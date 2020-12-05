All Times EST

PACIFIC-12 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Washington St. 1 0 1.000 3 0 1.000 Utah 1 0 1.000 1 0 1.000 Arizona St. 1 0 1.000 3 1 .750 Colorado 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000 Arizona 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000 Southern Cal 0 0 .000 3 1 .750 Oregon St. 0 1 .000 2 1 .667 UCLA 0 0 .000 2 1 .667 California 0 1 .000 2 2 .500 Oregon 0 0 .000 1 1 .500 Stanford 0 0 .000 1 2 .333 Washington 0 1 .000 0 3 .000

___

Friday’s Games

Oregon 83, Seton Hall 70

Saturday’s Games

E. Washington at Arizona, 2 p.m.

Washington St. at Colorado, TBA

Sunday’s Games

Wyoming at Oregon St., 4 p.m.

California at UCLA, 8 p.m.

Monday’s Games

N. Arizona at Arizona, 9 p.m.

PATRIOT LEAGUE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Army 0 0 .000 3 1 .750 Navy 0 0 .000 3 1 .750 American U. 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 Boston U. 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 Bucknell 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 Colgate 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 Holy Cross 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 Lafayette 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 Lehigh 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 Loyola (Md.) 0 0 .000 0 0 .000

___

SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Arkansas 0 0 .000 3 0 1.000 Georgia 0 0 .000 3 0 1.000 Florida 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000 Missouri 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000 Texas A&M 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000 Vanderbilt 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000 Alabama 0 0 .000 3 1 .750 LSU 0 0 .000 2 1 .667 Auburn 0 0 .000 2 2 .500 Mississippi St. 0 0 .000 2 2 .500 South Carolina 0 0 .000 1 1 .500 Kentucky 0 0 .000 1 2 .333 Mississippi 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 Tennessee 0 0 .000 0 0 .000

___

Friday’s Games

Georgia 98, Jacksonville 65

Mississippi St. 69, North Texas 63

Auburn 90, South Alabama 81

Saturday’s Games

Lipscomb at Arkansas, 5 p.m.

South Carolina at Houston, 6 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Stetson at Florida, 2 p.m.

Missouri at Wichita St., 2 p.m.

Rio Grande at Texas A&M, 4 p.m.

Georgia Tech vs. Kentucky at Atlanta, G.A., 5 p.m.

Louisiana Tech at LSU, 6 p.m.

SOUTHERN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Furman 0 0 .000 3 0 1.000 Mercer 0 0 .000 3 0 1.000 Chattanooga 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000 The Citadel 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000 Wofford 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000 W. Carolina 0 0 .000 4 1 .800 VMI 0 0 .000 2 2 .500 Samford 0 0 .000 1 1 .500 ETSU 0 0 .000 1 2 .333 UNC-Greensboro 0 0 .000 1 2 .333

___

Friday’s Games

Saturday’s Games

Columbia International at Mercer, 10 a.m.

Toccoa Falls at The Citadel, 1 p.m.

N. Kentucky at Chattanooga, 2 p.m.

Furman at Coll. of Charleston, 2 p.m.

Samford at Belmont, 5 p.m.

Furman at Richmond, TBA

Sunday’s Games

Tennessee Tech at W. Carolina, Noon

Wofford at Presbyterian, 2 p.m.

Middle Georgia State at Mercer, 5 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Chattanooga at Middle Tennessee, 7 p.m.

Columbia International at The Citadel, 7 p.m.

Regent University at VMI, 7 p.m.

SOUTHERN INTERCOLLEGIATE ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Savannah St. 0 0 .000 0 0 .000

___

SOUTHLAND CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Stephen F. Austin 1 0 1.000 2 0 1.000 Abilene Christian 0 0 .000 4 0 1.000 Nicholls 0 0 .000 2 3 .400 Incarnate Word 0 0 .000 1 2 .333 McNeese St. 0 1 .000 1 2 .333 Sam Houston St. 0 0 .000 1 3 .250 Texas A&M-CC 0 0 .000 1 3 .250 SE Louisiana 0 0 .000 1 4 .200 Cent. Arkansas 0 0 .000 0 1 .000 Houston Baptist 0 0 .000 0 3 .000 Lamar 0 0 .000 0 3 .000 New Orleans 0 0 .000 0 3 .000 Northwestern St. 0 0 .000 0 4 .000

___

Friday’s Games

California Baptist 83, SE Louisiana 66

Sam Houston St. 117, Dallas Christian 42

Stephen F. Austin 86, McNeese St. 76

Memphis 85, Cent. Arkansas 68

Saturday’s Games

Lamar at Air Force, 3 p.m.

Incarnate Word at Texas State, 3 p.m.

Tarleton State at Abilene Christian, 8 p.m.

Rice at Houston Baptist, 8 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Cent. Arkansas at UALR, 2 p.m.

Louisiana-Monroe at Northwestern St., 3 p.m.

SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Alabama A&M 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000 Grambling St. 0 0 .000 1 2 .333 Prairie View 0 0 .000 1 2 .333 Texas Southern 0 0 .000 1 3 .250 Alabama St. 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 Alcorn St. 0 0 .000 0 1 .000 Ark.-Pine Bluff 0 0 .000 0 4 .000 Jackson St. 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 MVSU 0 0 .000 0 4 .000 Southern U. 0 0 .000 0 2 .000

___

Saturday’s Games

Ark.-Pine Bluff at Saint Louis, 8 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Grambling St. at Texas Tech, 2 p.m.

MVSU at W. Kentucky, 3 p.m.

SUMMIT LEAGUE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Denver 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000 S. Dakota St. 0 0 .000 3 2 .600 UMKC 0 0 .000 2 2 .500 Oral Roberts 0 0 .000 1 2 .333 Nebraska-Omaha 0 0 .000 1 4 .200 N. Dakota St. 0 0 .000 0 3 .000 North Dakota 0 0 .000 0 3 .000 South Dakota 0 0 .000 0 3 .000 W. Illinois 0 0 .000 0 1 .000

___

Friday’s Games

S. Dakota St. 88, Bradley 84

Minnesota 76, North Dakota 67

Saturday’s Games

Nebraska-Omaha at SIU-Edwardsville, 3 p.m.

N. Dakota St. at Kansas, 4 p.m.

South Dakota at UMKC, 8 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

UC Riverside at Denver, 3 p.m.

SUN BELT CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Coastal Carolina 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000 Georgia Southern 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000 Georgia St. 0 0 .000 3 1 .750 Appalachian St. 0 0 .000 2 1 .667 Texas State 0 0 .000 2 1 .667 South Alabama 0 0 .000 3 2 .600 UALR 0 0 .000 2 2 .500 Louisiana-Lafayette 0 0 .000 1 1 .500 Troy 0 0 .000 1 2 .333 Arkansas St. 0 0 .000 1 3 .250 Texas-Arlington 0 0 .000 1 4 .200 Louisiana-Monroe 0 0 .000 0 1 .000

___

Friday’s Games

Tulsa 79, Texas-Arlington 64

Georgia St. 76, Charlotte 65

Arkansas St. 115, Crowley’s Ridge 49

Auburn 90, South Alabama 81

Texas Tech 80, Troy 46

Saturday’s Games

Incarnate Word at Texas State, 3 p.m.

LSU-Shreveport at Louisiana-Lafayette, 5 p.m.

Georgia Southern at SC-Upstate, 6 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Cent. Arkansas at UALR, 2 p.m.

Louisiana-Monroe at Northwestern St., 3 p.m.

Troy at UAB, 3 p.m.

NC Wesleyan at Appalachian St., 4 p.m.

Monday’s Games

NC Central at Coastal Carolina, 6 p.m.

WEST COAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Santa Clara 0 0 .000 4 0 1.000 Gonzaga 0 0 .000 3 0 1.000 BYU 0 0 .000 4 1 .800 Saint Mary’s (Cal) 0 0 .000 4 1 .800 San Francisco 0 0 .000 4 2 .667 Pacific 0 0 .000 2 1 .667 Pepperdine 0 0 .000 2 1 .667 Portland 0 0 .000 2 1 .667 Loyola Marymount 0 0 .000 2 2 .500 San Diego 0 0 .000 0 0 .000

___

Friday’s Games

San Francisco 88, Cal Poly 60

Loyola Marymount 85, Long Beach St. 61

Saturday’s Games

Gonzaga vs. Baylor at Indianapolis, I.N., 1 p.m.

New Mexico St. at Santa Clara, 5 p.m.

BYU at Utah St., 9 p.m.

Portland St. at Portland, 10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Nevada at San Francisco, TBA

Monday’s Games

Loyola Marymount at UC Santa Barbara, 8 p.m.

WESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Grand Canyon 0 0 .000 3 0 1.000 New Mexico St. 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000 Rio Grande 0 0 .000 3 1 .750 Utah Valley 0 0 .000 2 1 .667 Seattle 0 0 .000 3 2 .600 California Baptist 0 0 .000 1 2 .333 Chicago St. 0 0 .000 0 4 .000

___

Friday’s Games

California Baptist 83, SE Louisiana 66

Rio Grande 91, Our Lady of the Lake 68

Saturday’s Games

Chicago St. at Northwestern, 5 p.m.

New Mexico St. at Santa Clara, 5 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Seattle at Long Beach St., 4 p.m.

Rio Grande at Texas A&M, 4 p.m.

Monday’s Games

New Mexico St. at Cal Poly, 9 p.m.

