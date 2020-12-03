Trending:
By The Associated Press
December 3, 2020 10:08 am
5 min read
      

All Times EST

PACIFIC-12 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Washington St. 1 0 1.000 3 0 1.000
Utah 1 0 1.000 1 0 1.000
Colorado 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000
Arizona 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000
Southern Cal 0 0 .000 3 1 .750
Arizona St. 0 0 .000 2 1 .667
California 0 0 .000 2 1 .667
Oregon St. 0 1 .000 2 1 .667
UCLA 0 0 .000 2 1 .667
Stanford 0 0 .000 1 2 .333
Oregon 0 0 .000 0 1 .000
Washington 0 1 .000 0 3 .000

___

Thursday’s Games

Utah 76, Washington 62

UConn 61, Southern Cal 58

UCLA 78, Seattle 52

Arizona St. at California, 10 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Seton Hall vs. Oregon at Omaha, N.E., 9 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

N. Colorado at Arizona, 2 p.m.

Washington St. at Colorado, 4 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Wyoming at Oregon St., 4 p.m.

California at UCLA, 8 p.m.

PATRIOT LEAGUE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Army 0 0 .000 3 1 .750
Navy 0 0 .000 3 1 .750
American U. 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Boston U. 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Bucknell 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Colgate 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Holy Cross 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Lafayette 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Lehigh 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Loyola (Md.) 0 0 .000 0 0 .000

___

SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Arkansas 0 0 .000 3 0 1.000
Florida 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000
Georgia 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000
Missouri 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000
Texas A&M 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000
Vanderbilt 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000
Alabama 0 0 .000 3 1 .750
LSU 0 0 .000 2 1 .667
South Carolina 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
Auburn 0 0 .000 1 2 .333
Kentucky 0 0 .000 1 2 .333
Mississippi St. 0 0 .000 1 2 .333
Mississippi 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Tennessee 0 0 .000 0 0 .000

___

Thursday’s Games

Florida 90, Boston College 70

Friday’s Games

Jacksonville at Georgia, 7 p.m.

North Texas at Mississippi St., 8 p.m.

South Alabama at Auburn, 9 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Lipscomb at Arkansas, 6 p.m.

South Carolina at Houston, 6 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Stetson at Florida, 2 p.m.

Missouri at Wichita St., 2 p.m.

Rio Grande at Texas A&M, 4 p.m.

Georgia Tech vs. Kentucky at Atlanta, G.A., 5 p.m.

Louisiana Tech at LSU, 6 p.m.

SOUTHERN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Furman 0 0 .000 3 0 1.000
Mercer 0 0 .000 3 0 1.000
Chattanooga 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000
The Citadel 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000
Wofford 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000
W. Carolina 0 0 .000 4 1 .800
VMI 0 0 .000 2 2 .500
Samford 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
ETSU 0 0 .000 1 2 .333
UNC-Greensboro 0 0 .000 1 2 .333

___

Thursday’s Games

Mercer at Elon, TBA

The Citadel 76, NC A&T 70

W. Carolina 91, Newberry 84

Virginia Tech 64, VMI 57

Friday’s Games

Saturday’s Games

Toccoa Falls at The Citadel, 1 p.m.

N. Kentucky at Chattanooga, 2 p.m.

Samford at Belmont, 5 p.m.

Furman at Richmond, TBA

Sunday’s Games

Tennessee Tech at W. Carolina, Noon

Wofford at Presbyterian, 2 p.m.

Middle Georgia State at Mercer, 5 p.m.

SOUTHERN INTERCOLLEGIATE ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Savannah St. 0 0 .000 0 0 .000

___

SOUTHLAND CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Abilene Christian 0 0 .000 4 0 1.000
Stephen F. Austin 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000
McNeese St. 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
Nicholls 0 0 .000 2 3 .400
Incarnate Word 0 0 .000 1 2 .333
SE Louisiana 0 0 .000 1 3 .250
Texas A&M-CC 0 0 .000 1 3 .250
Cent. Arkansas 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Houston Baptist 0 0 .000 0 3 .000
Lamar 0 0 .000 0 3 .000
New Orleans 0 0 .000 0 3 .000
Northwestern St. 0 0 .000 0 4 .000
Sam Houston St. 0 0 .000 0 3 .000

___

Thursday’s Games

TCU 74, Northwestern St. 68

Friday’s Games

SE Louisiana at California Baptist, 5 p.m.

Dallas Christian at Sam Houston St., 7:30 p.m.

McNeese St. at Stephen F. Austin, 7:30 p.m.

Cent. Arkansas at Memphis, 8 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Lamar at Air Force, 3 p.m.

Incarnate Word at Texas State, 3 p.m.

Alcorn St. at Stephen F. Austin, 5:30 p.m.

Tarleton State at Abilene Christian, 8 p.m.

Rice at Houston Baptist, 8 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Cent. Arkansas at UALR, 2 p.m.

Louisiana-Monroe at Northwestern St., 3 p.m.

SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Alabama A&M 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000
Grambling St. 0 0 .000 1 2 .333
Prairie View 0 0 .000 1 2 .333
Texas Southern 0 0 .000 1 3 .250
Alabama St. 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Alcorn St. 0 0 .000 0 1 .000
Ark.-Pine Bluff 0 0 .000 0 4 .000
Jackson St. 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
MVSU 0 0 .000 0 4 .000
Southern U. 0 0 .000 0 2 .000

___

Thursday’s Games

Grambling St. 68, East Texas Baptist 59

Saint Mary’s (Cal) 82, Texas Southern 70

Saturday’s Games

Alcorn St. at Stephen F. Austin, 5:30 p.m.

Alabama A&M at Ohio St., 7 p.m.

Prairie View at Grand Canyon, 8 p.m.

Ark.-Pine Bluff at Saint Louis, 8 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Grambling St. at Texas Tech, 2 p.m.

SUMMIT LEAGUE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Denver 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000
S. Dakota St. 0 0 .000 2 2 .500
UMKC 0 0 .000 2 2 .500
Oral Roberts 0 0 .000 1 2 .333
Nebraska-Omaha 0 0 .000 1 4 .200
N. Dakota St. 0 0 .000 0 3 .000
North Dakota 0 0 .000 0 2 .000
South Dakota 0 0 .000 0 3 .000
W. Illinois 0 0 .000 0 1 .000

___

Thursday’s Games

Drake 87, Nebraska-Omaha 66

Iowa 99, W. Illinois 58

Friday’s Games

S. Dakota St. at Bradley, 8 p.m.

North Dakota at Minnesota, 9 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Nebraska-Omaha at SIU-Edwardsville, 3 p.m.

N. Dakota St. at Kansas, 4 p.m.

Southwestern Christian at Oral Roberts, 7 p.m.

South Dakota at UMKC, 8 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

UC Riverside at Denver, 3 p.m.

SUN BELT CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Coastal Carolina 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000
Georgia Southern 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000
South Alabama 0 0 .000 3 1 .750
Appalachian St. 0 0 .000 2 1 .667
Georgia St. 0 0 .000 2 1 .667
Texas State 0 0 .000 2 1 .667
UALR 0 0 .000 2 2 .500
Louisiana-Lafayette 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
Troy 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
Texas-Arlington 0 0 .000 1 3 .250
Arkansas St. 0 0 .000 0 3 .000
Louisiana-Monroe 0 0 .000 0 1 .000

___

Thursday’s Games

Winthrop 80, UALR 75

Coastal Carolina 113, Columbia International 56

Louisiana Tech 78, Louisiana-Monroe 62

Friday’s Games

Texas-Arlington at Tulsa, 5 p.m.

Georgia St. at Charlotte, 6 p.m.

Crowley’s Ridge at Arkansas St., 8 p.m.

South Alabama at Auburn, 9 p.m.

Troy at Texas Tech, 9 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Incarnate Word at Texas State, 3 p.m.

Georgia Southern at SC-Upstate, 6 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Cent. Arkansas at UALR, 2 p.m.

Louisiana-Monroe at Northwestern St., 3 p.m.

Troy at UAB, 3 p.m.

NC Wesleyan at Appalachian St., 4 p.m.

WEST COAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Santa Clara 0 0 .000 4 0 1.000
Gonzaga 0 0 .000 3 0 1.000
BYU 0 0 .000 4 1 .800
Saint Mary’s (Cal) 0 0 .000 4 1 .800
Pacific 0 0 .000 2 1 .667
Pepperdine 0 0 .000 2 1 .667
Portland 0 0 .000 2 1 .667
San Francisco 0 0 .000 3 2 .600
Loyola Marymount 0 0 .000 1 2 .333
San Diego 0 0 .000 0 0 .000

___

Thursday’s Games

Pepperdine 94, Saint Katherine 45

Saint Mary’s (Cal) 82, Texas Southern 70

Friday’s Games

Westmont at Pacific, 5 p.m.

San Francisco at Cal Poly, 9 p.m.

Long Beach St. at Loyola Marymount, 10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Gonzaga vs. Baylor at Indianapolis, I.N., 1 p.m.

BYU at Utah St., 9 p.m.

Portland St. at Portland, 10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Nevada at San Francisco, TBA

San Jose St. at Pacific, 6 p.m.

WESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Grand Canyon 0 0 .000 3 0 1.000
New Mexico St. 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000
Rio Grande 0 0 .000 2 1 .667
Utah Valley 0 0 .000 2 1 .667
Seattle 0 0 .000 3 2 .600
California Baptist 0 0 .000 0 2 .000
Chicago St. 0 0 .000 0 4 .000

___

Thursday’s Games

E. Illinois 78, Chicago St. 56

UCLA 78, Seattle 52

Friday’s Games

SE Louisiana at California Baptist, 5 p.m.

Our Lady of the Lake at Rio Grande, 7 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Chicago St. at Northwestern, 3:30 p.m.

Prairie View at Grand Canyon, 8 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Seattle at Long Beach St., 4 p.m.

Rio Grande at Texas A&M, 4 p.m.

