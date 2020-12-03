All Times EST

PACIFIC-12 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Washington St. 1 0 1.000 3 0 1.000 Utah 1 0 1.000 1 0 1.000 Colorado 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000 Arizona 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000 Southern Cal 0 0 .000 3 1 .750 Arizona St. 0 0 .000 2 1 .667 California 0 0 .000 2 1 .667 Oregon St. 0 1 .000 2 1 .667 UCLA 0 0 .000 2 1 .667 Stanford 0 0 .000 1 2 .333 Oregon 0 0 .000 0 1 .000 Washington 0 1 .000 0 3 .000

Thursday’s Games

Utah 76, Washington 62

UConn 61, Southern Cal 58

UCLA 78, Seattle 52

Arizona St. at California, 10 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Seton Hall vs. Oregon at Omaha, N.E., 9 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

N. Colorado at Arizona, 2 p.m.

Washington St. at Colorado, 4 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Wyoming at Oregon St., 4 p.m.

California at UCLA, 8 p.m.

PATRIOT LEAGUE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Army 0 0 .000 3 1 .750 Navy 0 0 .000 3 1 .750 American U. 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 Boston U. 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 Bucknell 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 Colgate 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 Holy Cross 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 Lafayette 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 Lehigh 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 Loyola (Md.) 0 0 .000 0 0 .000

SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Arkansas 0 0 .000 3 0 1.000 Florida 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000 Georgia 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000 Missouri 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000 Texas A&M 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000 Vanderbilt 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000 Alabama 0 0 .000 3 1 .750 LSU 0 0 .000 2 1 .667 South Carolina 0 0 .000 1 1 .500 Auburn 0 0 .000 1 2 .333 Kentucky 0 0 .000 1 2 .333 Mississippi St. 0 0 .000 1 2 .333 Mississippi 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 Tennessee 0 0 .000 0 0 .000

Thursday’s Games

Florida 90, Boston College 70

Friday’s Games

Jacksonville at Georgia, 7 p.m.

North Texas at Mississippi St., 8 p.m.

South Alabama at Auburn, 9 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Lipscomb at Arkansas, 6 p.m.

South Carolina at Houston, 6 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Stetson at Florida, 2 p.m.

Missouri at Wichita St., 2 p.m.

Rio Grande at Texas A&M, 4 p.m.

Georgia Tech vs. Kentucky at Atlanta, G.A., 5 p.m.

Louisiana Tech at LSU, 6 p.m.

SOUTHERN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Furman 0 0 .000 3 0 1.000 Mercer 0 0 .000 3 0 1.000 Chattanooga 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000 The Citadel 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000 Wofford 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000 W. Carolina 0 0 .000 4 1 .800 VMI 0 0 .000 2 2 .500 Samford 0 0 .000 1 1 .500 ETSU 0 0 .000 1 2 .333 UNC-Greensboro 0 0 .000 1 2 .333

Thursday’s Games

Mercer at Elon, TBA

The Citadel 76, NC A&T 70

W. Carolina 91, Newberry 84

Virginia Tech 64, VMI 57

Friday’s Games

Saturday’s Games

Toccoa Falls at The Citadel, 1 p.m.

N. Kentucky at Chattanooga, 2 p.m.

Samford at Belmont, 5 p.m.

Furman at Richmond, TBA

Sunday’s Games

Tennessee Tech at W. Carolina, Noon

Wofford at Presbyterian, 2 p.m.

Middle Georgia State at Mercer, 5 p.m.

SOUTHERN INTERCOLLEGIATE ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Savannah St. 0 0 .000 0 0 .000

SOUTHLAND CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Abilene Christian 0 0 .000 4 0 1.000 Stephen F. Austin 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000 McNeese St. 0 0 .000 1 1 .500 Nicholls 0 0 .000 2 3 .400 Incarnate Word 0 0 .000 1 2 .333 SE Louisiana 0 0 .000 1 3 .250 Texas A&M-CC 0 0 .000 1 3 .250 Cent. Arkansas 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 Houston Baptist 0 0 .000 0 3 .000 Lamar 0 0 .000 0 3 .000 New Orleans 0 0 .000 0 3 .000 Northwestern St. 0 0 .000 0 4 .000 Sam Houston St. 0 0 .000 0 3 .000

Thursday’s Games

TCU 74, Northwestern St. 68

Friday’s Games

SE Louisiana at California Baptist, 5 p.m.

Dallas Christian at Sam Houston St., 7:30 p.m.

McNeese St. at Stephen F. Austin, 7:30 p.m.

Cent. Arkansas at Memphis, 8 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Lamar at Air Force, 3 p.m.

Incarnate Word at Texas State, 3 p.m.

Alcorn St. at Stephen F. Austin, 5:30 p.m.

Tarleton State at Abilene Christian, 8 p.m.

Rice at Houston Baptist, 8 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Cent. Arkansas at UALR, 2 p.m.

Louisiana-Monroe at Northwestern St., 3 p.m.

SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Alabama A&M 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000 Grambling St. 0 0 .000 1 2 .333 Prairie View 0 0 .000 1 2 .333 Texas Southern 0 0 .000 1 3 .250 Alabama St. 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 Alcorn St. 0 0 .000 0 1 .000 Ark.-Pine Bluff 0 0 .000 0 4 .000 Jackson St. 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 MVSU 0 0 .000 0 4 .000 Southern U. 0 0 .000 0 2 .000

Thursday’s Games

Grambling St. 68, East Texas Baptist 59

Saint Mary’s (Cal) 82, Texas Southern 70

Saturday’s Games

Alcorn St. at Stephen F. Austin, 5:30 p.m.

Alabama A&M at Ohio St., 7 p.m.

Prairie View at Grand Canyon, 8 p.m.

Ark.-Pine Bluff at Saint Louis, 8 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Grambling St. at Texas Tech, 2 p.m.

SUMMIT LEAGUE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Denver 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000 S. Dakota St. 0 0 .000 2 2 .500 UMKC 0 0 .000 2 2 .500 Oral Roberts 0 0 .000 1 2 .333 Nebraska-Omaha 0 0 .000 1 4 .200 N. Dakota St. 0 0 .000 0 3 .000 North Dakota 0 0 .000 0 2 .000 South Dakota 0 0 .000 0 3 .000 W. Illinois 0 0 .000 0 1 .000

Thursday’s Games

Drake 87, Nebraska-Omaha 66

Iowa 99, W. Illinois 58

Friday’s Games

S. Dakota St. at Bradley, 8 p.m.

North Dakota at Minnesota, 9 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Nebraska-Omaha at SIU-Edwardsville, 3 p.m.

N. Dakota St. at Kansas, 4 p.m.

Southwestern Christian at Oral Roberts, 7 p.m.

South Dakota at UMKC, 8 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

UC Riverside at Denver, 3 p.m.

SUN BELT CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Coastal Carolina 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000 Georgia Southern 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000 South Alabama 0 0 .000 3 1 .750 Appalachian St. 0 0 .000 2 1 .667 Georgia St. 0 0 .000 2 1 .667 Texas State 0 0 .000 2 1 .667 UALR 0 0 .000 2 2 .500 Louisiana-Lafayette 0 0 .000 1 1 .500 Troy 0 0 .000 1 1 .500 Texas-Arlington 0 0 .000 1 3 .250 Arkansas St. 0 0 .000 0 3 .000 Louisiana-Monroe 0 0 .000 0 1 .000

Thursday’s Games

Winthrop 80, UALR 75

Coastal Carolina 113, Columbia International 56

Louisiana Tech 78, Louisiana-Monroe 62

Friday’s Games

Texas-Arlington at Tulsa, 5 p.m.

Georgia St. at Charlotte, 6 p.m.

Crowley’s Ridge at Arkansas St., 8 p.m.

South Alabama at Auburn, 9 p.m.

Troy at Texas Tech, 9 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Incarnate Word at Texas State, 3 p.m.

Georgia Southern at SC-Upstate, 6 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Cent. Arkansas at UALR, 2 p.m.

Louisiana-Monroe at Northwestern St., 3 p.m.

Troy at UAB, 3 p.m.

NC Wesleyan at Appalachian St., 4 p.m.

WEST COAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Santa Clara 0 0 .000 4 0 1.000 Gonzaga 0 0 .000 3 0 1.000 BYU 0 0 .000 4 1 .800 Saint Mary’s (Cal) 0 0 .000 4 1 .800 Pacific 0 0 .000 2 1 .667 Pepperdine 0 0 .000 2 1 .667 Portland 0 0 .000 2 1 .667 San Francisco 0 0 .000 3 2 .600 Loyola Marymount 0 0 .000 1 2 .333 San Diego 0 0 .000 0 0 .000

Thursday’s Games

Pepperdine 94, Saint Katherine 45

Saint Mary’s (Cal) 82, Texas Southern 70

Friday’s Games

Westmont at Pacific, 5 p.m.

San Francisco at Cal Poly, 9 p.m.

Long Beach St. at Loyola Marymount, 10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Gonzaga vs. Baylor at Indianapolis, I.N., 1 p.m.

BYU at Utah St., 9 p.m.

Portland St. at Portland, 10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Nevada at San Francisco, TBA

San Jose St. at Pacific, 6 p.m.

WESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Grand Canyon 0 0 .000 3 0 1.000 New Mexico St. 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000 Rio Grande 0 0 .000 2 1 .667 Utah Valley 0 0 .000 2 1 .667 Seattle 0 0 .000 3 2 .600 California Baptist 0 0 .000 0 2 .000 Chicago St. 0 0 .000 0 4 .000

Thursday’s Games

E. Illinois 78, Chicago St. 56

UCLA 78, Seattle 52

Friday’s Games

SE Louisiana at California Baptist, 5 p.m.

Our Lady of the Lake at Rio Grande, 7 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Chicago St. at Northwestern, 3:30 p.m.

Prairie View at Grand Canyon, 8 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Seattle at Long Beach St., 4 p.m.

Rio Grande at Texas A&M, 4 p.m.

