On Air: Federal News Network program
Trending:
Get Email Alerts

Sports News

BKC Glance

By The Associated Press
December 5, 2020 10:06 am
4 min read
      

All Times EST

PACIFIC-12 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Washington St. 1 0 1.000 3 0 1.000
Utah 1 0 1.000 1 0 1.000
Arizona St. 1 0 1.000 3 1 .750
Colorado 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000
Arizona 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000
Southern Cal 0 0 .000 3 1 .750
Oregon St. 0 1 .000 2 1 .667
UCLA 0 0 .000 2 1 .667
California 0 1 .000 2 2 .500
Oregon 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
Stanford 0 0 .000 1 2 .333
Washington 0 1 .000 0 3 .000

___

Friday’s Games

Oregon 83, Seton Hall 70

Saturday’s Games

E. Washington at Arizona, 2 p.m.

        Insight by Tenable: Learn how Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command uses a private cloud enclave helps keep control systems safe from cyber vulnerabilities in this free webinar.

Washington St. at Colorado, TBA

Sunday’s Games

Wyoming at Oregon St., 4 p.m.

California at UCLA, 8 p.m.

Monday’s Games

N. Arizona at Arizona, 9 p.m.

PATRIOT LEAGUE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Army 0 0 .000 3 1 .750
Navy 0 0 .000 3 1 .750
American U. 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Boston U. 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Bucknell 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Colgate 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Holy Cross 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Lafayette 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Lehigh 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Loyola (Md.) 0 0 .000 0 0 .000

___

SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Arkansas 0 0 .000 3 0 1.000
Georgia 0 0 .000 3 0 1.000
Florida 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000
Missouri 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000
Texas A&M 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000
Vanderbilt 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000
Alabama 0 0 .000 3 1 .750
LSU 0 0 .000 2 1 .667
Auburn 0 0 .000 2 2 .500
Mississippi St. 0 0 .000 2 2 .500
South Carolina 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
Kentucky 0 0 .000 1 2 .333
Mississippi 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Tennessee 0 0 .000 0 0 .000

___

Friday’s Games

Georgia 98, Jacksonville 65

Mississippi St. 69, North Texas 63

        Read more Sports News news.

Auburn 90, South Alabama 81

Saturday’s Games

Lipscomb at Arkansas, 5 p.m.

South Carolina at Houston, 6 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Stetson at Florida, 2 p.m.

Missouri at Wichita St., 2 p.m.

Rio Grande at Texas A&M, 4 p.m.

Georgia Tech vs. Kentucky at Atlanta, G.A., 5 p.m.

        Want to stay up to date with the latest federal news and information from all your devices? Download the revamped Federal News Network app

Louisiana Tech at LSU, 6 p.m.

SOUTHERN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Furman 0 0 .000 3 0 1.000
Mercer 0 0 .000 3 0 1.000
Chattanooga 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000
The Citadel 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000
Wofford 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000
W. Carolina 0 0 .000 4 1 .800
VMI 0 0 .000 2 2 .500
Samford 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
ETSU 0 0 .000 1 2 .333
UNC-Greensboro 0 0 .000 1 2 .333

___

Friday’s Games

Saturday’s Games

Columbia International at Mercer, 10 a.m.

Toccoa Falls at The Citadel, 1 p.m.

N. Kentucky at Chattanooga, 2 p.m.

Furman at Coll. of Charleston, 2 p.m.

Samford at Belmont, 5 p.m.

Furman at Richmond, TBA

Sunday’s Games

Tennessee Tech at W. Carolina, Noon

Wofford at Presbyterian, 2 p.m.

Middle Georgia State at Mercer, 5 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Chattanooga at Middle Tennessee, 7 p.m.

Columbia International at The Citadel, 7 p.m.

Regent University at VMI, 7 p.m.

SOUTHERN INTERCOLLEGIATE ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Savannah St. 0 0 .000 0 0 .000

___

SOUTHLAND CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Stephen F. Austin 1 0 1.000 2 0 1.000
Abilene Christian 0 0 .000 4 0 1.000
Nicholls 0 0 .000 2 3 .400
Incarnate Word 0 0 .000 1 2 .333
McNeese St. 0 1 .000 1 2 .333
Sam Houston St. 0 0 .000 1 3 .250
Texas A&M-CC 0 0 .000 1 3 .250
SE Louisiana 0 0 .000 1 4 .200
Cent. Arkansas 0 0 .000 0 1 .000
Houston Baptist 0 0 .000 0 3 .000
Lamar 0 0 .000 0 3 .000
New Orleans 0 0 .000 0 3 .000
Northwestern St. 0 0 .000 0 4 .000

___

Friday’s Games

California Baptist 83, SE Louisiana 66

Sam Houston St. 117, Dallas Christian 42

Stephen F. Austin 86, McNeese St. 76

Memphis 85, Cent. Arkansas 68

Saturday’s Games

Lamar at Air Force, 3 p.m.

Incarnate Word at Texas State, 3 p.m.

Tarleton State at Abilene Christian, 8 p.m.

Rice at Houston Baptist, 8 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Cent. Arkansas at UALR, 2 p.m.

Louisiana-Monroe at Northwestern St., 3 p.m.

SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Alabama A&M 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000
Grambling St. 0 0 .000 1 2 .333
Prairie View 0 0 .000 1 2 .333
Texas Southern 0 0 .000 1 3 .250
Alabama St. 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Alcorn St. 0 0 .000 0 1 .000
Ark.-Pine Bluff 0 0 .000 0 4 .000
Jackson St. 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
MVSU 0 0 .000 0 4 .000
Southern U. 0 0 .000 0 2 .000

___

Saturday’s Games

Ark.-Pine Bluff at Saint Louis, 8 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Grambling St. at Texas Tech, 2 p.m.

MVSU at W. Kentucky, 3 p.m.

SUMMIT LEAGUE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Denver 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000
S. Dakota St. 0 0 .000 3 2 .600
UMKC 0 0 .000 2 2 .500
Oral Roberts 0 0 .000 1 2 .333
Nebraska-Omaha 0 0 .000 1 4 .200
N. Dakota St. 0 0 .000 0 3 .000
North Dakota 0 0 .000 0 3 .000
South Dakota 0 0 .000 0 3 .000
W. Illinois 0 0 .000 0 1 .000

___

Friday’s Games

S. Dakota St. 88, Bradley 84

Minnesota 76, North Dakota 67

Saturday’s Games

Nebraska-Omaha at SIU-Edwardsville, 3 p.m.

N. Dakota St. at Kansas, 4 p.m.

South Dakota at UMKC, 8 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

UC Riverside at Denver, 3 p.m.

SUN BELT CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Coastal Carolina 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000
Georgia Southern 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000
Georgia St. 0 0 .000 3 1 .750
Appalachian St. 0 0 .000 2 1 .667
Texas State 0 0 .000 2 1 .667
South Alabama 0 0 .000 3 2 .600
UALR 0 0 .000 2 2 .500
Louisiana-Lafayette 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
Troy 0 0 .000 1 2 .333
Arkansas St. 0 0 .000 1 3 .250
Texas-Arlington 0 0 .000 1 4 .200
Louisiana-Monroe 0 0 .000 0 1 .000

___

Friday’s Games

Tulsa 79, Texas-Arlington 64

Georgia St. 76, Charlotte 65

Arkansas St. 115, Crowley’s Ridge 49

Auburn 90, South Alabama 81

Texas Tech 80, Troy 46

Saturday’s Games

Incarnate Word at Texas State, 3 p.m.

LSU-Shreveport at Louisiana-Lafayette, 5 p.m.

Georgia Southern at SC-Upstate, 6 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Cent. Arkansas at UALR, 2 p.m.

Louisiana-Monroe at Northwestern St., 3 p.m.

Troy at UAB, 3 p.m.

NC Wesleyan at Appalachian St., 4 p.m.

Monday’s Games

NC Central at Coastal Carolina, 6 p.m.

WEST COAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Santa Clara 0 0 .000 4 0 1.000
Gonzaga 0 0 .000 3 0 1.000
BYU 0 0 .000 4 1 .800
Saint Mary’s (Cal) 0 0 .000 4 1 .800
San Francisco 0 0 .000 4 2 .667
Pacific 0 0 .000 2 1 .667
Pepperdine 0 0 .000 2 1 .667
Portland 0 0 .000 2 1 .667
Loyola Marymount 0 0 .000 2 2 .500
San Diego 0 0 .000 0 0 .000

___

Friday’s Games

San Francisco 88, Cal Poly 60

Loyola Marymount 85, Long Beach St. 61

Saturday’s Games

Gonzaga vs. Baylor at Indianapolis, I.N., 1 p.m.

New Mexico St. at Santa Clara, 5 p.m.

BYU at Utah St., 9 p.m.

Portland St. at Portland, 10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Nevada at San Francisco, TBA

Monday’s Games

Loyola Marymount at UC Santa Barbara, 8 p.m.

WESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Grand Canyon 0 0 .000 3 0 1.000
New Mexico St. 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000
Rio Grande 0 0 .000 3 1 .750
Utah Valley 0 0 .000 2 1 .667
Seattle 0 0 .000 3 2 .600
California Baptist 0 0 .000 1 2 .333
Chicago St. 0 0 .000 0 4 .000

___

Friday’s Games

California Baptist 83, SE Louisiana 66

Rio Grande 91, Our Lady of the Lake 68

Saturday’s Games

Chicago St. at Northwestern, 5 p.m.

New Mexico St. at Santa Clara, 5 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Seattle at Long Beach St., 4 p.m.

Rio Grande at Texas A&M, 4 p.m.

Monday’s Games

New Mexico St. at Cal Poly, 9 p.m.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

10|28 Microsoft Azure Government Webinar...
11|29 RSNA 2020
11|30 AWS re:Invent
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

National Christmas Tree lit