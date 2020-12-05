Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
All Times EST
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Elon
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Drexel
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|James Madison
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|UNC-Wilmington
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|Coll. of Charleston
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Hofstra
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Delaware
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Northeastern
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Towson
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|3
|.000
|William & Mary
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
___
Delaware at Delaware St., TBA
Towson at UMBC, TBA
Furman at Coll. of Charleston, 2 p.m.
Salem International at Delaware, 2 p.m.
Iona at Hofstra, 4 p.m.
Elon at Duke, TBA
Coppin St. at Drexel, 2 p.m.
UNC-Wilmington at East Carolina, 7 p.m.
Old Dominion at James Madison, 7 p.m.
George Washington at Towson, 7 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|FIU
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|0
|1.000
|Louisiana Tech
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|0
|1.000
|Rice
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|0
|1.000
|UAB
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|0
|1.000
|Marshall
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|UTEP
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Old Dominion
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|FAU
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|2
|.500
|UTSA
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|2
|.500
|W. Kentucky
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|2
|.500
|Southern Miss.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Middle Tennessee
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|2
|.333
|North Texas
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|2
|.333
|Charlotte
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|2
|.000
___
Georgia St. 76, Charlotte 65
FIU 74, Jacksonville St. 70
UTSA 91, Sul Ross State University 62
Mississippi St. 69, North Texas 63
Rice at Houston Baptist, 8 p.m.
Sul Ross State University at UTEP, 8 p.m.
Jacksonville St. at FIU, 2 p.m.
Troy at UAB, 3 p.m.
MVSU at W. Kentucky, 3 p.m.
Louisiana Tech at LSU, 6 p.m.
SC State at Charlotte, 6 p.m.
Old Dominion at James Madison, 7 p.m.
Chattanooga at Middle Tennessee, 7 p.m.
FAU at North Florida, 7 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Ill.-Chicago
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|0
|1.000
|N. Kentucky
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Fort Wayne
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Cleveland St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|Detroit
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|Green Bay
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|2
|.000
|IUPUI
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Milwaukee
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Oakland
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|5
|.000
|Robert Morris
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Wright St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|Youngstown St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
___
Michigan St. 83, Detroit 76
Ill.-Chicago at Ball St., 2 p.m.
N. Kentucky at Chattanooga, 2 p.m.
E. Illinois at Green Bay, 3 p.m.
Miami (Ohio) at Wright St., 4 p.m.
Point Park at Robert Morris, 6 p.m.
Oakland at Oklahoma St., 7:30 p.m.
N. Kentucky at Butler, TBA
IUPUI at Evansville, 2 p.m.
Cleveland St. at Ohio, 2 p.m.
Detroit at Notre Dame, 7 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Brown
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Columbia
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Cornell
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Dartmouth
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Harvard
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Penn
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Princeton
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Yale
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
___
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|St. Peter’s
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|2
|.500
|Quinnipiac
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|2
|.333
|Canisius
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Fairfield
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|3
|.000
|Iona
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|Manhattan
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Marist
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Monmouth (NJ)
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Niagara
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|Rider
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Siena
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
___
Maryland 90, St. Peter’s 57
Stony Brook 72, Fairfield 69, OT
Marist at Binghamton, 2 p.m.
Iona at Hofstra, 4 p.m.
Rider at Syracuse, 7 p.m.
New Hampshire at Quinnipiac, 2 p.m.
Binghamton at Marist, 4 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Toledo
|1
|0
|1.000
|3
|2
|.600
|Miami (Ohio)
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Bowling Green
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|1
|.750
|Ohio
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|Buffalo
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Kent St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Akron
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Ball St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|2
|.000
|Cent. Michigan
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|3
|.000
|E. Michigan
|0
|1
|.000
|0
|2
|.000
|N. Illinois
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|2
|.000
|W. Michigan
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
___
Virginia 71, Kent St. 64, OT
Toledo 91, E. Michigan 74
Ill.-Chicago at Ball St., 2 p.m.
Miami (Ohio) at Wright St., 4 p.m.
N. Illinois at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.
Cleveland St. at Ohio, 2 p.m.
Buffalo at Bowling Green, 6 p.m.
W. Michigan at Michigan St., 6 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Norfolk St.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|Morgan St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|NC Central
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|NC A&T
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|3
|.400
|Bethune-Cookman
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Coppin St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|Delaware St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|Florida A&M
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|2
|.000
|Howard
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|3
|.000
|Md.-Eastern Shore
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|SC State
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|3
|.000
___
Delaware at Delaware St., TBA
Coppin St. at George Washington, 2 p.m.
SC State at UNC-Asheville, 2 p.m.
Coppin St. at Drexel, 2 p.m.
Bellarmine at Howard, 6 p.m.
SC State at Charlotte, 6 p.m.
NC Central at Coastal Carolina, 6 p.m.
Hampton at Norfolk St., 7 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Drake
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|0
|1.000
|S. Illinois
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Illinois St.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|Bradley
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|2
|.600
|N. Iowa
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|3
|.250
|Evansville
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|3
|.000
|Indiana St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Loyola of Chicago
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Missouri St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Valparaiso
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|3
|.000
___
N. Iowa 98, St. Ambrose 53
Purdue 68, Valparaiso 61
S. Dakota St. 88, Bradley 84
Saint Joseph’s at Bradley, TBA
Lewis at Loyola of Chicago, 3 p.m.
Illinois St. at Murray St., 6 p.m.
Indianapolis at Indiana St., 1 p.m.
IUPUI at Evansville, 2 p.m.
Judson at Valparaiso, 2 p.m.
St. Ambrose at Drake, 3 p.m.
Quincy at S. Illinois, 5 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|San Diego St.
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|0
|1.000
|Fresno St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Nevada
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|1
|.750
|Wyoming
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|Air Force
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Boise St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Utah St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|2
|.333
|Colorado St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|New Mexico
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|San Jose St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|UNLV
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|4
|.000
___
San Diego Christian at San Diego St., TBA
New Mexico at Boise St., TBA
Colorado St. at San Diego St., TBA
Lamar at Air Force, 3 p.m.
UNLV at Kansas St., 8 p.m.
BYU at Utah St., 9 p.m.
Nevada at San Francisco, TBA
Wyoming at Oregon St., 4 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Bryant
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Mount St. Mary’s
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|2
|.333
|St. Francis (Pa.)
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|3
|.250
|CCSU
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|3
|.000
|Fairleigh Dickinson
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|3
|.000
|Sacred Heart
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|St. Francis Brooklyn
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Wagner
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
___
Sacred Heart at Mass.-Lowell, TBA
Hartford 80, CCSU 65
Mount St. Mary’s at VCU, 2 p.m.
Fairleigh Dickinson at Providence, 4:30 p.m.
Bryant at Mass.-Lowell, 5:30 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Belmont
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|0
|1.000
|UT Martin
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Austin Peay
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|1
|.750
|E. Kentucky
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|1
|.750
|Jacksonville St.
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|2
|.600
|SIU-Edwardsville
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|2
|.500
|Murray St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|SE Missouri
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|E. Illinois
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|3
|.250
|Morehead St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|3
|.250
|Tennessee St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Tennessee Tech
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|4
|.000
___
Austin Peay 102, Carver 38
FIU 74, Jacksonville St. 70
E. Illinois at Green Bay, 3 p.m.
Nebraska-Omaha at SIU-Edwardsville, 3 p.m.
Samford at Belmont, 5 p.m.
Illinois St. at Murray St., 6 p.m.
Tennessee Tech at W. Carolina, Noon
Jacksonville St. at FIU, 2 p.m.
Morehead St. at E. Kentucky, 7 p.m.
Lipscomb at SE Missouri, 7:30 p.m.
