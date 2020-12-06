All Times EST

PACIFIC-12 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Washington St. 1 0 1.000 3 0 1.000 Utah 1 0 1.000 1 0 1.000 Arizona St. 1 0 1.000 3 1 .750 UCLA 1 0 1.000 3 1 .750 Arizona 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000 Colorado 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000 Southern Cal 0 0 .000 3 1 .750 Oregon St. 0 1 .000 2 2 .500 Stanford 0 0 .000 2 2 .500 Oregon 0 0 .000 1 1 .500 California 0 2 .000 2 3 .400 Washington 0 1 .000 0 3 .000

Sunday’s Games

Stanford 78, NC A&T 46

Wyoming 76, Oregon St. 73

UCLA 76, California 56

Monday’s Games

E. Washington at Oregon, 7 p.m.

N. Arizona at Arizona, 9 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Colorado at Tennessee, 6 p.m.

Idaho St. at Utah, 6 p.m.

UC Irvine at Southern Cal, 10 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

CS Bakersfield at Arizona, 7 p.m.

California at Pepperdine, 9 p.m.

San Diego at UCLA, 9 p.m.

Idaho at Washington St., 9 p.m.

Florida A&M at Oregon, 11 p.m.

Seattle at Washington, 11 p.m.

PATRIOT LEAGUE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Army 0 0 .000 4 1 .800 Navy 0 0 .000 3 1 .750 American U. 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 Boston U. 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 Bucknell 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 Colgate 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 Holy Cross 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 Lafayette 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 Lehigh 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 Loyola (Md.) 0 0 .000 0 0 .000

Sunday’s Games

Army 63, La Salle 59

SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Arkansas 0 0 .000 4 0 1.000 Florida 0 0 .000 3 0 1.000 Georgia 0 0 .000 3 0 1.000 Missouri 0 0 .000 3 0 1.000 Texas A&M 0 0 .000 3 0 1.000 Vanderbilt 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000 Alabama 0 0 .000 3 1 .750 LSU 0 0 .000 3 1 .750 Auburn 0 0 .000 2 2 .500 Mississippi St. 0 0 .000 2 2 .500 South Carolina 0 0 .000 1 2 .333 Kentucky 0 0 .000 1 3 .250 Mississippi 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 Tennessee 0 0 .000 0 0 .000

Sunday’s Games

Florida 86, Stetson 40

Missouri 72, Wichita St. 62

Texas A&M 81, Rio Grande 68

Georgia Tech 79, Kentucky 62

LSU 86, Louisiana Tech 55

Tuesday’s Games

Colorado at Tennessee, 6 p.m.

Montana at Georgia, 7 p.m.

Arkansas at Tulsa, TBA

Jackson St. at Mississippi St., 9 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Liberty at Missouri, 8:15 p.m.

SOUTHERN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Mercer 0 0 .000 5 0 1.000 Furman 0 0 .000 4 0 1.000 Chattanooga 0 0 .000 3 0 1.000 The Citadel 0 0 .000 3 0 1.000 Wofford 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000 W. Carolina 0 0 .000 5 1 .833 Samford 0 0 .000 2 1 .667 VMI 0 0 .000 2 2 .500 ETSU 0 0 .000 1 2 .333 UNC-Greensboro 0 0 .000 1 2 .333

Sunday’s Games

W. Carolina 76, Tennessee Tech 75, OT

Mercer 96, Southern Wesleyan 85

Monday’s Games

Wofford at Richmond, 2 p.m.

Chattanooga at Middle Tennessee, 7 p.m.

Columbia International at The Citadel, 7 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Greensboro at VMI, 5 p.m.

ETSU vs. UNC-Asheville at Asheville, N.C., 7 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Furman at Cincinnati, 5 p.m.

Chattanooga at Bellarmine, 7 p.m.

Carver at The Citadel, 7 p.m.

SOUTHERN INTERCOLLEGIATE ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Savannah St. 0 0 .000 0 0 .000

SOUTHLAND CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Stephen F. Austin 1 0 1.000 3 0 1.000 Abilene Christian 0 0 .000 5 0 1.000 Nicholls 0 0 .000 2 3 .400 Sam Houston St. 0 0 .000 2 3 .400 McNeese St. 0 1 .000 1 2 .333 Incarnate Word 0 0 .000 1 3 .250 Texas A&M-CC 0 0 .000 1 3 .250 SE Louisiana 0 0 .000 1 4 .200 Cent. Arkansas 0 0 .000 0 2 .000 Houston Baptist 0 0 .000 0 4 .000 Lamar 0 0 .000 0 4 .000 New Orleans 0 0 .000 0 3 .000 Northwestern St. 0 0 .000 0 5 .000

Sunday’s Games

Louisiana-Monroe 92, Northwestern St. 83, OT

UALR 86, Cent. Arkansas 83

Stephen F. Austin 97, LSU-Alexandria 79

Sam Houston St. 117, Howard Payne 54

Tuesday’s Games

Florida National vs. New Orleans at Jacksonville, F.L., 2:30 p.m.

Cent. Arkansas at Saint Louis, 8 p.m.

Nicholls at Baylor, 9 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

New Orleans vs. Campbell at Jacksonville, F.L., 2:30 p.m.

Lamar at Louisiana-Monroe, 7 p.m.

Abilene Christian at Texas Tech, 7 p.m.

SE Louisiana at Louisiana Tech, 7:30 p.m.

Hardin-Simmons at Stephen F. Austin, 7:30 p.m.

Sam Houston St. at Houston, 8 p.m.

SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Alabama A&M 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000 Prairie View 0 0 .000 1 2 .333 Grambling St. 0 0 .000 1 3 .250 Texas Southern 0 0 .000 1 3 .250 Alabama St. 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 Alcorn St. 0 0 .000 0 1 .000 Ark.-Pine Bluff 0 0 .000 0 5 .000 Jackson St. 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 MVSU 0 0 .000 0 5 .000 Southern U. 0 0 .000 0 2 .000

Sunday’s Games

Texas Tech 81, Grambling St. 40

W. Kentucky 96, MVSU 69

Tuesday’s Games

MVSU at Memphis, 8 p.m.

Jackson St. at Mississippi St., 9 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Ark.-Pine Bluff at Arkansas St., 7 p.m.

SUMMIT LEAGUE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct S. Dakota St. 0 0 .000 3 2 .600 UMKC 0 0 .000 2 2 .500 Denver 0 0 .000 1 1 .500 Nebraska-Omaha 0 0 .000 2 4 .333 Oral Roberts 0 0 .000 1 2 .333 N. Dakota St. 0 0 .000 0 4 .000 North Dakota 0 0 .000 0 3 .000 South Dakota 0 0 .000 0 3 .000 W. Illinois 0 0 .000 0 2 .000

Sunday’s Games

UC Riverside 83, Denver 63

Cent. Michigan 79, W. Illinois 73

Tuesday’s Games

Oral Roberts at Oklahoma St., 8 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

W. Illinois at Miami (Ohio), 5:30 p.m.

Denver at Wyoming, 9 p.m.

SUN BELT CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Georgia Southern 0 0 .000 3 0 1.000 Coastal Carolina 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000 Appalachian St. 0 0 .000 3 1 .750 Georgia St. 0 0 .000 3 1 .750 Texas State 0 0 .000 3 1 .750 Louisiana-Lafayette 0 0 .000 2 1 .667 South Alabama 0 0 .000 3 2 .600 UALR 0 0 .000 3 2 .600 Louisiana-Monroe 0 0 .000 1 1 .500 Arkansas St. 0 0 .000 1 3 .250 Troy 0 0 .000 1 3 .250 Texas-Arlington 0 0 .000 1 4 .200

Sunday’s Games

Louisiana-Monroe 92, Northwestern St. 83, OT

UAB 77, Troy 55

UALR 86, Cent. Arkansas 83

Appalachian St. 81, NC Wesleyan 57

Monday’s Games

NC Central at Coastal Carolina, 6 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

LSU-Alexandria at Louisiana-Lafayette, 7 p.m.

William Carey at South Alabama, 7 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Ark.-Pine Bluff at Arkansas St., 7 p.m.

Lamar at Louisiana-Monroe, 7 p.m.

Texas State at Texas, 8 p.m.

WEST COAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Santa Clara 0 0 .000 4 0 1.000 Gonzaga 0 0 .000 3 0 1.000 BYU 0 0 .000 5 1 .833 Saint Mary’s (Cal) 0 0 .000 4 1 .800 Portland 0 0 .000 3 1 .750 San Francisco 0 0 .000 4 2 .667 Pacific 0 0 .000 2 1 .667 Loyola Marymount 0 0 .000 2 2 .500 Pepperdine 0 0 .000 2 2 .500 San Diego 0 0 .000 0 0 .000

Sunday’s Games

Nevada at San Francisco, TBA

San Diego St. 65, Pepperdine 60

Monday’s Games

Loyola Marymount at UC Santa Barbara, 8 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

UTEP at Saint Mary’s (Cal), 10 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Boise St. at BYU, 9 p.m.

Santa Clara at Cal Poly, 9 p.m.

California at Pepperdine, 9 p.m.

San Diego at UCLA, 9 p.m.

WESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Grand Canyon 0 0 .000 3 0 1.000 New Mexico St. 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000 Utah Valley 0 0 .000 2 1 .667 Rio Grande 0 0 .000 3 2 .600 Seattle 0 0 .000 3 3 .500 California Baptist 0 0 .000 1 2 .333 Chicago St. 0 0 .000 0 5 .000

Sunday’s Games

Long Beach St. 80, Seattle 75

Texas A&M 81, Rio Grande 68

Monday’s Games

Tuesday’s Games

Wednesday’s Games

Chicago St. at Loyola of Chicago, 3 p.m.

S. Utah at Utah Valley, 8 p.m.

Seattle at Washington, 11 p.m.

