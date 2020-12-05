On Air: Federal News Network program
Trending:
Get Email Alerts

Sports News

BKC Glance

By The Associated Press
December 5, 2020 10:06 am
4 min read
      

All Times EST

AMERICA EAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Hartford 0 0 .000 2 2 .500
New Hampshire 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
Stony Brook 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
UMBC 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
Mass.-Lowell 0 0 .000 1 3 .250
Albany (NY) 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Binghamton 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Maine 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
NJIT 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Vermont 0 0 .000 0 0 .000

___

Friday’s Games

Sacred Heart at Mass.-Lowell, TBA

Stony Brook 72, Fairfield 69, OT

        Insight by Tenable: Learn how Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command uses a private cloud enclave helps keep control systems safe from cyber vulnerabilities in this free webinar.

Hartford 80, CCSU 65

Saturday’s Games

Towson at UMBC, TBA

Marist at Binghamton, 2 p.m.

Bryant at Mass.-Lowell, 5:30 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

New Hampshire at Quinnipiac, 2 p.m.

Stony Brook at St. John’s, 2:30 p.m.

Binghamton at Marist, 4 p.m.

AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Houston 0 0 .000 3 0 1.000
SMU 0 0 .000 3 0 1.000
East Carolina 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000
Tulane 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000
Cincinnati 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000
UCF 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000
Wichita St. 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000
Memphis 0 0 .000 3 2 .600
South Florida 0 0 .000 2 2 .500
Tulsa 0 0 .000 1 2 .333
Temple 0 0 .000 0 0 .000

___

        Read more Sports News news.

Friday’s Games

Tulsa 79, Texas-Arlington 64

Memphis 85, Cent. Arkansas 68

Saturday’s Games

SMU at Dayton, 2 p.m.

Radford at East Carolina, 2 p.m.

South Carolina at Houston, 6 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

La Salle at Temple, TBA

        Let us help answer your Federal Employee Health Benefits (FEHB) 2021 Open Season questions!

Missouri at Wichita St., 2 p.m.

Xavier at Cincinnati, 3 p.m.

UCF at Michigan, 4 p.m.

Monday’s Games

UNC-Wilmington at East Carolina, 7 p.m.

ATLANTIC 10 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Richmond 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000
Saint Louis 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000
Dayton 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000
George Mason 0 0 .000 2 1 .667
Rhode Island 0 0 .000 3 2 .600
Davidson 0 0 .000 2 2 .500
VCU 0 0 .000 2 2 .500
Duquesne 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
Fordham 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
George Washington 0 0 .000 0 2 .000
La Salle 0 0 .000 0 2 .000
Saint Joseph’s 0 0 .000 0 2 .000
St. Bonaventure 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
UMass 0 0 .000 0 0 .000

___

Friday’s Games

Rhode Island at Boston College, TBA

Saturday’s Games

SMU at Dayton, 2 p.m.

Coppin St. at George Washington, 2 p.m.

Mount St. Mary’s at VCU, 2 p.m.

Saint Joseph’s at Bradley, TBA

Furman at Richmond, TBA

Ark.-Pine Bluff at Saint Louis, 8 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

La Salle at Temple, TBA

Monday’s Games

George Washington at Towson, 7 p.m.

ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Louisville 0 0 .000 4 0 1.000
Virginia Tech 0 0 .000 4 0 1.000
Clemson 0 0 .000 3 0 1.000
NC State 0 0 .000 3 0 1.000
Miami 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000
Syracuse 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000
Wake Forest 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000
Florida St. 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000
North Carolina 0 0 .000 3 1 .750
Virginia 0 0 .000 3 1 .750
Duke 0 0 .000 2 1 .667
Pittsburgh 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
Boston College 0 0 .000 1 3 .250
Georgia Tech 0 0 .000 0 2 .000
Notre Dame 0 0 .000 0 1 .000

___

Friday’s Games

Rhode Island at Boston College, TBA

Virginia 71, Kent St. 64, OT

Duke 76, Bellarmine 54

Miami 82, Stetson 60

Saturday’s Games

N. Illinois at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Rider at Syracuse, 7 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Elon at Duke, TBA

Georgia Tech vs. Kentucky at Atlanta, G.A., 5 p.m.

Detroit at Notre Dame, 7 p.m.

ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
North Alabama 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000
Jacksonville 0 0 .000 3 1 .750
Liberty 0 0 .000 3 2 .600
Kennesaw St. 0 0 .000 2 2 .500
Florida Gulf Coast 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
Lipscomb 0 0 .000 1 2 .333
North Florida 0 0 .000 0 4 .000
Stetson 0 0 .000 0 2 .000

___

Friday’s Games

Creighton 93, Kennesaw St. 58

Georgia 98, Jacksonville 65

Miami 82, Stetson 60

Saturday’s Games

Bluefield at Liberty, Noon

North Florida at High Point, 2 p.m.

Lipscomb at Arkansas, 5 p.m.

Florida National at Florida Gulf Coast, 7 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Stetson at Florida, 2 p.m.

Carver at North Alabama, 3 p.m.

Monday’s Games

FAU at North Florida, 7 p.m.

Lipscomb at SE Missouri, 7:30 p.m.

BIG 12 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
TCU 0 0 .000 4 0 1.000
Texas 0 0 .000 4 0 1.000
Baylor 0 0 .000 3 0 1.000
Oklahoma St. 0 0 .000 3 0 1.000
Oklahoma 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000
Kansas 0 0 .000 3 1 .750
Texas Tech 0 0 .000 3 1 .750
West Virginia 0 0 .000 3 1 .750
Iowa St. 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
Kansas St. 0 0 .000 1 2 .333

___

Friday’s Games

Texas Tech 80, Troy 46

Saturday’s Games

Gonzaga vs. Baylor at Indianapolis, I.N., 1 p.m.

N. Dakota St. at Kansas, 4 p.m.

Oakland at Oklahoma St., 7:30 p.m.

UNLV at Kansas St., 8 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Villanova at Texas, 1 p.m.

Grambling St. at Texas Tech, 2 p.m.

Oklahoma at TCU, 4 p.m.

West Virginia at Georgetown, 4:30 p.m.

DePaul at Iowa St., 6 p.m.

BIG EAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Xavier 0 0 .000 5 0 1.000
Creighton 0 0 .000 3 0 1.000
UConn 0 0 .000 3 0 1.000
Butler 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000
Marquette 0 0 .000 3 1 .750
St. John’s 0 0 .000 3 1 .750
Villanova 0 0 .000 3 1 .750
Providence 0 0 .000 2 2 .500
Georgetown 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
Seton Hall 0 0 .000 1 3 .250
DePaul 0 0 .000 0 0 .000

___

Friday’s Games

Creighton 93, Kennesaw St. 58

Marquette 67, Wisconsin 65

Oregon 83, Seton Hall 70

Saturday’s Games

Fairleigh Dickinson at Providence, 4:30 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Villanova at Texas, 1 p.m.

N. Kentucky at Butler, TBA

Stony Brook at St. John’s, 2:30 p.m.

Xavier at Cincinnati, 3 p.m.

West Virginia at Georgetown, 4:30 p.m.

DePaul at Iowa St., 6 p.m.

Seton Hall at Penn St., 8 p.m.

BIG SKY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Sacramento St. 1 0 1.000 2 0 1.000
S. Utah 1 0 1.000 2 1 .667
Weber St. 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000
Montana St. 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
E. Washington 0 0 .000 0 1 .000
Idaho 0 1 .000 0 1 .000
Idaho St. 0 0 .000 0 3 .000
Montana 0 1 .000 0 2 .000
N. Arizona 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
N. Colorado 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Portland St. 0 0 .000 0 0 .000

___

Saturday’s Games

Idaho at Sacramento St., 1:35 p.m.

E. Washington at Arizona, 2 p.m.

Montana at S. Utah, 2 p.m.

Portland St. at Portland, 10 p.m.

Monday’s Games

N. Arizona at Arizona, 9 p.m.

BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Winthrop 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000
Campbell 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000
Hampton 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000
Charleston Southern 0 0 .000 0 3 .000
Gardner-Webb 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
High Point 0 0 .000 0 2 .000
Longwood 0 0 .000 0 2 .000
Presbyterian 0 0 .000 0 1 .000
Radford 0 0 .000 0 3 .000
SC-Upstate 0 0 .000 0 3 .000
UNC-Asheville 0 0 .000 0 2 .000

___

Friday’s Games

Saturday’s Games

Radford at East Carolina, 2 p.m.

North Florida at High Point, 2 p.m.

SC State at UNC-Asheville, 2 p.m.

Georgia Southern at SC-Upstate, 6 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Wofford at Presbyterian, 2 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Hampton at Norfolk St., 7 p.m.

BIG TEN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Maryland 0 0 .000 4 0 1.000
Michigan St. 0 0 .000 4 0 1.000
Minnesota 0 0 .000 4 0 1.000
Iowa 0 0 .000 3 0 1.000
Michigan 0 0 .000 3 0 1.000
Ohio St. 0 0 .000 3 0 1.000
Rutgers 0 0 .000 3 0 1.000
Penn St. 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000
Northwestern 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000
Illinois 0 0 .000 3 1 .750
Indiana 0 0 .000 3 1 .750
Nebraska 0 0 .000 3 1 .750
Purdue 0 0 .000 3 1 .750
Wisconsin 0 0 .000 3 1 .750

___

Friday’s Games

Maryland 90, St. Peter’s 57

Michigan St. 83, Detroit 76

Marquette 67, Wisconsin 65

Purdue 68, Valparaiso 61

Minnesota 76, North Dakota 67

Saturday’s Games

Chicago St. at Northwestern, 5 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

UCF at Michigan, 4 p.m.

W. Michigan at Michigan St., 6 p.m.

Seton Hall at Penn St., 8 p.m.

BIG WEST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
UC Santa Barbara 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000
CS Northridge 0 0 .000 2 1 .667
UC Davis 0 0 .000 2 2 .500
UC Irvine 0 0 .000 2 2 .500
Cal Poly 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
UC Riverside 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
CS Bakersfield 0 0 .000 0 1 .000
Cal St.-Fullerton 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Hawaii 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Long Beach St. 0 0 .000 0 1 .000

___

Friday’s Games

UC Davis 95, William Jessup 62

San Francisco 88, Cal Poly 60

Loyola Marymount 85, Long Beach St. 61

Saturday’s Games

Sunday’s Games

UC Riverside at Denver, 3 p.m.

Seattle at Long Beach St., 4 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Loyola Marymount at UC Santa Barbara, 8 p.m.

New Mexico St. at Cal Poly, 9 p.m.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

10|28 Microsoft Azure Government Webinar...
11|29 RSNA 2020
11|30 AWS re:Invent
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

National Christmas Tree lit