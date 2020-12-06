Trending:
By The Associated Press
December 6, 2020 10:06 am
4 min read
      

All Times EST

PACIFIC-12 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Washington St. 1 0 1.000 3 0 1.000
Utah 1 0 1.000 1 0 1.000
Arizona St. 1 0 1.000 3 1 .750
UCLA 1 0 1.000 3 1 .750
Arizona 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000
Colorado 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000
Southern Cal 0 0 .000 3 1 .750
Oregon St. 0 1 .000 2 2 .500
Stanford 0 0 .000 2 2 .500
Oregon 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
California 0 2 .000 2 3 .400
Washington 0 1 .000 0 3 .000

___

Sunday’s Games

Stanford 78, NC A&T 46

Wyoming 76, Oregon St. 73

UCLA 76, California 56

Monday’s Games

E. Washington at Oregon, 7 p.m.

N. Arizona at Arizona, 9 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Colorado at Tennessee, 6 p.m.

Idaho St. at Utah, 6 p.m.

UC Irvine at Southern Cal, 10 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

CS Bakersfield at Arizona, 7 p.m.

California at Pepperdine, 9 p.m.

San Diego at UCLA, 9 p.m.

Idaho at Washington St., 9 p.m.

Florida A&M at Oregon, 11 p.m.

Seattle at Washington, 11 p.m.

PATRIOT LEAGUE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Army 0 0 .000 4 1 .800
Navy 0 0 .000 3 1 .750
American U. 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Boston U. 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Bucknell 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Colgate 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Holy Cross 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Lafayette 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Lehigh 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Loyola (Md.) 0 0 .000 0 0 .000

___

Sunday’s Games

Army 63, La Salle 59

SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Arkansas 0 0 .000 4 0 1.000
Florida 0 0 .000 3 0 1.000
Georgia 0 0 .000 3 0 1.000
Missouri 0 0 .000 3 0 1.000
Texas A&M 0 0 .000 3 0 1.000
Vanderbilt 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000
Alabama 0 0 .000 3 1 .750
LSU 0 0 .000 3 1 .750
Auburn 0 0 .000 2 2 .500
Mississippi St. 0 0 .000 2 2 .500
South Carolina 0 0 .000 1 2 .333
Kentucky 0 0 .000 1 3 .250
Mississippi 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Tennessee 0 0 .000 0 0 .000

___

Sunday’s Games

Florida 86, Stetson 40

Missouri 72, Wichita St. 62

Texas A&M 81, Rio Grande 68

Georgia Tech 79, Kentucky 62

LSU 86, Louisiana Tech 55

Tuesday’s Games

Colorado at Tennessee, 6 p.m.

Montana at Georgia, 7 p.m.

Arkansas at Tulsa, TBA

Jackson St. at Mississippi St., 9 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Liberty at Missouri, 8:15 p.m.

SOUTHERN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Mercer 0 0 .000 5 0 1.000
Furman 0 0 .000 4 0 1.000
Chattanooga 0 0 .000 3 0 1.000
The Citadel 0 0 .000 3 0 1.000
Wofford 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000
W. Carolina 0 0 .000 5 1 .833
Samford 0 0 .000 2 1 .667
VMI 0 0 .000 2 2 .500
ETSU 0 0 .000 1 2 .333
UNC-Greensboro 0 0 .000 1 2 .333

___

Sunday’s Games

W. Carolina 76, Tennessee Tech 75, OT

Mercer 96, Southern Wesleyan 85

Monday’s Games

Wofford at Richmond, 2 p.m.

Chattanooga at Middle Tennessee, 7 p.m.

Columbia International at The Citadel, 7 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Greensboro at VMI, 5 p.m.

ETSU vs. UNC-Asheville at Asheville, N.C., 7 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Furman at Cincinnati, 5 p.m.

Chattanooga at Bellarmine, 7 p.m.

Carver at The Citadel, 7 p.m.

SOUTHERN INTERCOLLEGIATE ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Savannah St. 0 0 .000 0 0 .000

___

SOUTHLAND CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Stephen F. Austin 1 0 1.000 3 0 1.000
Abilene Christian 0 0 .000 5 0 1.000
Nicholls 0 0 .000 2 3 .400
Sam Houston St. 0 0 .000 2 3 .400
McNeese St. 0 1 .000 1 2 .333
Incarnate Word 0 0 .000 1 3 .250
Texas A&M-CC 0 0 .000 1 3 .250
SE Louisiana 0 0 .000 1 4 .200
Cent. Arkansas 0 0 .000 0 2 .000
Houston Baptist 0 0 .000 0 4 .000
Lamar 0 0 .000 0 4 .000
New Orleans 0 0 .000 0 3 .000
Northwestern St. 0 0 .000 0 5 .000

___

Sunday’s Games

Louisiana-Monroe 92, Northwestern St. 83, OT

UALR 86, Cent. Arkansas 83

Stephen F. Austin 97, LSU-Alexandria 79

Sam Houston St. 117, Howard Payne 54

Tuesday’s Games

Florida National vs. New Orleans at Jacksonville, F.L., 2:30 p.m.

Cent. Arkansas at Saint Louis, 8 p.m.

Nicholls at Baylor, 9 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

New Orleans vs. Campbell at Jacksonville, F.L., 2:30 p.m.

Lamar at Louisiana-Monroe, 7 p.m.

Abilene Christian at Texas Tech, 7 p.m.

SE Louisiana at Louisiana Tech, 7:30 p.m.

Hardin-Simmons at Stephen F. Austin, 7:30 p.m.

Sam Houston St. at Houston, 8 p.m.

SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Alabama A&M 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000
Prairie View 0 0 .000 1 2 .333
Grambling St. 0 0 .000 1 3 .250
Texas Southern 0 0 .000 1 3 .250
Alabama St. 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Alcorn St. 0 0 .000 0 1 .000
Ark.-Pine Bluff 0 0 .000 0 5 .000
Jackson St. 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
MVSU 0 0 .000 0 5 .000
Southern U. 0 0 .000 0 2 .000

___

Sunday’s Games

Texas Tech 81, Grambling St. 40

W. Kentucky 96, MVSU 69

Tuesday’s Games

MVSU at Memphis, 8 p.m.

Jackson St. at Mississippi St., 9 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Ark.-Pine Bluff at Arkansas St., 7 p.m.

SUMMIT LEAGUE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
S. Dakota St. 0 0 .000 3 2 .600
UMKC 0 0 .000 2 2 .500
Denver 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
Nebraska-Omaha 0 0 .000 2 4 .333
Oral Roberts 0 0 .000 1 2 .333
N. Dakota St. 0 0 .000 0 4 .000
North Dakota 0 0 .000 0 3 .000
South Dakota 0 0 .000 0 3 .000
W. Illinois 0 0 .000 0 2 .000

___

Sunday’s Games

UC Riverside 83, Denver 63

Cent. Michigan 79, W. Illinois 73

Tuesday’s Games

Oral Roberts at Oklahoma St., 8 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

W. Illinois at Miami (Ohio), 5:30 p.m.

Denver at Wyoming, 9 p.m.

SUN BELT CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Georgia Southern 0 0 .000 3 0 1.000
Coastal Carolina 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000
Appalachian St. 0 0 .000 3 1 .750
Georgia St. 0 0 .000 3 1 .750
Texas State 0 0 .000 3 1 .750
Louisiana-Lafayette 0 0 .000 2 1 .667
South Alabama 0 0 .000 3 2 .600
UALR 0 0 .000 3 2 .600
Louisiana-Monroe 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
Arkansas St. 0 0 .000 1 3 .250
Troy 0 0 .000 1 3 .250
Texas-Arlington 0 0 .000 1 4 .200

___

Sunday’s Games

Louisiana-Monroe 92, Northwestern St. 83, OT

UAB 77, Troy 55

UALR 86, Cent. Arkansas 83

Appalachian St. 81, NC Wesleyan 57

Monday’s Games

NC Central at Coastal Carolina, 6 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

LSU-Alexandria at Louisiana-Lafayette, 7 p.m.

William Carey at South Alabama, 7 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Ark.-Pine Bluff at Arkansas St., 7 p.m.

Lamar at Louisiana-Monroe, 7 p.m.

Texas State at Texas, 8 p.m.

WEST COAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Santa Clara 0 0 .000 4 0 1.000
Gonzaga 0 0 .000 3 0 1.000
BYU 0 0 .000 5 1 .833
Saint Mary’s (Cal) 0 0 .000 4 1 .800
Portland 0 0 .000 3 1 .750
San Francisco 0 0 .000 4 2 .667
Pacific 0 0 .000 2 1 .667
Loyola Marymount 0 0 .000 2 2 .500
Pepperdine 0 0 .000 2 2 .500
San Diego 0 0 .000 0 0 .000

___

Sunday’s Games

Nevada at San Francisco, TBA

San Diego St. 65, Pepperdine 60

Monday’s Games

Loyola Marymount at UC Santa Barbara, 8 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

UTEP at Saint Mary’s (Cal), 10 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Boise St. at BYU, 9 p.m.

Santa Clara at Cal Poly, 9 p.m.

California at Pepperdine, 9 p.m.

San Diego at UCLA, 9 p.m.

WESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Grand Canyon 0 0 .000 3 0 1.000
New Mexico St. 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000
Utah Valley 0 0 .000 2 1 .667
Rio Grande 0 0 .000 3 2 .600
Seattle 0 0 .000 3 3 .500
California Baptist 0 0 .000 1 2 .333
Chicago St. 0 0 .000 0 5 .000

___

Sunday’s Games

Long Beach St. 80, Seattle 75

Texas A&M 81, Rio Grande 68

Monday’s Games

Tuesday’s Games

Wednesday’s Games

Chicago St. at Loyola of Chicago, 3 p.m.

S. Utah at Utah Valley, 8 p.m.

Seattle at Washington, 11 p.m.

