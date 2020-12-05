On Air: Federal News Network program
By The Associated Press
December 5, 2020 10:06 am
5 min read
      

All Times EST

COLONIAL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Elon 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000
Drexel 0 0 .000 2 1 .667
James Madison 0 0 .000 2 1 .667
UNC-Wilmington 0 0 .000 2 1 .667
Coll. of Charleston 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
Hofstra 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
Delaware 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Northeastern 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Towson 0 0 .000 0 3 .000
William & Mary 0 0 .000 0 1 .000

___

Saturday’s Games

Delaware at Delaware St., TBA

Towson at UMBC, TBA

Furman at Coll. of Charleston, 2 p.m.

Salem International at Delaware, 2 p.m.

Iona at Hofstra, 4 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Elon at Duke, TBA

Coppin St. at Drexel, 2 p.m.

Monday’s Games

UNC-Wilmington at East Carolina, 7 p.m.

Old Dominion at James Madison, 7 p.m.

George Washington at Towson, 7 p.m.

CONFERENCE USA

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
FIU 0 0 .000 4 0 1.000
Louisiana Tech 0 0 .000 3 0 1.000
Rice 0 0 .000 3 0 1.000
UAB 0 0 .000 3 0 1.000
Marshall 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000
UTEP 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000
Old Dominion 0 0 .000 2 1 .667
FAU 0 0 .000 2 2 .500
UTSA 0 0 .000 2 2 .500
W. Kentucky 0 0 .000 2 2 .500
Southern Miss. 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
Middle Tennessee 0 0 .000 1 2 .333
North Texas 0 0 .000 1 2 .333
Charlotte 0 0 .000 0 2 .000

___

Friday’s Games

Georgia St. 76, Charlotte 65

FIU 74, Jacksonville St. 70

UTSA 91, Sul Ross State University 62

Mississippi St. 69, North Texas 63

Saturday’s Games

Rice at Houston Baptist, 8 p.m.

Sul Ross State University at UTEP, 8 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Jacksonville St. at FIU, 2 p.m.

Troy at UAB, 3 p.m.

MVSU at W. Kentucky, 3 p.m.

Louisiana Tech at LSU, 6 p.m.

Monday’s Games

SC State at Charlotte, 6 p.m.

Old Dominion at James Madison, 7 p.m.

Chattanooga at Middle Tennessee, 7 p.m.

FAU at North Florida, 7 p.m.

HORIZON LEAGUE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Ill.-Chicago 0 0 .000 3 0 1.000
N. Kentucky 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000
Fort Wayne 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000
Cleveland St. 0 0 .000 0 1 .000
Detroit 0 0 .000 0 1 .000
Green Bay 0 0 .000 0 2 .000
IUPUI 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Milwaukee 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Oakland 0 0 .000 0 5 .000
Robert Morris 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Wright St. 0 0 .000 0 1 .000
Youngstown St. 0 0 .000 0 0 .000

___

Friday’s Games

Michigan St. 83, Detroit 76

Saturday’s Games

Ill.-Chicago at Ball St., 2 p.m.

N. Kentucky at Chattanooga, 2 p.m.

E. Illinois at Green Bay, 3 p.m.

Miami (Ohio) at Wright St., 4 p.m.

Point Park at Robert Morris, 6 p.m.

Oakland at Oklahoma St., 7:30 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

N. Kentucky at Butler, TBA

IUPUI at Evansville, 2 p.m.

Cleveland St. at Ohio, 2 p.m.

Detroit at Notre Dame, 7 p.m.

IVY LEAGUE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Brown 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Columbia 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Cornell 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Dartmouth 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Harvard 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Penn 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Princeton 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Yale 0 0 .000 0 0 .000

___

METRO ATLANTIC ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
St. Peter’s 0 0 .000 2 2 .500
Quinnipiac 0 0 .000 1 2 .333
Canisius 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Fairfield 0 0 .000 0 3 .000
Iona 0 0 .000 0 1 .000
Manhattan 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Marist 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Monmouth (NJ) 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Niagara 0 0 .000 0 1 .000
Rider 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Siena 0 0 .000 0 0 .000

___

Friday’s Games

Maryland 90, St. Peter’s 57

Stony Brook 72, Fairfield 69, OT

Saturday’s Games

Marist at Binghamton, 2 p.m.

Iona at Hofstra, 4 p.m.

Rider at Syracuse, 7 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

New Hampshire at Quinnipiac, 2 p.m.

Binghamton at Marist, 4 p.m.

MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Toledo 1 0 1.000 3 2 .600
Miami (Ohio) 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000
Bowling Green 0 0 .000 3 1 .750
Ohio 0 0 .000 2 1 .667
Buffalo 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
Kent St. 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
Akron 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Ball St. 0 0 .000 0 2 .000
Cent. Michigan 0 0 .000 0 3 .000
E. Michigan 0 1 .000 0 2 .000
N. Illinois 0 0 .000 0 2 .000
W. Michigan 0 0 .000 0 1 .000

___

Friday’s Games

Virginia 71, Kent St. 64, OT

Toledo 91, E. Michigan 74

Saturday’s Games

Ill.-Chicago at Ball St., 2 p.m.

Miami (Ohio) at Wright St., 4 p.m.

N. Illinois at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Cleveland St. at Ohio, 2 p.m.

Buffalo at Bowling Green, 6 p.m.

W. Michigan at Michigan St., 6 p.m.

MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Norfolk St. 0 0 .000 2 1 .667
Morgan St. 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
NC Central 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
NC A&T 0 0 .000 2 3 .400
Bethune-Cookman 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Coppin St. 0 0 .000 0 1 .000
Delaware St. 0 0 .000 0 1 .000
Florida A&M 0 0 .000 0 2 .000
Howard 0 0 .000 0 3 .000
Md.-Eastern Shore 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
SC State 0 0 .000 0 3 .000

___

Friday’s Games

Saturday’s Games

Delaware at Delaware St., TBA

Coppin St. at George Washington, 2 p.m.

SC State at UNC-Asheville, 2 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Coppin St. at Drexel, 2 p.m.

Bellarmine at Howard, 6 p.m.

Monday’s Games

SC State at Charlotte, 6 p.m.

NC Central at Coastal Carolina, 6 p.m.

Hampton at Norfolk St., 7 p.m.

MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Drake 0 0 .000 3 0 1.000
S. Illinois 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000
Illinois St. 0 0 .000 2 1 .667
Bradley 0 0 .000 3 2 .600
N. Iowa 0 0 .000 1 3 .250
Evansville 0 0 .000 0 3 .000
Indiana St. 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Loyola of Chicago 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Missouri St. 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Valparaiso 0 0 .000 0 3 .000

___

Friday’s Games

N. Iowa 98, St. Ambrose 53

Purdue 68, Valparaiso 61

S. Dakota St. 88, Bradley 84

Saturday’s Games

Saint Joseph’s at Bradley, TBA

Lewis at Loyola of Chicago, 3 p.m.

Illinois St. at Murray St., 6 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Indianapolis at Indiana St., 1 p.m.

IUPUI at Evansville, 2 p.m.

Judson at Valparaiso, 2 p.m.

St. Ambrose at Drake, 3 p.m.

Quincy at S. Illinois, 5 p.m.

MOUNTAIN-WEST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
San Diego St. 0 0 .000 3 0 1.000
Fresno St. 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000
Nevada 0 0 .000 3 1 .750
Wyoming 0 0 .000 2 1 .667
Air Force 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
Boise St. 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
Utah St. 0 0 .000 1 2 .333
Colorado St. 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
New Mexico 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
San Jose St. 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
UNLV 0 0 .000 0 4 .000

___

Friday’s Games

San Diego Christian at San Diego St., TBA

Saturday’s Games

New Mexico at Boise St., TBA

Colorado St. at San Diego St., TBA

Lamar at Air Force, 3 p.m.

UNLV at Kansas St., 8 p.m.

BYU at Utah St., 9 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Nevada at San Francisco, TBA

Wyoming at Oregon St., 4 p.m.

NORTHEAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Bryant 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
Mount St. Mary’s 0 0 .000 1 2 .333
St. Francis (Pa.) 0 0 .000 1 3 .250
CCSU 0 0 .000 0 3 .000
Fairleigh Dickinson 0 0 .000 0 3 .000
Sacred Heart 0 0 .000 0 1 .000
St. Francis Brooklyn 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Wagner 0 0 .000 0 0 .000

___

Friday’s Games

Sacred Heart at Mass.-Lowell, TBA

Hartford 80, CCSU 65

Saturday’s Games

Mount St. Mary’s at VCU, 2 p.m.

Fairleigh Dickinson at Providence, 4:30 p.m.

Bryant at Mass.-Lowell, 5:30 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

OHIO VALLEY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Belmont 0 0 .000 3 0 1.000
UT Martin 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000
Austin Peay 0 0 .000 3 1 .750
E. Kentucky 0 0 .000 3 1 .750
Jacksonville St. 0 0 .000 3 2 .600
SIU-Edwardsville 0 0 .000 2 2 .500
Murray St. 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
SE Missouri 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
E. Illinois 0 0 .000 1 3 .250
Morehead St. 0 0 .000 1 3 .250
Tennessee St. 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Tennessee Tech 0 0 .000 0 4 .000

___

Friday’s Games

Austin Peay 102, Carver 38

FIU 74, Jacksonville St. 70

Saturday’s Games

E. Illinois at Green Bay, 3 p.m.

Nebraska-Omaha at SIU-Edwardsville, 3 p.m.

Samford at Belmont, 5 p.m.

Illinois St. at Murray St., 6 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Tennessee Tech at W. Carolina, Noon

Jacksonville St. at FIU, 2 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Morehead St. at E. Kentucky, 7 p.m.

Lipscomb at SE Missouri, 7:30 p.m.

Fed Photo of the Day

National Christmas Tree lit