All Times EST
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Hartford
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|2
|.500
|New Hampshire
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Stony Brook
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|UMBC
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Mass.-Lowell
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|3
|.250
|Albany (NY)
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Binghamton
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Maine
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|NJIT
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Vermont
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
___
Sacred Heart at Mass.-Lowell, TBA
Stony Brook 72, Fairfield 69, OT
Hartford 80, CCSU 65
Towson at UMBC, TBA
Marist at Binghamton, 2 p.m.
Bryant at Mass.-Lowell, 5:30 p.m.
New Hampshire at Quinnipiac, 2 p.m.
Stony Brook at St. John’s, 2:30 p.m.
Binghamton at Marist, 4 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Houston
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|0
|1.000
|SMU
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|0
|1.000
|East Carolina
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Tulane
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Cincinnati
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|UCF
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Wichita St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Memphis
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|2
|.600
|South Florida
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|2
|.500
|Tulsa
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|2
|.333
|Temple
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
___
Tulsa 79, Texas-Arlington 64
Memphis 85, Cent. Arkansas 68
SMU at Dayton, 2 p.m.
Radford at East Carolina, 2 p.m.
South Carolina at Houston, 6 p.m.
La Salle at Temple, TBA
Missouri at Wichita St., 2 p.m.
Xavier at Cincinnati, 3 p.m.
UCF at Michigan, 4 p.m.
UNC-Wilmington at East Carolina, 7 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Richmond
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Saint Louis
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Dayton
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|George Mason
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|Rhode Island
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|2
|.600
|Davidson
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|2
|.500
|VCU
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|2
|.500
|Duquesne
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Fordham
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|George Washington
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|2
|.000
|La Salle
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|2
|.000
|Saint Joseph’s
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|2
|.000
|St. Bonaventure
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|UMass
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
___
Rhode Island at Boston College, TBA
SMU at Dayton, 2 p.m.
Coppin St. at George Washington, 2 p.m.
Mount St. Mary’s at VCU, 2 p.m.
Saint Joseph’s at Bradley, TBA
Furman at Richmond, TBA
Ark.-Pine Bluff at Saint Louis, 8 p.m.
La Salle at Temple, TBA
George Washington at Towson, 7 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Louisville
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|0
|1.000
|Virginia Tech
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|0
|1.000
|Clemson
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|0
|1.000
|NC State
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|0
|1.000
|Miami
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Syracuse
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Wake Forest
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Florida St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|North Carolina
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|1
|.750
|Virginia
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|1
|.750
|Duke
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|Pittsburgh
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Boston College
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|3
|.250
|Georgia Tech
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|2
|.000
|Notre Dame
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
___
Rhode Island at Boston College, TBA
Virginia 71, Kent St. 64, OT
Duke 76, Bellarmine 54
Miami 82, Stetson 60
N. Illinois at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.
Rider at Syracuse, 7 p.m.
Elon at Duke, TBA
Georgia Tech vs. Kentucky at Atlanta, G.A., 5 p.m.
Detroit at Notre Dame, 7 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|North Alabama
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Jacksonville
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|1
|.750
|Liberty
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|2
|.600
|Kennesaw St.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|2
|.500
|Florida Gulf Coast
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Lipscomb
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|2
|.333
|North Florida
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|4
|.000
|Stetson
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|2
|.000
___
Creighton 93, Kennesaw St. 58
Georgia 98, Jacksonville 65
Miami 82, Stetson 60
Bluefield at Liberty, Noon
North Florida at High Point, 2 p.m.
Lipscomb at Arkansas, 5 p.m.
Florida National at Florida Gulf Coast, 7 p.m.
Stetson at Florida, 2 p.m.
Carver at North Alabama, 3 p.m.
FAU at North Florida, 7 p.m.
Lipscomb at SE Missouri, 7:30 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|TCU
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|0
|1.000
|Texas
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|0
|1.000
|Baylor
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|0
|1.000
|Oklahoma St.
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|0
|1.000
|Oklahoma
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Kansas
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|1
|.750
|Texas Tech
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|1
|.750
|West Virginia
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|1
|.750
|Iowa St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Kansas St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|2
|.333
___
Texas Tech 80, Troy 46
Gonzaga vs. Baylor at Indianapolis, I.N., 1 p.m.
N. Dakota St. at Kansas, 4 p.m.
Oakland at Oklahoma St., 7:30 p.m.
UNLV at Kansas St., 8 p.m.
Villanova at Texas, 1 p.m.
Grambling St. at Texas Tech, 2 p.m.
Oklahoma at TCU, 4 p.m.
West Virginia at Georgetown, 4:30 p.m.
DePaul at Iowa St., 6 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Xavier
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|0
|1.000
|Creighton
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|0
|1.000
|UConn
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|0
|1.000
|Butler
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Marquette
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|1
|.750
|St. John’s
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|1
|.750
|Villanova
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|1
|.750
|Providence
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|2
|.500
|Georgetown
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Seton Hall
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|3
|.250
|DePaul
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
___
Creighton 93, Kennesaw St. 58
Marquette 67, Wisconsin 65
Oregon 83, Seton Hall 70
Fairleigh Dickinson at Providence, 4:30 p.m.
Villanova at Texas, 1 p.m.
N. Kentucky at Butler, TBA
Stony Brook at St. John’s, 2:30 p.m.
Xavier at Cincinnati, 3 p.m.
West Virginia at Georgetown, 4:30 p.m.
DePaul at Iowa St., 6 p.m.
Seton Hall at Penn St., 8 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Sacramento St.
|1
|0
|1.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|S. Utah
|1
|0
|1.000
|2
|1
|.667
|Weber St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Montana St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|E. Washington
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|Idaho
|0
|1
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|Idaho St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|3
|.000
|Montana
|0
|1
|.000
|0
|2
|.000
|N. Arizona
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|N. Colorado
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Portland St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
___
Idaho at Sacramento St., 1:35 p.m.
E. Washington at Arizona, 2 p.m.
Montana at S. Utah, 2 p.m.
Portland St. at Portland, 10 p.m.
N. Arizona at Arizona, 9 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Winthrop
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Campbell
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Hampton
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Charleston Southern
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|3
|.000
|Gardner-Webb
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|High Point
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|2
|.000
|Longwood
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|2
|.000
|Presbyterian
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|Radford
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|3
|.000
|SC-Upstate
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|3
|.000
|UNC-Asheville
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|2
|.000
___
Radford at East Carolina, 2 p.m.
North Florida at High Point, 2 p.m.
SC State at UNC-Asheville, 2 p.m.
Georgia Southern at SC-Upstate, 6 p.m.
Wofford at Presbyterian, 2 p.m.
Hampton at Norfolk St., 7 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Maryland
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|0
|1.000
|Michigan St.
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|0
|1.000
|Minnesota
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|0
|1.000
|Iowa
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|0
|1.000
|Michigan
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|0
|1.000
|Ohio St.
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|0
|1.000
|Rutgers
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|0
|1.000
|Penn St.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Northwestern
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Illinois
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|1
|.750
|Indiana
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|1
|.750
|Nebraska
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|1
|.750
|Purdue
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|1
|.750
|Wisconsin
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|1
|.750
___
Maryland 90, St. Peter’s 57
Michigan St. 83, Detroit 76
Marquette 67, Wisconsin 65
Purdue 68, Valparaiso 61
Minnesota 76, North Dakota 67
Chicago St. at Northwestern, 5 p.m.
UCF at Michigan, 4 p.m.
W. Michigan at Michigan St., 6 p.m.
Seton Hall at Penn St., 8 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|UC Santa Barbara
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|CS Northridge
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|UC Davis
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|2
|.500
|UC Irvine
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|2
|.500
|Cal Poly
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|UC Riverside
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|CS Bakersfield
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|Cal St.-Fullerton
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Hawaii
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Long Beach St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
___
UC Davis 95, William Jessup 62
San Francisco 88, Cal Poly 60
Loyola Marymount 85, Long Beach St. 61
UC Riverside at Denver, 3 p.m.
Seattle at Long Beach St., 4 p.m.
Loyola Marymount at UC Santa Barbara, 8 p.m.
New Mexico St. at Cal Poly, 9 p.m.
