All Times EST
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Hartford
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|2
|.500
|UMBC
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|New Hampshire
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|2
|.333
|Stony Brook
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|2
|.333
|Mass.-Lowell
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|3
|.250
|Albany (NY)
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Binghamton
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|2
|.000
|Maine
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|NJIT
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Vermont
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
___
Quinnipiac 64, New Hampshire 58
St. John’s 89, Stony Brook 66
Marist 64, Binghamton 60
Fairfield at Hartford, 4 p.m.
George Washington at UMBC, 4 p.m.
Delaware at UMBC, 4 p.m.
Sacred Heart at NJIT, TBA
Stony Brook at Hofstra, 7 p.m.
Mass.-Lowell at Northeastern, 7 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Houston
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|0
|1.000
|SMU
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|0
|1.000
|East Carolina
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|0
|1.000
|Tulane
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Memphis
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|2
|.600
|South Florida
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|2
|.500
|Cincinnati
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|UCF
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Wichita St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Tulsa
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|2
|.333
|Temple
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
___
La Salle at Temple, TBA
Missouri 72, Wichita St. 62
Xavier 77, Cincinnati 69
Michigan 80, UCF 58
UNC-Wilmington at East Carolina, 5 p.m.
Stetson at South Florida, 5 p.m.
Arkansas at Tulsa, TBA
MVSU at Memphis, 8 p.m.
Furman at Cincinnati, 5 p.m.
Sam Houston St. at Houston, 8 p.m.
Southern Miss. at Tulane, 8 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Saint Louis
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|0
|1.000
|Richmond
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|George Mason
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|Rhode Island
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|2
|.600
|VCU
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|2
|.600
|Davidson
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|2
|.500
|Dayton
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Duquesne
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|George Washington
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|2
|.333
|Fordham
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|La Salle
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|3
|.000
|Saint Joseph’s
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|2
|.000
|St. Bonaventure
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|UMass
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
___
La Salle at Temple, TBA
Army 63, La Salle 59
Wofford at Richmond, 2 p.m.
George Washington at UMBC, 4 p.m.
George Washington at Towson, TBA
N. Kentucky at Dayton, 7 p.m.
Cent. Arkansas at Saint Louis, 8 p.m.
UMass at La Salle, 4 p.m.
N. Iowa at Richmond, 6 p.m.
NC A&T at VCU, 7 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Louisville
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|0
|1.000
|Virginia Tech
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|0
|1.000
|Clemson
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|0
|1.000
|NC State
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|0
|1.000
|Syracuse
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|0
|1.000
|Miami
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Wake Forest
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Florida St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|North Carolina
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|1
|.750
|Virginia
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|1
|.750
|Duke
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|Pittsburgh
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|Notre Dame
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Georgia Tech
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|2
|.333
|Boston College
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|3
|.250
___
Elon at Duke, TBA
Georgia Tech 79, Kentucky 62
Notre Dame 78, Detroit 70
Purdue at Miami, 5 p.m.
Boston College at Minnesota, 7 p.m.
North Carolina at Iowa, 7:30 p.m.
Ohio St. at Notre Dame, 7:30 p.m.
Penn St. at Virginia Tech, 9 p.m.
Illinois at Duke, 9:30 p.m.
Syracuse at Rutgers, 9:30 p.m.
Maryland at Clemson, 5 p.m.
NC State at Michigan, 7:15 p.m.
Georgia Tech at Nebraska, 7:15 p.m.
Louisville at Wisconsin, 7:15 p.m.
Indiana at Florida St., 9:15 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Northwestern, 9:15 p.m.
Michigan St. at Virginia, 9:15 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|North Alabama
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Jacksonville
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|1
|.750
|Liberty
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|2
|.667
|Florida Gulf Coast
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|Kennesaw St.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|2
|.500
|Lipscomb
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|3
|.250
|North Florida
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|5
|.000
|Stetson
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|3
|.000
___
Florida 86, Stetson 40
North Alabama 107, Carver 40
FAU at North Florida, 7 p.m.
Lipscomb at SE Missouri, 7:30 p.m.
Stetson at South Florida, 5 p.m.
Campbell at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.
Florida National at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.
SE Missouri at Lipscomb, 8 p.m.
Liberty at Missouri, 8:15 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Oklahoma
|1
|0
|1.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Oklahoma St.
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|0
|1.000
|Baylor
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|0
|1.000
|Kansas
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|1
|.800
|TCU
|0
|1
|.000
|4
|1
|.800
|Texas
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|1
|.800
|Texas Tech
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|1
|.800
|West Virginia
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|1
|.800
|Iowa St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Kansas St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|3
|.250
___
Villanova 68, Texas 64
Texas Tech 81, Grambling St. 40
Oklahoma 82, TCU 78
West Virginia 80, Georgetown 71
Creighton at Kansas, 5 p.m.
Fort Hays State at Kansas St., 8 p.m.
Oral Roberts at Oklahoma St., 8 p.m.
Nicholls at Baylor, 9 p.m.
Providence at TCU, 5 p.m.
Abilene Christian at Texas Tech, 7 p.m.
Robert Morris at West Virginia, 7 p.m.
Texas State at Texas, 8 p.m.
Oklahoma at Xavier, 8 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Xavier
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|0
|1.000
|Creighton
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|0
|1.000
|UConn
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|0
|1.000
|Butler
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|St. John’s
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|1
|.800
|Villanova
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|1
|.800
|Marquette
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|1
|.750
|Providence
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|2
|.600
|Seton Hall
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|3
|.400
|Georgetown
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|2
|.333
|DePaul
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
___
Villanova 68, Texas 64
N. Kentucky at Butler, TBA
St. John’s 89, Stony Brook 66
Xavier 77, Cincinnati 69
West Virginia 80, Georgetown 71
Seton Hall 98, Penn St. 92, OT
Creighton at Kansas, 5 p.m.
Wagner at Seton Hall, 5 p.m.
Coppin St. at Georgetown, 7 p.m.
Rider at St. John’s, 7 p.m.
Green Bay at Marquette, 9 p.m.
Providence at TCU, 5 p.m.
Oklahoma at Xavier, 8 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Sacramento St.
|2
|0
|1.000
|3
|0
|1.000
|S. Utah
|2
|0
|1.000
|3
|1
|.750
|Weber St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Montana St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|E. Washington
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|2
|.000
|Idaho
|0
|2
|.000
|0
|2
|.000
|Idaho St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|3
|.000
|Montana
|0
|2
|.000
|0
|3
|.000
|N. Arizona
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|N. Colorado
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Portland St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
___
E. Washington at Oregon, 7 p.m.
N. Arizona at Arizona, 9 p.m.
Idaho St. at Utah, 6 p.m.
Montana at Georgia, 7 p.m.
Northwest University at Portland St., 10:05 p.m.
S. Utah at Utah Valley, 8 p.m.
Colorado Christian at N. Colorado, 8:30 p.m.
Idaho at Washington St., 9 p.m.
E. Washington at UNLV, 9:30 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Winthrop
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Campbell
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Hampton
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|High Point
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|2
|.333
|UNC-Asheville
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|2
|.333
|Charleston Southern
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|3
|.000
|Gardner-Webb
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Longwood
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|3
|.000
|Presbyterian
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|Radford
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|4
|.000
|SC-Upstate
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|4
|.000
___
Greensboro 67, Longwood 64
Hampton at Norfolk St., 7 p.m.
NC A&T at Longwood, 6 p.m.
ETSU vs. UNC-Asheville at Asheville, N.C., 7 p.m.
Campbell at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.
New Orleans vs. Campbell at Jacksonville, F.L., 2:30 p.m.
Presbyterian at Gardner-Webb, TBA
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Michigan St.
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|0
|1.000
|Maryland
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|0
|1.000
|Michigan
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|0
|1.000
|Minnesota
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|0
|1.000
|Iowa
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|0
|1.000
|Ohio St.
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|0
|1.000
|Rutgers
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|0
|1.000
|Northwestern
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Illinois
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|1
|.750
|Indiana
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|1
|.750
|Nebraska
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|1
|.750
|Purdue
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|1
|.750
|Wisconsin
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|1
|.750
|Penn St.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
___
Michigan 80, UCF 58
Michigan St. 79, W. Michigan 61
Seton Hall 98, Penn St. 92, OT
Purdue at Miami, 5 p.m.
Boston College at Minnesota, 7 p.m.
North Carolina at Iowa, 7:30 p.m.
Ohio St. at Notre Dame, 7:30 p.m.
Penn St. at Virginia Tech, 9 p.m.
Illinois at Duke, 9:30 p.m.
Syracuse at Rutgers, 9:30 p.m.
Maryland at Clemson, 5 p.m.
NC State at Michigan, 7:15 p.m.
Georgia Tech at Nebraska, 7:15 p.m.
Louisville at Wisconsin, 7:15 p.m.
Indiana at Florida St., 9:15 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Northwestern, 9:15 p.m.
Michigan St. at Virginia, 9:15 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|UC Santa Barbara
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|CS Northridge
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|UC Riverside
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|UC Davis
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|2
|.500
|UC Irvine
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|2
|.500
|Cal Poly
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Long Beach St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|CS Bakersfield
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|Cal St.-Fullerton
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Hawaii
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
___
UC Riverside 83, Denver 63
Long Beach St. 80, Seattle 75
Bethesda at CS Bakersfield, 7 p.m.
Loyola Marymount at UC Santa Barbara, 8 p.m.
UC Irvine at Southern Cal, 10 p.m.
CS Bakersfield at Arizona, 7 p.m.
Santa Clara at Cal Poly, 9 p.m.
