.250
|Albany (NY)
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Binghamton
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Maine
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|NJIT
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Stony Brook
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|Vermont
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
___
NC State 90, Mass.-Lowell 59
Sacred Heart at Mass.-Lowell, TBA
Fairfield at Stony Brook, 4 p.m.
CCSU at Hartford, 6 p.m.
Towson at UMBC, 1 p.m.
Marist at Binghamton, 2 p.m.
New Hampshire at Quinnipiac, 2 p.m.
Binghamton at Marist, 4 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Houston
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|0
|1.000
|SMU
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|0
|1.000
|East Carolina
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Tulane
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Cincinnati
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|UCF
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Wichita St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Memphis
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|2
|.500
|South Florida
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|2
|.500
|Temple
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Tulsa
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|2
|.000
___
Florida A&M at South Florida, 5 p.m.
Texas-Arlington at Tulsa, 5 p.m.
Cent. Arkansas at Memphis, 8 p.m.
SMU at Dayton, 2 p.m.
Radford at East Carolina, 2 p.m.
South Carolina at Houston, 6 p.m.
La Salle at Temple, TBA
Missouri at Wichita St., 2 p.m.
Xavier at Cincinnati, 3 p.m.
UCF at Michigan, 4 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Richmond
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Saint Louis
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Dayton
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|George Mason
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|Rhode Island
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|2
|.600
|Davidson
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|2
|.500
|VCU
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|2
|.500
|Duquesne
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Fordham
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|George Washington
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|2
|.000
|La Salle
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|2
|.000
|Saint Joseph’s
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|2
|.000
|St. Bonaventure
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|UMass
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
___
Duquesne vs. Winthrop at Louisville, K.Y., 11 a.m.
Rhode Island at Boston College, TBA
SMU at Dayton, 2 p.m.
Coppin St. at George Washington, 2 p.m.
Mount St. Mary’s at VCU, 2 p.m.
Saint Joseph’s at Bradley, TBA
Furman at Richmond, TBA
Ark.-Pine Bluff at Saint Louis, 8 p.m.
La Salle at Temple, TBA
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Louisville
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|0
|1.000
|Virginia Tech
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|0
|1.000
|Clemson
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|0
|1.000
|NC State
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|0
|1.000
|Syracuse
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Wake Forest
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Florida St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Miami
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|North Carolina
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|1
|.750
|Virginia
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|Duke
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Pittsburgh
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Boston College
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|3
|.250
|Georgia Tech
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|2
|.000
|Notre Dame
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
___
NC State 90, Mass.-Lowell 59
Syracuse 75, Niagara 45
Virginia Tech 64, VMI 57
Florida 90, Boston College 70
Rhode Island at Boston College, TBA
Kent St. at Virginia, 6 p.m.
Bellarmine at Duke, 7 p.m.
Stetson at Miami, 8 p.m.
NC State vs. UConn at Uncasville, C.T., Noon
N. Illinois at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.
Rider at Syracuse, 7 p.m.
Elon at Duke, TBA
Georgia Tech vs. Kentucky at Atlanta, G.A., 5 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Jacksonville
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|0
|1.000
|North Alabama
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Kennesaw St.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|Liberty
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|2
|.600
|Florida Gulf Coast
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Lipscomb
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|2
|.333
|North Florida
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|4
|.000
|Stetson
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
___
Liberty 78, St. Francis (Pa.) 62
Kennesaw St. at Creighton, 5 p.m.
Jacksonville at Georgia, 7 p.m.
Stetson at Miami, 8 p.m.
Bluefield at Liberty, Noon
North Florida at High Point, 2 p.m.
Lipscomb at Arkansas, 6 p.m.
Florida National at Florida Gulf Coast, 7 p.m.
Stetson at Florida, 2 p.m.
Carver at North Alabama, 3 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|TCU
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|0
|1.000
|Texas
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|0
|1.000
|Baylor
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|0
|1.000
|Oklahoma St.
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|0
|1.000
|Oklahoma
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Kansas
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|1
|.750
|West Virginia
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|1
|.750
|Texas Tech
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|Iowa St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Kansas St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|2
|.333
___
Kansas 89, Washburn 54
Oklahoma 105, UTSA 66
TCU 74, Northwestern St. 68
Troy at Texas Tech, 9 p.m.
Gonzaga vs. Baylor at Indianapolis, I.N., 1 p.m.
N. Dakota St. at Kansas, 4 p.m.
Oakland at Oklahoma St., 7:30 p.m.
UNLV at Kansas St., 8 p.m.
Villanova at Texas, 1 p.m.
Grambling St. at Texas Tech, 2 p.m.
Oklahoma at TCU, 4 p.m.
West Virginia at Georgetown, 4:30 p.m.
DePaul at Iowa St., 6 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Xavier
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|0
|1.000
|UConn
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|0
|1.000
|Creighton
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Butler
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|St. John’s
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|1
|.750
|Villanova
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|1
|.750
|Marquette
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|Providence
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|2
|.500
|Georgetown
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Seton Hall
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|2
|.333
|DePaul
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
___
UConn 61, Southern Cal 58
Kennesaw St. at Creighton, 5 p.m.
Wisconsin at Marquette, 7 p.m.
Seton Hall vs. Oregon at Omaha, N.E., 9 p.m.
NC State vs. UConn at Uncasville, C.T., Noon
Fairleigh Dickinson at Providence, 4:30 p.m.
Villanova at Texas, 1 p.m.
N. Kentucky at Butler, TBA
Xavier at Cincinnati, 3 p.m.
West Virginia at Georgetown, 4:30 p.m.
DePaul at Iowa St., 6 p.m.
Seton Hall at Penn St., 8 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Sacramento St.
|1
|0
|1.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|S. Utah
|1
|0
|1.000
|2
|1
|.667
|Weber St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Montana St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|E. Washington
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|Idaho
|0
|1
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|Idaho St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|3
|.000
|Montana
|0
|1
|.000
|0
|2
|.000
|N. Arizona
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|N. Colorado
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Portland St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
___
S. Utah 64, Montana 63
Sacramento St. 77, Idaho 55
Idaho at Sacramento St., 1:35 p.m.
N. Colorado at Arizona, 2 p.m.
Montana at S. Utah, 2 p.m.
Montana-Western at Idaho St., 9 p.m.
Portland St. at Portland, 10 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Winthrop
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Campbell
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Hampton
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Charleston Southern
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|3
|.000
|Gardner-Webb
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|High Point
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|2
|.000
|Longwood
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|2
|.000
|Presbyterian
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|Radford
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|3
|.000
|SC-Upstate
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|3
|.000
|UNC-Asheville
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|2
|.000
___
Winthrop 80, UALR 75
Regent University at Longwood, TBA
Duquesne vs. Winthrop at Louisville, K.Y., 11 a.m.
Radford at East Carolina, 2 p.m.
North Florida at High Point, 2 p.m.
SC State at UNC-Asheville, 2 p.m.
Georgia Southern at SC-Upstate, 6 p.m.
Wofford at Presbyterian, 2 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Iowa
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|0
|1.000
|Maryland
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|0
|1.000
|Michigan
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|0
|1.000
|Michigan St.
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|0
|1.000
|Minnesota
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|0
|1.000
|Ohio St.
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|0
|1.000
|Rutgers
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|0
|1.000
|Wisconsin
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|0
|1.000
|Penn St.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Northwestern
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Illinois
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|1
|.750
|Indiana
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|1
|.750
|Nebraska
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|1
|.750
|Purdue
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
___
Iowa 99, W. Illinois 58
St. Peter’s at Maryland, 3 p.m.
Detroit at Michigan St., 5 p.m.
Wisconsin at Marquette, 7 p.m.
Valparaiso at Purdue, 7 p.m.
North Dakota at Minnesota, 9 p.m.
Maryland at James Madison, 3 p.m.
Chicago St. at Northwestern, 3:30 p.m.
Alabama A&M at Ohio St., 7 p.m.
UT Martin at Illinois, 9 p.m.
Florida A&M at Nebraska, 2 p.m.
UCF at Michigan, 4 p.m.
W. Michigan at Michigan St., 6 p.m.
Seton Hall at Penn St., 8 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Cal Poly
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|UC Santa Barbara
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|CS Northridge
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|UC Irvine
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|2
|.500
|UC Riverside
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|UC Davis
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|2
|.333
|CS Bakersfield
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|Cal St.-Fullerton
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Hawaii
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Long Beach St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
___
William Jessup at UC Davis, 7 p.m.
San Francisco at Cal Poly, 9 p.m.
Long Beach St. at Loyola Marymount, 10 p.m.
UC Riverside at Denver, 3 p.m.
Seattle at Long Beach St., 4 p.m.
