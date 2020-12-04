All Times EST

PACIFIC-12 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Washington St. 1 0 1.000 3 0 1.000 Utah 1 0 1.000 1 0 1.000 Arizona St. 1 0 1.000 3 1 .750 Colorado 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000 Arizona 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000 Southern Cal 0 0 .000 3 1 .750 Oregon St. 0 1 .000 2 1 .667 UCLA 0 0 .000 2 1 .667 California 0 1 .000 2 2 .500 Stanford 0 0 .000 1 2 .333 Oregon 0 0 .000 0 1 .000 Washington 0 1 .000 0 3 .000

Thursday’s Games

Utah 76, Washington 62

UConn 61, Southern Cal 58

UCLA 78, Seattle 52

Arizona St. 70, California 62

Friday’s Games

Seton Hall vs. Oregon at Omaha, N.E., 9 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

N. Colorado at Arizona, 2 p.m.

Washington St. at Colorado, 4 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Wyoming at Oregon St., 4 p.m.

California at UCLA, 8 p.m.

PATRIOT LEAGUE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Army 0 0 .000 3 1 .750 Navy 0 0 .000 3 1 .750 American U. 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 Boston U. 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 Bucknell 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 Colgate 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 Holy Cross 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 Lafayette 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 Lehigh 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 Loyola (Md.) 0 0 .000 0 0 .000

SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Arkansas 0 0 .000 3 0 1.000 Florida 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000 Georgia 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000 Missouri 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000 Texas A&M 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000 Vanderbilt 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000 Alabama 0 0 .000 3 1 .750 LSU 0 0 .000 2 1 .667 South Carolina 0 0 .000 1 1 .500 Auburn 0 0 .000 1 2 .333 Kentucky 0 0 .000 1 2 .333 Mississippi St. 0 0 .000 1 2 .333 Mississippi 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 Tennessee 0 0 .000 0 0 .000

Thursday’s Games

Florida 90, Boston College 70

Friday’s Games

Jacksonville at Georgia, 7 p.m.

North Texas at Mississippi St., 8 p.m.

South Alabama at Auburn, 9 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Lipscomb at Arkansas, 6 p.m.

South Carolina at Houston, 6 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Stetson at Florida, 2 p.m.

Missouri at Wichita St., 2 p.m.

Rio Grande at Texas A&M, 4 p.m.

Georgia Tech vs. Kentucky at Atlanta, G.A., 5 p.m.

Louisiana Tech at LSU, 6 p.m.

SOUTHERN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Furman 0 0 .000 3 0 1.000 Mercer 0 0 .000 3 0 1.000 Chattanooga 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000 The Citadel 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000 Wofford 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000 W. Carolina 0 0 .000 4 1 .800 VMI 0 0 .000 2 2 .500 Samford 0 0 .000 1 1 .500 ETSU 0 0 .000 1 2 .333 UNC-Greensboro 0 0 .000 1 2 .333

Thursday’s Games

Mercer at Elon, TBA

The Citadel 78, NC A&T 70

W. Carolina 91, Newberry 84

Virginia Tech 64, VMI 57

Friday’s Games

Saturday’s Games

Toccoa Falls at The Citadel, 1 p.m.

N. Kentucky at Chattanooga, 2 p.m.

Samford at Belmont, 5 p.m.

Furman at Richmond, TBA

Sunday’s Games

Tennessee Tech at W. Carolina, Noon

Wofford at Presbyterian, 2 p.m.

Middle Georgia State at Mercer, 5 p.m.

SOUTHERN INTERCOLLEGIATE ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Savannah St. 0 0 .000 0 0 .000

SOUTHLAND CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Abilene Christian 0 0 .000 4 0 1.000 Stephen F. Austin 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000 McNeese St. 0 0 .000 1 1 .500 Nicholls 0 0 .000 2 3 .400 Incarnate Word 0 0 .000 1 2 .333 SE Louisiana 0 0 .000 1 3 .250 Texas A&M-CC 0 0 .000 1 3 .250 Cent. Arkansas 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 Houston Baptist 0 0 .000 0 3 .000 Lamar 0 0 .000 0 3 .000 New Orleans 0 0 .000 0 3 .000 Northwestern St. 0 0 .000 0 4 .000 Sam Houston St. 0 0 .000 0 3 .000

Thursday’s Games

TCU 74, Northwestern St. 68

Friday’s Games

SE Louisiana at California Baptist, 5 p.m.

Dallas Christian at Sam Houston St., 7:30 p.m.

McNeese St. at Stephen F. Austin, 7:30 p.m.

Cent. Arkansas at Memphis, 8 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Lamar at Air Force, 3 p.m.

Incarnate Word at Texas State, 3 p.m.

Alcorn St. at Stephen F. Austin, 5:30 p.m.

Tarleton State at Abilene Christian, 8 p.m.

Rice at Houston Baptist, 8 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Cent. Arkansas at UALR, 2 p.m.

Louisiana-Monroe at Northwestern St., 3 p.m.

SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Alabama A&M 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000 Grambling St. 0 0 .000 1 2 .333 Prairie View 0 0 .000 1 2 .333 Texas Southern 0 0 .000 1 3 .250 Alabama St. 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 Alcorn St. 0 0 .000 0 1 .000 Ark.-Pine Bluff 0 0 .000 0 4 .000 Jackson St. 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 MVSU 0 0 .000 0 4 .000 Southern U. 0 0 .000 0 2 .000

Thursday’s Games

Grambling St. 68, East Texas Baptist 59

Saint Mary’s (Cal) 82, Texas Southern 70

Saturday’s Games

Alcorn St. at Stephen F. Austin, 5:30 p.m.

Alabama A&M at Ohio St., 7 p.m.

Prairie View at Grand Canyon, 8 p.m.

Ark.-Pine Bluff at Saint Louis, 8 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Grambling St. at Texas Tech, 2 p.m.

SUMMIT LEAGUE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Denver 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000 S. Dakota St. 0 0 .000 2 2 .500 UMKC 0 0 .000 2 2 .500 Oral Roberts 0 0 .000 1 2 .333 Nebraska-Omaha 0 0 .000 1 4 .200 N. Dakota St. 0 0 .000 0 3 .000 North Dakota 0 0 .000 0 2 .000 South Dakota 0 0 .000 0 3 .000 W. Illinois 0 0 .000 0 1 .000

Thursday’s Games

Drake 87, Nebraska-Omaha 66

Iowa 99, W. Illinois 58

Friday’s Games

S. Dakota St. at Bradley, 8 p.m.

North Dakota at Minnesota, 9 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Nebraska-Omaha at SIU-Edwardsville, 3 p.m.

N. Dakota St. at Kansas, 4 p.m.

Southwestern Christian at Oral Roberts, 7 p.m.

South Dakota at UMKC, 8 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

UC Riverside at Denver, 3 p.m.

SUN BELT CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Coastal Carolina 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000 Georgia Southern 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000 South Alabama 0 0 .000 3 1 .750 Appalachian St. 0 0 .000 2 1 .667 Georgia St. 0 0 .000 2 1 .667 Texas State 0 0 .000 2 1 .667 UALR 0 0 .000 2 2 .500 Louisiana-Lafayette 0 0 .000 1 1 .500 Troy 0 0 .000 1 1 .500 Texas-Arlington 0 0 .000 1 3 .250 Arkansas St. 0 0 .000 0 3 .000 Louisiana-Monroe 0 0 .000 0 1 .000

Thursday’s Games

Winthrop 80, UALR 75

Coastal Carolina 113, Columbia International 56

Louisiana Tech 78, Louisiana-Monroe 62

Friday’s Games

Texas-Arlington at Tulsa, 5 p.m.

Georgia St. at Charlotte, 6 p.m.

Crowley’s Ridge at Arkansas St., 8 p.m.

South Alabama at Auburn, 9 p.m.

Troy at Texas Tech, 9 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Incarnate Word at Texas State, 3 p.m.

Georgia Southern at SC-Upstate, 6 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Cent. Arkansas at UALR, 2 p.m.

Louisiana-Monroe at Northwestern St., 3 p.m.

Troy at UAB, 3 p.m.

NC Wesleyan at Appalachian St., 4 p.m.

WEST COAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Santa Clara 0 0 .000 4 0 1.000 Gonzaga 0 0 .000 3 0 1.000 BYU 0 0 .000 4 1 .800 Saint Mary’s (Cal) 0 0 .000 4 1 .800 Pacific 0 0 .000 2 1 .667 Pepperdine 0 0 .000 2 1 .667 Portland 0 0 .000 2 1 .667 San Francisco 0 0 .000 3 2 .600 Loyola Marymount 0 0 .000 1 2 .333 San Diego 0 0 .000 0 0 .000

Thursday’s Games

Pepperdine 94, Saint Katherine 45

Saint Mary’s (Cal) 82, Texas Southern 70

Friday’s Games

Westmont at Pacific, 5 p.m.

San Francisco at Cal Poly, 9 p.m.

Long Beach St. at Loyola Marymount, 10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Gonzaga vs. Baylor at Indianapolis, I.N., 1 p.m.

BYU at Utah St., 9 p.m.

Portland St. at Portland, 10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Nevada at San Francisco, TBA

San Jose St. at Pacific, 6 p.m.

WESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Grand Canyon 0 0 .000 3 0 1.000 New Mexico St. 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000 Rio Grande 0 0 .000 2 1 .667 Utah Valley 0 0 .000 2 1 .667 Seattle 0 0 .000 3 2 .600 California Baptist 0 0 .000 0 2 .000 Chicago St. 0 0 .000 0 4 .000

Thursday’s Games

E. Illinois 78, Chicago St. 56

UCLA 78, Seattle 52

Friday’s Games

SE Louisiana at California Baptist, 5 p.m.

Our Lady of the Lake at Rio Grande, 7 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Chicago St. at Northwestern, 3:30 p.m.

Prairie View at Grand Canyon, 8 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Seattle at Long Beach St., 4 p.m.

Rio Grande at Texas A&M, 4 p.m.

