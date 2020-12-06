Trending:
Get Email Alerts

Sports News

BKC Glance

By The Associated Press
December 6, 2020 10:06 am
5 min read
      

All Times EST

AMERICA EAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Hartford 0 0 .000 2 2 .500
UMBC 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
New Hampshire 0 0 .000 1 2 .333
Stony Brook 0 0 .000 1 2 .333
Mass.-Lowell 0 0 .000 1 3 .250
Albany (NY) 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Binghamton 0 0 .000 0 2 .000
Maine 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
NJIT 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Vermont 0 0 .000 0 0 .000

___

Sunday’s Games

Quinnipiac 64, New Hampshire 58

St. John’s 89, Stony Brook 66

        Insight by Ciena: Federal IT executives provide insight into the future of their networks in this exclusive executive briefing.

Marist 64, Binghamton 60

Monday’s Games

Fairfield at Hartford, 4 p.m.

George Washington at UMBC, 4 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Delaware at UMBC, 4 p.m.

Sacred Heart at NJIT, TBA

Wednesday’s Games

Stony Brook at Hofstra, 7 p.m.

Mass.-Lowell at Northeastern, 7 p.m.

AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Houston 0 0 .000 4 0 1.000
SMU 0 0 .000 4 0 1.000
East Carolina 0 0 .000 3 0 1.000
Tulane 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000
Memphis 0 0 .000 3 2 .600
South Florida 0 0 .000 2 2 .500
Cincinnati 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
UCF 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
Wichita St. 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
Tulsa 0 0 .000 1 2 .333
Temple 0 0 .000 0 0 .000

___

        Read more Sports News news.

Sunday’s Games

La Salle at Temple, TBA

Missouri 72, Wichita St. 62

Xavier 77, Cincinnati 69

Michigan 80, UCF 58

Monday’s Games

UNC-Wilmington at East Carolina, 5 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Stetson at South Florida, 5 p.m.

Arkansas at Tulsa, TBA

MVSU at Memphis, 8 p.m.

        Want to stay up to date with the latest federal news and information from all your devices? Download the revamped Federal News Network app

Wednesday’s Games

Furman at Cincinnati, 5 p.m.

Sam Houston St. at Houston, 8 p.m.

Southern Miss. at Tulane, 8 p.m.

ATLANTIC 10 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Saint Louis 0 0 .000 3 0 1.000
Richmond 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000
George Mason 0 0 .000 2 1 .667
Rhode Island 0 0 .000 3 2 .600
VCU 0 0 .000 3 2 .600
Davidson 0 0 .000 2 2 .500
Dayton 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
Duquesne 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
George Washington 0 0 .000 1 2 .333
Fordham 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
La Salle 0 0 .000 0 3 .000
Saint Joseph’s 0 0 .000 0 2 .000
St. Bonaventure 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
UMass 0 0 .000 0 0 .000

___

Sunday’s Games

La Salle at Temple, TBA

Army 63, La Salle 59

Monday’s Games

Wofford at Richmond, 2 p.m.

George Washington at UMBC, 4 p.m.

George Washington at Towson, TBA

Tuesday’s Games

N. Kentucky at Dayton, 7 p.m.

Cent. Arkansas at Saint Louis, 8 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

UMass at La Salle, 4 p.m.

N. Iowa at Richmond, 6 p.m.

NC A&T at VCU, 7 p.m.

ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Louisville 0 0 .000 4 0 1.000
Virginia Tech 0 0 .000 4 0 1.000
Clemson 0 0 .000 3 0 1.000
NC State 0 0 .000 3 0 1.000
Syracuse 0 0 .000 3 0 1.000
Miami 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000
Wake Forest 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000
Florida St. 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000
North Carolina 0 0 .000 3 1 .750
Virginia 0 0 .000 3 1 .750
Duke 0 0 .000 2 1 .667
Pittsburgh 0 0 .000 2 1 .667
Notre Dame 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
Georgia Tech 0 0 .000 1 2 .333
Boston College 0 0 .000 1 3 .250

___

Sunday’s Games

Elon at Duke, TBA

Georgia Tech 79, Kentucky 62

Notre Dame 78, Detroit 70

Tuesday’s Games

Purdue at Miami, 5 p.m.

Boston College at Minnesota, 7 p.m.

North Carolina at Iowa, 7:30 p.m.

Ohio St. at Notre Dame, 7:30 p.m.

Penn St. at Virginia Tech, 9 p.m.

Illinois at Duke, 9:30 p.m.

Syracuse at Rutgers, 9:30 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Maryland at Clemson, 5 p.m.

NC State at Michigan, 7:15 p.m.

Georgia Tech at Nebraska, 7:15 p.m.

Louisville at Wisconsin, 7:15 p.m.

Indiana at Florida St., 9:15 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Northwestern, 9:15 p.m.

Michigan St. at Virginia, 9:15 p.m.

ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
North Alabama 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000
Jacksonville 0 0 .000 3 1 .750
Liberty 0 0 .000 4 2 .667
Florida Gulf Coast 0 0 .000 2 1 .667
Kennesaw St. 0 0 .000 2 2 .500
Lipscomb 0 0 .000 1 3 .250
North Florida 0 0 .000 0 5 .000
Stetson 0 0 .000 0 3 .000

___

Sunday’s Games

Florida 86, Stetson 40

North Alabama 107, Carver 40

Monday’s Games

FAU at North Florida, 7 p.m.

Lipscomb at SE Missouri, 7:30 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Stetson at South Florida, 5 p.m.

Campbell at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Florida National at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.

SE Missouri at Lipscomb, 8 p.m.

Liberty at Missouri, 8:15 p.m.

BIG 12 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Oklahoma 1 0 1.000 2 0 1.000
Oklahoma St. 0 0 .000 4 0 1.000
Baylor 0 0 .000 3 0 1.000
Kansas 0 0 .000 4 1 .800
TCU 0 1 .000 4 1 .800
Texas 0 0 .000 4 1 .800
Texas Tech 0 0 .000 4 1 .800
West Virginia 0 0 .000 4 1 .800
Iowa St. 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
Kansas St. 0 0 .000 1 3 .250

___

Sunday’s Games

Villanova 68, Texas 64

Texas Tech 81, Grambling St. 40

Oklahoma 82, TCU 78

West Virginia 80, Georgetown 71

Tuesday’s Games

Creighton at Kansas, 5 p.m.

Fort Hays State at Kansas St., 8 p.m.

Oral Roberts at Oklahoma St., 8 p.m.

Nicholls at Baylor, 9 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Providence at TCU, 5 p.m.

Abilene Christian at Texas Tech, 7 p.m.

Robert Morris at West Virginia, 7 p.m.

Texas State at Texas, 8 p.m.

Oklahoma at Xavier, 8 p.m.

BIG EAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Xavier 0 0 .000 6 0 1.000
Creighton 0 0 .000 3 0 1.000
UConn 0 0 .000 3 0 1.000
Butler 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000
St. John’s 0 0 .000 4 1 .800
Villanova 0 0 .000 4 1 .800
Marquette 0 0 .000 3 1 .750
Providence 0 0 .000 3 2 .600
Seton Hall 0 0 .000 2 3 .400
Georgetown 0 0 .000 1 2 .333
DePaul 0 0 .000 0 0 .000

___

Sunday’s Games

Villanova 68, Texas 64

N. Kentucky at Butler, TBA

St. John’s 89, Stony Brook 66

Xavier 77, Cincinnati 69

West Virginia 80, Georgetown 71

Seton Hall 98, Penn St. 92, OT

Tuesday’s Games

Creighton at Kansas, 5 p.m.

Wagner at Seton Hall, 5 p.m.

Coppin St. at Georgetown, 7 p.m.

Rider at St. John’s, 7 p.m.

Green Bay at Marquette, 9 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Providence at TCU, 5 p.m.

Oklahoma at Xavier, 8 p.m.

BIG SKY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Sacramento St. 2 0 1.000 3 0 1.000
S. Utah 2 0 1.000 3 1 .750
Weber St. 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000
Montana St. 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
E. Washington 0 0 .000 0 2 .000
Idaho 0 2 .000 0 2 .000
Idaho St. 0 0 .000 0 3 .000
Montana 0 2 .000 0 3 .000
N. Arizona 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
N. Colorado 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Portland St. 0 0 .000 0 1 .000

___

Monday’s Games

E. Washington at Oregon, 7 p.m.

N. Arizona at Arizona, 9 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Idaho St. at Utah, 6 p.m.

Montana at Georgia, 7 p.m.

Northwest University at Portland St., 10:05 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

S. Utah at Utah Valley, 8 p.m.

Colorado Christian at N. Colorado, 8:30 p.m.

Idaho at Washington St., 9 p.m.

E. Washington at UNLV, 9:30 p.m.

BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Winthrop 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000
Campbell 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000
Hampton 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000
High Point 0 0 .000 1 2 .333
UNC-Asheville 0 0 .000 1 2 .333
Charleston Southern 0 0 .000 0 3 .000
Gardner-Webb 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Longwood 0 0 .000 0 3 .000
Presbyterian 0 0 .000 0 1 .000
Radford 0 0 .000 0 4 .000
SC-Upstate 0 0 .000 0 4 .000

___

Sunday’s Games

Greensboro 67, Longwood 64

Monday’s Games

Hampton at Norfolk St., 7 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

NC A&T at Longwood, 6 p.m.

ETSU vs. UNC-Asheville at Asheville, N.C., 7 p.m.

Campbell at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

New Orleans vs. Campbell at Jacksonville, F.L., 2:30 p.m.

Presbyterian at Gardner-Webb, TBA

BIG TEN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Michigan St. 0 0 .000 5 0 1.000
Maryland 0 0 .000 4 0 1.000
Michigan 0 0 .000 4 0 1.000
Minnesota 0 0 .000 4 0 1.000
Iowa 0 0 .000 3 0 1.000
Ohio St. 0 0 .000 3 0 1.000
Rutgers 0 0 .000 3 0 1.000
Northwestern 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000
Illinois 0 0 .000 3 1 .750
Indiana 0 0 .000 3 1 .750
Nebraska 0 0 .000 3 1 .750
Purdue 0 0 .000 3 1 .750
Wisconsin 0 0 .000 3 1 .750
Penn St. 0 0 .000 2 1 .667

___

Sunday’s Games

Michigan 80, UCF 58

Michigan St. 79, W. Michigan 61

Seton Hall 98, Penn St. 92, OT

Tuesday’s Games

Purdue at Miami, 5 p.m.

Boston College at Minnesota, 7 p.m.

North Carolina at Iowa, 7:30 p.m.

Ohio St. at Notre Dame, 7:30 p.m.

Penn St. at Virginia Tech, 9 p.m.

Illinois at Duke, 9:30 p.m.

Syracuse at Rutgers, 9:30 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Maryland at Clemson, 5 p.m.

NC State at Michigan, 7:15 p.m.

Georgia Tech at Nebraska, 7:15 p.m.

Louisville at Wisconsin, 7:15 p.m.

Indiana at Florida St., 9:15 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Northwestern, 9:15 p.m.

Michigan St. at Virginia, 9:15 p.m.

BIG WEST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
UC Santa Barbara 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000
CS Northridge 0 0 .000 2 1 .667
UC Riverside 0 0 .000 2 1 .667
UC Davis 0 0 .000 2 2 .500
UC Irvine 0 0 .000 2 2 .500
Cal Poly 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
Long Beach St. 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
CS Bakersfield 0 0 .000 0 1 .000
Cal St.-Fullerton 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Hawaii 0 0 .000 0 0 .000

___

Sunday’s Games

UC Riverside 83, Denver 63

Long Beach St. 80, Seattle 75

Monday’s Games

Bethesda at CS Bakersfield, 7 p.m.

Loyola Marymount at UC Santa Barbara, 8 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

UC Irvine at Southern Cal, 10 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

CS Bakersfield at Arizona, 7 p.m.

Santa Clara at Cal Poly, 9 p.m.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

10|28 Microsoft Azure Government Webinar...
11|30 AWS re:Invent
12|6 Military Hiring Conference -...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

National Christmas Tree lit