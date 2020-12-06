Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
All Times EST
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Washington St.
|1
|0
|1.000
|3
|0
|1.000
|Utah
|1
|0
|1.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Arizona St.
|1
|0
|1.000
|3
|1
|.750
|UCLA
|1
|0
|1.000
|3
|1
|.750
|Arizona
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Colorado
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Southern Cal
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|1
|.750
|Oregon St.
|0
|1
|.000
|2
|2
|.500
|Stanford
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|2
|.500
|Oregon
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|California
|0
|2
|.000
|2
|3
|.400
|Washington
|0
|1
|.000
|0
|3
|.000
___
Stanford 78, NC A&T 46
Wyoming 76, Oregon St. 73
UCLA 76, California 56
E. Washington at Oregon, 7 p.m.
N. Arizona at Arizona, 9 p.m.
Colorado at Tennessee, 6 p.m.
Idaho St. at Utah, 6 p.m.
UC Irvine at Southern Cal, 10 p.m.
CS Bakersfield at Arizona, 7 p.m.
California at Pepperdine, 9 p.m.
San Diego at UCLA, 9 p.m.
Idaho at Washington St., 9 p.m.
Florida A&M at Oregon, 11 p.m.
Seattle at Washington, 11 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Army
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|1
|.800
|Navy
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|1
|.750
|American U.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Boston U.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Bucknell
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Colgate
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Holy Cross
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Lafayette
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Lehigh
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Loyola (Md.)
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
___
Army 63, La Salle 59
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Arkansas
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|0
|1.000
|Florida
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|0
|1.000
|Georgia
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|0
|1.000
|Missouri
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|0
|1.000
|Texas A&M
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|0
|1.000
|Vanderbilt
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Alabama
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|1
|.750
|LSU
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|1
|.750
|Auburn
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|2
|.500
|Mississippi St.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|2
|.500
|South Carolina
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|2
|.333
|Kentucky
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|3
|.250
|Mississippi
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Tennessee
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
___
Florida 86, Stetson 40
Missouri 72, Wichita St. 62
Texas A&M 81, Rio Grande 68
Georgia Tech 79, Kentucky 62
LSU 86, Louisiana Tech 55
Colorado at Tennessee, 6 p.m.
Montana at Georgia, 7 p.m.
Arkansas at Tulsa, TBA
Jackson St. at Mississippi St., 9 p.m.
Liberty at Missouri, 8:15 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Mercer
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|0
|1.000
|Furman
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|0
|1.000
|Chattanooga
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|0
|1.000
|The Citadel
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|0
|1.000
|Wofford
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|W. Carolina
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|1
|.833
|Samford
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|VMI
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|2
|.500
|ETSU
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|2
|.333
|UNC-Greensboro
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|2
|.333
___
W. Carolina 76, Tennessee Tech 75, OT
Mercer 96, Southern Wesleyan 85
Wofford at Richmond, 2 p.m.
Chattanooga at Middle Tennessee, 7 p.m.
Columbia International at The Citadel, 7 p.m.
Greensboro at VMI, 5 p.m.
ETSU vs. UNC-Asheville at Asheville, N.C., 7 p.m.
Furman at Cincinnati, 5 p.m.
Chattanooga at Bellarmine, 7 p.m.
Carver at The Citadel, 7 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Savannah St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
___
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Stephen F. Austin
|1
|0
|1.000
|3
|0
|1.000
|Abilene Christian
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|0
|1.000
|Nicholls
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|3
|.400
|Sam Houston St.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|3
|.400
|McNeese St.
|0
|1
|.000
|1
|2
|.333
|Incarnate Word
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|3
|.250
|Texas A&M-CC
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|3
|.250
|SE Louisiana
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|4
|.200
|Cent. Arkansas
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|2
|.000
|Houston Baptist
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|4
|.000
|Lamar
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|4
|.000
|New Orleans
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|3
|.000
|Northwestern St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|5
|.000
___
Louisiana-Monroe 92, Northwestern St. 83, OT
UALR 86, Cent. Arkansas 83
Stephen F. Austin 97, LSU-Alexandria 79
Sam Houston St. 117, Howard Payne 54
Florida National vs. New Orleans at Jacksonville, F.L., 2:30 p.m.
Cent. Arkansas at Saint Louis, 8 p.m.
Nicholls at Baylor, 9 p.m.
New Orleans vs. Campbell at Jacksonville, F.L., 2:30 p.m.
Lamar at Louisiana-Monroe, 7 p.m.
Abilene Christian at Texas Tech, 7 p.m.
SE Louisiana at Louisiana Tech, 7:30 p.m.
Hardin-Simmons at Stephen F. Austin, 7:30 p.m.
Sam Houston St. at Houston, 8 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Alabama A&M
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Prairie View
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|2
|.333
|Grambling St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|3
|.250
|Texas Southern
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|3
|.250
|Alabama St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Alcorn St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|Ark.-Pine Bluff
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|5
|.000
|Jackson St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|MVSU
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|5
|.000
|Southern U.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|2
|.000
___
Texas Tech 81, Grambling St. 40
W. Kentucky 96, MVSU 69
MVSU at Memphis, 8 p.m.
Jackson St. at Mississippi St., 9 p.m.
Ark.-Pine Bluff at Arkansas St., 7 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|S. Dakota St.
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|2
|.600
|UMKC
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|2
|.500
|Denver
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Nebraska-Omaha
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|4
|.333
|Oral Roberts
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|2
|.333
|N. Dakota St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|4
|.000
|North Dakota
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|3
|.000
|South Dakota
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|3
|.000
|W. Illinois
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|2
|.000
___
UC Riverside 83, Denver 63
Cent. Michigan 79, W. Illinois 73
Oral Roberts at Oklahoma St., 8 p.m.
W. Illinois at Miami (Ohio), 5:30 p.m.
Denver at Wyoming, 9 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Georgia Southern
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|0
|1.000
|Coastal Carolina
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Appalachian St.
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|1
|.750
|Georgia St.
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|1
|.750
|Texas State
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|1
|.750
|Louisiana-Lafayette
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|South Alabama
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|2
|.600
|UALR
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|2
|.600
|Louisiana-Monroe
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Arkansas St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|3
|.250
|Troy
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|3
|.250
|Texas-Arlington
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|4
|.200
___
Louisiana-Monroe 92, Northwestern St. 83, OT
UAB 77, Troy 55
UALR 86, Cent. Arkansas 83
Appalachian St. 81, NC Wesleyan 57
NC Central at Coastal Carolina, 6 p.m.
LSU-Alexandria at Louisiana-Lafayette, 7 p.m.
William Carey at South Alabama, 7 p.m.
Ark.-Pine Bluff at Arkansas St., 7 p.m.
Lamar at Louisiana-Monroe, 7 p.m.
Texas State at Texas, 8 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Santa Clara
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|0
|1.000
|Gonzaga
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|0
|1.000
|BYU
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|1
|.833
|Saint Mary’s (Cal)
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|1
|.800
|Portland
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|1
|.750
|San Francisco
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|2
|.667
|Pacific
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|Loyola Marymount
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|2
|.500
|Pepperdine
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|2
|.500
|San Diego
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
___
Nevada at San Francisco, TBA
San Diego St. 65, Pepperdine 60
Loyola Marymount at UC Santa Barbara, 8 p.m.
UTEP at Saint Mary’s (Cal), 10 p.m.
Boise St. at BYU, 9 p.m.
Santa Clara at Cal Poly, 9 p.m.
California at Pepperdine, 9 p.m.
San Diego at UCLA, 9 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Grand Canyon
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|0
|1.000
|New Mexico St.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Utah Valley
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|Rio Grande
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|2
|.600
|Seattle
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|3
|.500
|California Baptist
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|2
|.333
|Chicago St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|5
|.000
___
Long Beach St. 80, Seattle 75
Texas A&M 81, Rio Grande 68
Chicago St. at Loyola of Chicago, 3 p.m.
S. Utah at Utah Valley, 8 p.m.
Seattle at Washington, 11 p.m.
