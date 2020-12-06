Trending:
Get Email Alerts

Sports News

BKC Glance

By The Associated Press
December 6, 2020 10:06 am
4 min read
      

All Times EST

COLONIAL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Elon 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000
Delaware 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000
Drexel 0 0 .000 3 1 .750
James Madison 0 0 .000 2 1 .667
UNC-Wilmington 0 0 .000 2 1 .667
Coll. of Charleston 0 0 .000 1 2 .333
Hofstra 0 0 .000 1 2 .333
Northeastern 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Towson 0 0 .000 0 3 .000
William & Mary 0 0 .000 0 1 .000

___

Sunday’s Games

Elon at Duke, TBA

Drexel 69, Coppin St. 54

        Insight by Tenable: Learn how Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command uses a private cloud enclave helps keep control systems safe from cyber vulnerabilities in this free webinar.

Monday’s Games

UNC-Wilmington at East Carolina, 5 p.m.

George Washington at Towson, TBA

Tuesday’s Games

Delaware at UMBC, 4 p.m.

Elon at Howard, TBA

Wednesday’s Games

Marshall at Coll. of Charleston, 7 p.m.

Stony Brook at Hofstra, 7 p.m.

Mass.-Lowell at Northeastern, 7 p.m.

St. Andrews at UNC-Wilmington, 7 p.m.

        Read more Sports News news.

CONFERENCE USA

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
FIU 0 0 .000 4 0 1.000
Rice 0 0 .000 4 0 1.000
UAB 0 0 .000 4 0 1.000
Marshall 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000
UTEP 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000
Louisiana Tech 0 0 .000 3 1 .750
Old Dominion 0 0 .000 2 1 .667
W. Kentucky 0 0 .000 3 2 .600
FAU 0 0 .000 2 2 .500
UTSA 0 0 .000 2 2 .500
Southern Miss. 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
Middle Tennessee 0 0 .000 1 2 .333
North Texas 0 0 .000 1 2 .333
Charlotte 0 0 .000 0 2 .000

___

Sunday’s Games

UAB 77, Troy 55

W. Kentucky 96, MVSU 69

LSU 86, Louisiana Tech 55

Monday’s Games

SC State at Charlotte, 6 p.m.

Chattanooga at Middle Tennessee, 7 p.m.

FAU at North Florida, 7 p.m.

        Want to stay up to date with the latest federal news and information from all your devices? Download the revamped Federal News Network app

Tuesday’s Games

UTEP at Saint Mary’s (Cal), 10 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Marshall at Coll. of Charleston, 7 p.m.

SE Louisiana at Louisiana Tech, 7:30 p.m.

Mobile at UAB, 7:30 p.m.

Southern Miss. at Tulane, 8 p.m.

HORIZON LEAGUE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Fort Wayne 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000
Robert Morris 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000
Ill.-Chicago 0 0 .000 3 1 .750
N. Kentucky 0 0 .000 2 1 .667
Wright St. 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
Cleveland St. 0 0 .000 0 2 .000
Detroit 0 0 .000 0 2 .000
Green Bay 0 0 .000 0 3 .000
IUPUI 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Milwaukee 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Oakland 0 0 .000 0 6 .000
Youngstown St. 0 0 .000 0 0 .000

___

Sunday’s Games

N. Kentucky at Butler, TBA

Ohio 101, Cleveland St. 46

Notre Dame 78, Detroit 70

Tuesday’s Games

N. Kentucky at Dayton, 7 p.m.

Kent St. at Detroit, 7 p.m.

Green Bay at Marquette, 9 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Robert Morris at West Virginia, 7 p.m.

IVY LEAGUE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Brown 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Columbia 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Cornell 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Dartmouth 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Harvard 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Penn 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Princeton 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Yale 0 0 .000 0 0 .000

___

METRO ATLANTIC ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Marist 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000
Quinnipiac 0 0 .000 2 2 .500
St. Peter’s 0 0 .000 2 2 .500
Iona 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
Canisius 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Fairfield 0 0 .000 0 3 .000
Manhattan 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Monmouth (NJ) 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Niagara 0 0 .000 0 1 .000
Rider 0 0 .000 0 1 .000
Siena 0 0 .000 0 0 .000

___

Sunday’s Games

Quinnipiac 64, New Hampshire 58

Marist 64, Binghamton 60

Monday’s Games

Fairfield at Hartford, 4 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Morgan St. at Iona, 3 p.m.

Rider at St. John’s, 7 p.m.

MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Bowling Green 1 0 1.000 4 1 .800
Toledo 1 0 1.000 3 2 .600
Ohio 0 0 .000 3 1 .750
Kent St. 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
Miami (Ohio) 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
Ball St. 0 0 .000 1 2 .333
Buffalo 0 1 .000 1 2 .333
Cent. Michigan 0 0 .000 1 3 .250
Akron 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
E. Michigan 0 1 .000 0 2 .000
N. Illinois 0 0 .000 0 3 .000
W. Michigan 0 0 .000 0 2 .000

___

Sunday’s Games

Ohio 101, Cleveland St. 46

Cent. Michigan 79, W. Illinois 73

Bowling Green 86, Buffalo 78

Michigan St. 79, W. Michigan 61

Monday’s Games

Adrian at W. Michigan, 7 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Kent St. at Detroit, 7 p.m.

Ball St. at N. Illinois, 7 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

W. Illinois at Miami (Ohio), 5:30 p.m.

Adrian at E. Michigan, 7 p.m.

MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Norfolk St. 0 0 .000 2 1 .667
Morgan St. 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
NC Central 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
NC A&T 0 0 .000 2 4 .333
Bethune-Cookman 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Coppin St. 0 0 .000 0 3 .000
Delaware St. 0 0 .000 0 1 .000
Florida A&M 0 0 .000 0 2 .000
Howard 0 0 .000 0 4 .000
Md.-Eastern Shore 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
SC State 0 0 .000 0 4 .000

___

Sunday’s Games

Drexel 69, Coppin St. 54

Stanford 78, NC A&T 46

Bellarmine 84, Howard 63

Monday’s Games

SC State at Charlotte, 6 p.m.

NC Central at Coastal Carolina, 6 p.m.

Hampton at Norfolk St., 7 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Morgan St. at Iona, 3 p.m.

Elon at Howard, TBA

NC A&T at Longwood, 6 p.m.

Coppin St. at Georgetown, 7 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

NC A&T at VCU, 7 p.m.

Florida A&M at Oregon, 11 p.m.

MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Drake 0 0 .000 4 0 1.000
S. Illinois 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000
Loyola of Chicago 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000
Bradley 0 0 .000 3 2 .600
Illinois St. 0 0 .000 2 2 .500
N. Iowa 0 0 .000 1 3 .250
Valparaiso 0 0 .000 1 3 .250
Evansville 0 0 .000 0 3 .000
Indiana St. 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Missouri St. 0 0 .000 0 0 .000

___

Sunday’s Games

Valparaiso 85, Judson 45

Drake 97, St. Ambrose 53

S. Illinois 102, Quincy 61

Monday’s Games

Lewis at Bradley, 8 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Truman State at Indiana St., 5 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Chicago St. at Loyola of Chicago, 3 p.m.

N. Iowa at Richmond, 6 p.m.

E. Illinois at Evansville, 7 p.m.

SIU-Edwardsville at Valparaiso, 7 p.m.

McKendree at Drake, 8 p.m.

MOUNTAIN-WEST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
San Diego St. 0 0 .000 4 0 1.000
Fresno St. 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000
Nevada 0 0 .000 3 1 .750
Wyoming 0 0 .000 3 1 .750
Air Force 0 0 .000 2 1 .667
Boise St. 0 0 .000 2 1 .667
Utah St. 0 0 .000 1 3 .250
UNLV 0 0 .000 1 4 .200
Colorado St. 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
New Mexico 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
San Jose St. 0 0 .000 0 0 .000

___

Sunday’s Games

Nevada at San Francisco, TBA

Wyoming 76, Oregon St. 73

San Diego St. 65, Pepperdine 60

Tuesday’s Games

Wednesday’s Games

Boise St. at BYU, 9 p.m.

Denver at Wyoming, 9 p.m.

E. Washington at UNLV, 9:30 p.m.

Saint Katherine at San Jose St., 10 p.m.

NORTHEAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Bryant 0 0 .000 2 1 .667
Mount St. Mary’s 0 0 .000 1 3 .250
St. Francis (Pa.) 0 0 .000 1 3 .250
CCSU 0 0 .000 0 3 .000
Fairleigh Dickinson 0 0 .000 0 4 .000
Sacred Heart 0 0 .000 0 1 .000
St. Francis Brooklyn 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Wagner 0 0 .000 0 0 .000

___

Sunday’s Games

Tuesday’s Games

Wagner at Seton Hall, 5 p.m.

CCSU at Fairleigh Dickinson, 7 p.m.

St. Francis (Pa.) at Mount St. Mary’s, 7 p.m.

Sacred Heart at NJIT, TBA

Bryant at St. Francis Brooklyn, 7 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

CCSU at Fairleigh Dickinson, 4 p.m.

Bryant at St. Francis Brooklyn, 4 p.m.

OHIO VALLEY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
UT Martin 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000
Austin Peay 0 0 .000 3 1 .750
Belmont 0 0 .000 3 1 .750
E. Kentucky 0 0 .000 3 1 .750
Murray St. 0 0 .000 2 1 .667
Jacksonville St. 0 0 .000 3 2 .600
SE Missouri 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
E. Illinois 0 0 .000 2 3 .400
SIU-Edwardsville 0 0 .000 2 3 .400
Morehead St. 0 0 .000 1 3 .250
Tennessee St. 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Tennessee Tech 0 0 .000 0 5 .000

___

Sunday’s Games

W. Carolina 76, Tennessee Tech 75, OT

Monday’s Games

Morehead St. at E. Kentucky, 7 p.m.

Lipscomb at SE Missouri, 7:30 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Tennessee St. at Belmont, 7:30 p.m.

Austin Peay at Murray St., 8:30 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Transylvania at Morehead St., 6 p.m.

E. Illinois at Evansville, 7 p.m.

SIU-Edwardsville at Valparaiso, 7 p.m.

SE Missouri at Lipscomb, 8 p.m.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

10|28 Microsoft Azure Government Webinar...
11|30 AWS re:Invent
12|6 Military Hiring Conference -...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

National Christmas Tree lit