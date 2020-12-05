All Times EST

AMERICA EAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Hartford 0 0 .000 2 2 .500 New Hampshire 0 0 .000 1 1 .500 Stony Brook 0 0 .000 1 1 .500 UMBC 0 0 .000 1 1 .500 Mass.-Lowell 0 0 .000 1 3 .250 Albany (NY) 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 Binghamton 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 Maine 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 NJIT 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 Vermont 0 0 .000 0 0 .000

___

Friday’s Games

Sacred Heart at Mass.-Lowell, TBA

Stony Brook 72, Fairfield 69, OT

Hartford 80, CCSU 65

Saturday’s Games

Towson at UMBC, TBA

Marist at Binghamton, 2 p.m.

Bryant at Mass.-Lowell, 5:30 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

New Hampshire at Quinnipiac, 2 p.m.

Stony Brook at St. John’s, 2:30 p.m.

Binghamton at Marist, 4 p.m.

AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Houston 0 0 .000 3 0 1.000 SMU 0 0 .000 3 0 1.000 East Carolina 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000 Tulane 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000 Cincinnati 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000 UCF 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000 Wichita St. 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000 Memphis 0 0 .000 3 2 .600 South Florida 0 0 .000 2 2 .500 Tulsa 0 0 .000 1 2 .333 Temple 0 0 .000 0 0 .000

___

Friday’s Games

Tulsa 79, Texas-Arlington 64

Memphis 85, Cent. Arkansas 68

Saturday’s Games

SMU at Dayton, 2 p.m.

Radford at East Carolina, 2 p.m.

South Carolina at Houston, 6 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

La Salle at Temple, TBA

Missouri at Wichita St., 2 p.m.

Xavier at Cincinnati, 3 p.m.

UCF at Michigan, 4 p.m.

Monday’s Games

UNC-Wilmington at East Carolina, 7 p.m.

ATLANTIC 10 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Richmond 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000 Saint Louis 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000 Dayton 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000 George Mason 0 0 .000 2 1 .667 Rhode Island 0 0 .000 3 2 .600 Davidson 0 0 .000 2 2 .500 VCU 0 0 .000 2 2 .500 Duquesne 0 0 .000 1 1 .500 Fordham 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 George Washington 0 0 .000 0 2 .000 La Salle 0 0 .000 0 2 .000 Saint Joseph’s 0 0 .000 0 2 .000 St. Bonaventure 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 UMass 0 0 .000 0 0 .000

___

Friday’s Games

Rhode Island at Boston College, TBA

Saturday’s Games

SMU at Dayton, 2 p.m.

Coppin St. at George Washington, 2 p.m.

Mount St. Mary’s at VCU, 2 p.m.

Saint Joseph’s at Bradley, TBA

Furman at Richmond, TBA

Ark.-Pine Bluff at Saint Louis, 8 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

La Salle at Temple, TBA

Monday’s Games

George Washington at Towson, 7 p.m.

ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Louisville 0 0 .000 4 0 1.000 Virginia Tech 0 0 .000 4 0 1.000 Clemson 0 0 .000 3 0 1.000 NC State 0 0 .000 3 0 1.000 Miami 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000 Syracuse 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000 Wake Forest 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000 Florida St. 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000 North Carolina 0 0 .000 3 1 .750 Virginia 0 0 .000 3 1 .750 Duke 0 0 .000 2 1 .667 Pittsburgh 0 0 .000 1 1 .500 Boston College 0 0 .000 1 3 .250 Georgia Tech 0 0 .000 0 2 .000 Notre Dame 0 0 .000 0 1 .000

___

Friday’s Games

Rhode Island at Boston College, TBA

Virginia 71, Kent St. 64, OT

Duke 76, Bellarmine 54

Miami 82, Stetson 60

Saturday’s Games

N. Illinois at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Rider at Syracuse, 7 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Elon at Duke, TBA

Georgia Tech vs. Kentucky at Atlanta, G.A., 5 p.m.

Detroit at Notre Dame, 7 p.m.

ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct North Alabama 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000 Jacksonville 0 0 .000 3 1 .750 Liberty 0 0 .000 3 2 .600 Kennesaw St. 0 0 .000 2 2 .500 Florida Gulf Coast 0 0 .000 1 1 .500 Lipscomb 0 0 .000 1 2 .333 North Florida 0 0 .000 0 4 .000 Stetson 0 0 .000 0 2 .000

___

Friday’s Games

Creighton 93, Kennesaw St. 58

Georgia 98, Jacksonville 65

Miami 82, Stetson 60

Saturday’s Games

Bluefield at Liberty, Noon

North Florida at High Point, 2 p.m.

Lipscomb at Arkansas, 5 p.m.

Florida National at Florida Gulf Coast, 7 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Stetson at Florida, 2 p.m.

Carver at North Alabama, 3 p.m.

Monday’s Games

FAU at North Florida, 7 p.m.

Lipscomb at SE Missouri, 7:30 p.m.

BIG 12 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct TCU 0 0 .000 4 0 1.000 Texas 0 0 .000 4 0 1.000 Baylor 0 0 .000 3 0 1.000 Oklahoma St. 0 0 .000 3 0 1.000 Oklahoma 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000 Kansas 0 0 .000 3 1 .750 Texas Tech 0 0 .000 3 1 .750 West Virginia 0 0 .000 3 1 .750 Iowa St. 0 0 .000 1 1 .500 Kansas St. 0 0 .000 1 2 .333

___

Friday’s Games

Texas Tech 80, Troy 46

Saturday’s Games

Gonzaga vs. Baylor at Indianapolis, I.N., 1 p.m.

N. Dakota St. at Kansas, 4 p.m.

Oakland at Oklahoma St., 7:30 p.m.

UNLV at Kansas St., 8 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Villanova at Texas, 1 p.m.

Grambling St. at Texas Tech, 2 p.m.

Oklahoma at TCU, 4 p.m.

West Virginia at Georgetown, 4:30 p.m.

DePaul at Iowa St., 6 p.m.

BIG EAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Xavier 0 0 .000 5 0 1.000 Creighton 0 0 .000 3 0 1.000 UConn 0 0 .000 3 0 1.000 Butler 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000 Marquette 0 0 .000 3 1 .750 St. John’s 0 0 .000 3 1 .750 Villanova 0 0 .000 3 1 .750 Providence 0 0 .000 2 2 .500 Georgetown 0 0 .000 1 1 .500 Seton Hall 0 0 .000 1 3 .250 DePaul 0 0 .000 0 0 .000

___

Friday’s Games

Creighton 93, Kennesaw St. 58

Marquette 67, Wisconsin 65

Oregon 83, Seton Hall 70

Saturday’s Games

Fairleigh Dickinson at Providence, 4:30 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Villanova at Texas, 1 p.m.

N. Kentucky at Butler, TBA

Stony Brook at St. John’s, 2:30 p.m.

Xavier at Cincinnati, 3 p.m.

West Virginia at Georgetown, 4:30 p.m.

DePaul at Iowa St., 6 p.m.

Seton Hall at Penn St., 8 p.m.

BIG SKY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Sacramento St. 1 0 1.000 2 0 1.000 S. Utah 1 0 1.000 2 1 .667 Weber St. 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000 Montana St. 0 0 .000 1 1 .500 E. Washington 0 0 .000 0 1 .000 Idaho 0 1 .000 0 1 .000 Idaho St. 0 0 .000 0 3 .000 Montana 0 1 .000 0 2 .000 N. Arizona 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 N. Colorado 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 Portland St. 0 0 .000 0 0 .000

___

Saturday’s Games

Idaho at Sacramento St., 1:35 p.m.

E. Washington at Arizona, 2 p.m.

Montana at S. Utah, 2 p.m.

Portland St. at Portland, 10 p.m.

Monday’s Games

N. Arizona at Arizona, 9 p.m.

BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Winthrop 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000 Campbell 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000 Hampton 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000 Charleston Southern 0 0 .000 0 3 .000 Gardner-Webb 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 High Point 0 0 .000 0 2 .000 Longwood 0 0 .000 0 2 .000 Presbyterian 0 0 .000 0 1 .000 Radford 0 0 .000 0 3 .000 SC-Upstate 0 0 .000 0 3 .000 UNC-Asheville 0 0 .000 0 2 .000

___

Friday’s Games

Saturday’s Games

Radford at East Carolina, 2 p.m.

North Florida at High Point, 2 p.m.

SC State at UNC-Asheville, 2 p.m.

Georgia Southern at SC-Upstate, 6 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Wofford at Presbyterian, 2 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Hampton at Norfolk St., 7 p.m.

BIG TEN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Maryland 0 0 .000 4 0 1.000 Michigan St. 0 0 .000 4 0 1.000 Minnesota 0 0 .000 4 0 1.000 Iowa 0 0 .000 3 0 1.000 Michigan 0 0 .000 3 0 1.000 Ohio St. 0 0 .000 3 0 1.000 Rutgers 0 0 .000 3 0 1.000 Penn St. 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000 Northwestern 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000 Illinois 0 0 .000 3 1 .750 Indiana 0 0 .000 3 1 .750 Nebraska 0 0 .000 3 1 .750 Purdue 0 0 .000 3 1 .750 Wisconsin 0 0 .000 3 1 .750

___

Friday’s Games

Maryland 90, St. Peter’s 57

Michigan St. 83, Detroit 76

Marquette 67, Wisconsin 65

Purdue 68, Valparaiso 61

Minnesota 76, North Dakota 67

Saturday’s Games

Chicago St. at Northwestern, 5 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

UCF at Michigan, 4 p.m.

W. Michigan at Michigan St., 6 p.m.

Seton Hall at Penn St., 8 p.m.

BIG WEST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct UC Santa Barbara 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000 CS Northridge 0 0 .000 2 1 .667 UC Davis 0 0 .000 2 2 .500 UC Irvine 0 0 .000 2 2 .500 Cal Poly 0 0 .000 1 1 .500 UC Riverside 0 0 .000 1 1 .500 CS Bakersfield 0 0 .000 0 1 .000 Cal St.-Fullerton 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 Hawaii 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 Long Beach St. 0 0 .000 0 1 .000

___

Friday’s Games

UC Davis 95, William Jessup 62

San Francisco 88, Cal Poly 60

Loyola Marymount 85, Long Beach St. 61

Saturday’s Games

Sunday’s Games

UC Riverside at Denver, 3 p.m.

Seattle at Long Beach St., 4 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Loyola Marymount at UC Santa Barbara, 8 p.m.

New Mexico St. at Cal Poly, 9 p.m.

