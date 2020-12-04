Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
All Times EST
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Washington St.
|1
|0
|1.000
|3
|0
|1.000
|Utah
|1
|0
|1.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Arizona St.
|1
|0
|1.000
|3
|1
|.750
|Colorado
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Arizona
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Southern Cal
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|1
|.750
|Oregon St.
|0
|1
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|UCLA
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|California
|0
|1
|.000
|2
|2
|.500
|Stanford
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|2
|.333
|Oregon
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|Washington
|0
|1
|.000
|0
|3
|.000
___
Utah 76, Washington 62
UConn 61, Southern Cal 58
UCLA 78, Seattle 52
Arizona St. 70, California 62
Seton Hall vs. Oregon at Omaha, N.E., 9 p.m.
N. Colorado at Arizona, 2 p.m.
Washington St. at Colorado, 4 p.m.
Wyoming at Oregon St., 4 p.m.
California at UCLA, 8 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Army
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|1
|.750
|Navy
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|1
|.750
|American U.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Boston U.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Bucknell
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Colgate
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Holy Cross
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Lafayette
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Lehigh
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Loyola (Md.)
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
___
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Arkansas
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|0
|1.000
|Florida
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Georgia
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Missouri
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Texas A&M
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Vanderbilt
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Alabama
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|1
|.750
|LSU
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|South Carolina
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Auburn
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|2
|.333
|Kentucky
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|2
|.333
|Mississippi St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|2
|.333
|Mississippi
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Tennessee
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
___
Florida 90, Boston College 70
Jacksonville at Georgia, 7 p.m.
North Texas at Mississippi St., 8 p.m.
South Alabama at Auburn, 9 p.m.
Lipscomb at Arkansas, 6 p.m.
South Carolina at Houston, 6 p.m.
Stetson at Florida, 2 p.m.
Missouri at Wichita St., 2 p.m.
Rio Grande at Texas A&M, 4 p.m.
Georgia Tech vs. Kentucky at Atlanta, G.A., 5 p.m.
Louisiana Tech at LSU, 6 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Furman
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|0
|1.000
|Mercer
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|0
|1.000
|Chattanooga
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|The Citadel
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Wofford
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|W. Carolina
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|1
|.800
|VMI
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|2
|.500
|Samford
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|ETSU
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|2
|.333
|UNC-Greensboro
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|2
|.333
___
Mercer at Elon, TBA
The Citadel 78, NC A&T 70
W. Carolina 91, Newberry 84
Virginia Tech 64, VMI 57
Toccoa Falls at The Citadel, 1 p.m.
N. Kentucky at Chattanooga, 2 p.m.
Samford at Belmont, 5 p.m.
Furman at Richmond, TBA
Tennessee Tech at W. Carolina, Noon
Wofford at Presbyterian, 2 p.m.
Middle Georgia State at Mercer, 5 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Savannah St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
___
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Abilene Christian
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|0
|1.000
|Stephen F. Austin
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|McNeese St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Nicholls
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|3
|.400
|Incarnate Word
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|2
|.333
|SE Louisiana
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|3
|.250
|Texas A&M-CC
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|3
|.250
|Cent. Arkansas
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Houston Baptist
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|3
|.000
|Lamar
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|3
|.000
|New Orleans
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|3
|.000
|Northwestern St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|4
|.000
|Sam Houston St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|3
|.000
___
TCU 74, Northwestern St. 68
SE Louisiana at California Baptist, 5 p.m.
Dallas Christian at Sam Houston St., 7:30 p.m.
McNeese St. at Stephen F. Austin, 7:30 p.m.
Cent. Arkansas at Memphis, 8 p.m.
Lamar at Air Force, 3 p.m.
Incarnate Word at Texas State, 3 p.m.
Alcorn St. at Stephen F. Austin, 5:30 p.m.
Tarleton State at Abilene Christian, 8 p.m.
Rice at Houston Baptist, 8 p.m.
Cent. Arkansas at UALR, 2 p.m.
Louisiana-Monroe at Northwestern St., 3 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Alabama A&M
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Grambling St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|2
|.333
|Prairie View
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|2
|.333
|Texas Southern
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|3
|.250
|Alabama St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Alcorn St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|Ark.-Pine Bluff
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|4
|.000
|Jackson St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|MVSU
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|4
|.000
|Southern U.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|2
|.000
___
Grambling St. 68, East Texas Baptist 59
Saint Mary’s (Cal) 82, Texas Southern 70
Alcorn St. at Stephen F. Austin, 5:30 p.m.
Alabama A&M at Ohio St., 7 p.m.
Prairie View at Grand Canyon, 8 p.m.
Ark.-Pine Bluff at Saint Louis, 8 p.m.
Grambling St. at Texas Tech, 2 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Denver
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|S. Dakota St.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|2
|.500
|UMKC
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|2
|.500
|Oral Roberts
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|2
|.333
|Nebraska-Omaha
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|4
|.200
|N. Dakota St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|3
|.000
|North Dakota
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|2
|.000
|South Dakota
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|3
|.000
|W. Illinois
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
___
Drake 87, Nebraska-Omaha 66
Iowa 99, W. Illinois 58
S. Dakota St. at Bradley, 8 p.m.
North Dakota at Minnesota, 9 p.m.
Nebraska-Omaha at SIU-Edwardsville, 3 p.m.
N. Dakota St. at Kansas, 4 p.m.
Southwestern Christian at Oral Roberts, 7 p.m.
South Dakota at UMKC, 8 p.m.
UC Riverside at Denver, 3 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Coastal Carolina
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Georgia Southern
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|South Alabama
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|1
|.750
|Appalachian St.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|Georgia St.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|Texas State
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|UALR
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|2
|.500
|Louisiana-Lafayette
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Troy
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Texas-Arlington
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|3
|.250
|Arkansas St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|3
|.000
|Louisiana-Monroe
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
___
Winthrop 80, UALR 75
Coastal Carolina 113, Columbia International 56
Louisiana Tech 78, Louisiana-Monroe 62
Texas-Arlington at Tulsa, 5 p.m.
Georgia St. at Charlotte, 6 p.m.
Crowley’s Ridge at Arkansas St., 8 p.m.
South Alabama at Auburn, 9 p.m.
Troy at Texas Tech, 9 p.m.
Incarnate Word at Texas State, 3 p.m.
Georgia Southern at SC-Upstate, 6 p.m.
Cent. Arkansas at UALR, 2 p.m.
Louisiana-Monroe at Northwestern St., 3 p.m.
Troy at UAB, 3 p.m.
NC Wesleyan at Appalachian St., 4 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Santa Clara
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|0
|1.000
|Gonzaga
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|0
|1.000
|BYU
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|1
|.800
|Saint Mary’s (Cal)
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|1
|.800
|Pacific
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|Pepperdine
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|Portland
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|San Francisco
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|2
|.600
|Loyola Marymount
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|2
|.333
|San Diego
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
___
Pepperdine 94, Saint Katherine 45
Saint Mary’s (Cal) 82, Texas Southern 70
Westmont at Pacific, 5 p.m.
San Francisco at Cal Poly, 9 p.m.
Long Beach St. at Loyola Marymount, 10 p.m.
Gonzaga vs. Baylor at Indianapolis, I.N., 1 p.m.
BYU at Utah St., 9 p.m.
Portland St. at Portland, 10 p.m.
Nevada at San Francisco, TBA
San Jose St. at Pacific, 6 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Grand Canyon
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|0
|1.000
|New Mexico St.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Rio Grande
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|Utah Valley
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|Seattle
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|2
|.600
|California Baptist
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|2
|.000
|Chicago St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|4
|.000
___
E. Illinois 78, Chicago St. 56
UCLA 78, Seattle 52
SE Louisiana at California Baptist, 5 p.m.
Our Lady of the Lake at Rio Grande, 7 p.m.
Chicago St. at Northwestern, 3:30 p.m.
Prairie View at Grand Canyon, 8 p.m.
Seattle at Long Beach St., 4 p.m.
Rio Grande at Texas A&M, 4 p.m.
